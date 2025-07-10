"Yeomhwa is really Dongcheon's own daughter" — Fan theories emerge with new twists in Head Over Heels, while episode 6 see viewership ratings surge

Head Over Heels episode 6 starring Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo has witnessed an increase in their nationwide viewership with 4 percent ratings on July 8, 2025. Notably, the previous episode, 5, received 3.7 percent ratings across the country in terms of viewership, according to Nielsen Korea.

Ad

Head Over Heels follows the story of Park Seong-a (Cho Yi-hyun) , a shaman in her teenage years attempting to protect her first love, Bae Gyeon-u (Choo Young-woo), from his misfortunes, as he has only 21 days left to live. The tvN drama has garnered fans attention through new twists in the drama with the introduction of a new character, Yeomhwa, played by Choo Ja-young.

Park Seong-a was adopted by leader Dongcheon (Kim Mi-kyung) when she was a child and was raised to be a shaman due to her spiritual powers. Yeomhwa is also a shaman, but she serves an evil spirit, causing harm to Bae Gyeon-u.

Ad

Trending

Notably, it is hinted that Yeomhwa was a pupil of leader Dongcheon in the past. However, no clear connection between Yeomhwa, Leader Dongcheon, and Park Seong-a together has been shown in Head Over Heels yet.

This has led many fans to drive their curiosity and come up with theories about their connection. Head Over Heels is based on the Webtoon penned by Gyeonwoo and Fairy by author Ahn Soo-min, which showcased that Leader Dongcheon had a biological daughter.

Ad

Many fans suggested that Yeomhwa could be Leader Dongcheon’s daughter who went astray and drifted apart from her mother.

"I want to see that yeomhwa is really Dongcheon's own daughter, which means that the emotional entanglement between the three of them will be more intense," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yeomhwa is original character for drama, but at this point I kinda believe she improvisation adaptation of Dongcheon 's original daughter. Instead made her died bc reject deity, they made her become shaman who serve evil spirits," a user stated.

"Yeomhwa really angry when Seongah tell her to pray to her deity. I wonder if Yeomhwa have trouble with her deity that's why she serve evil spirits. This kinda reminded me with Dongcheon original daughter on webtoon, who died bc she reject spirits," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

Meanwhile, some Head Over Heels fans suggested that Yeomhwa and Park Seong-a may be siblings brought up by the Dongcheon leader.

"I really crave with sisterly angst not many story have this kind of trope. Yeah same like seongah, she probably hurt and lost because "the gift", but then got guidance from dongcheon. But if seongah get over it, yeomhwa keep rejected it ("seeing ghost is a curse")," a user commented.

Ad

"After doing the Flower Lantern dance, Yeomhwa realise how Seongah is so similar with her; because Dongcheon is her spirit mother, just like her in the past," a netizen stated.

"Yes, i want a tear-jerking interaction between them, i also want to see her backstory with general dongcheon, how did she become her daughter. I feel like yeomhwa and seong ah has same circumstances before knowing their shaman mother," a fan mentioned.

Ad

Head Over Heels ep 6 recap: Yeomhwa's evil actions get Bae Gyeon-u in trouble

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Head Over Heels episode 6, a dog ghost named Bok-i, who accompanies his master Kim Jin-ung, came to Park Seong-a to inform her about Jin-ung's whereabouts. Kim Jin-ung was chased by his abusive father, and he entered the forbidden wooden house to hide.

The abandoned house was strictly prohibited for all humans, as Yeomhwa was attempting to summon an evil spirit there. Park Seong-a went behind Kim Jin-ung because she could not find another way to save him.

Ad

She saw Kim Jin-ung struggling as the spirit tried to strangle him. However, Bae Gyeon-u, who also followed Park Seong-a, was seen entering the abandoned house.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the final scene of Head Over Heels episode 6, it appears that the spirit has entered Bae Gyeon-u's body.

Meanwhile, Head Over Heels episode 7 will release on July 14, 2025, on tvN and Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More