Head over heels: When will episodes 7-8 release and what to expect

Head Over Heels, featuring Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo, released episodes 5 & 6 on tvN on July 7 and 8, respectively. Head Over Heels depicts the tale of a teenage shaman, Park Seong-a (Cho Yi-hyun), who wishes to continue her studies. However, she must continue her work as a shaman by night.

One day, Bae Gyeon-u (Choo Young-woo), a boy whose life is filled with misfortune and who has only 21 days left to live, is brought to Park Seong-a by his grandmother.

Due to his past experience, he hates shamans and is not in favor of receiving help from Park Seong-a. However, Park Seong-a falls in love with Bae Gyeon-u.

The next day, the shaman is surprised to see her first love as her new classmate. She takes an oath to save him from his misfortunes and break the curse so that he can live a longer life.

Head Over Heels episodes 7 and 8 will be aired on tvN and Prime Video on Monday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

In Head Over Heels episode 6, Park Seong-a follows a classmate to the abandoned house, which was off-limits for ordinary people and shamans. Park Seong-a is left with no choice but to enter the abandoned place.

Bae Gyeon-u also goes behind her, and it seems that he is possessed by the evil spirit, ascended with Yeomhwa's (played by Choo Ja-hyun) help.

Viewers may expect chaos surrounding Bae Gyeon-u as the evil spirit has been unleashed. Meanwhile, anticipation as to what happens to Yeomhwa, who has been cursed by Park Seong-a’s mother, the leader Dongcheon, is also high.

Head Over Heels episodes 5-6 recap: Bae Gyeon-u discovers the truth behind Park Seong-a’s friendship

In Head Over Heels episode 5, Bae Gyeon-u saw Park Seong-a dancing with Yeomhwa outside the abandoned house. Although Park Seong-a tried to explain, he lost his trust in her. He believed her friendship was only for her to perform her shamanic rituals easily.

Park Seong-a learned that Yeomhwa was dangerous as she was serving an evil deity. Her human amulet stopped working on Bae Gyeon-u, but Pyo Ji-ho decided to help her by using his body as an amulet. Park Seong-a also figured out how to send the baby ghost away by taking Ku Do-yeon's blue doll.

By the end of Head Over Heels episode 5, she saw Bae Gyeon-u had thrown away her lip balm. In Head Over Heels episode 6, Park Seong-a was seen crying outside Bae Gyeon-u house in the rain.

He came outside, as he believed that he should not throw it away. He took her inside, where she saw someone had written an evil spell on the photos, cursing his grandmother, who had recently passed away.

Park Seong-a explained to him that removing the ink will not suffice; he must burn the photos to break the curse. Bae Gyeon-u was confused why she was nice to him, and told her that Yeomhwa was the one who wrote those spells. Yeomhwa was hired by Bae Gyeon-u’s father when he was a kid.

Bae Gyeon-u got down on his knees and begged her to let him live in peace for a day, even if she was toying with him with Yeomhwa. However, Park Seong-a could not stop crying. She told him that he might not believe her, but it was her first time meeting Yeomhwa that day.

As episode 7 progressed, Park Seong-a tried to reverse the talisman used by Yeomhwa with leader Dongcheon’s help. After Park Seong-a left, leader Dongcheon put a curse on Yeomhwa, whom she had been looking for for a long time.

Bae Gyeon-u brought Yeomhwa to his place to lift the curse, but she had ulterior motives to remove the object at his home that was protecting him.

Park Seong-a reached his place on time. She confronted Yeomhwa privately, but Bae Gyeon-u heard their conversation and realized that Yeomhwa was only going to burn the photos. So he decided to burn them himself.

Later in Head Over Heels episode 7, Park Seong-a saw faceless ghosts approaching Bae Gyeon-u at school while Pyo Ji-ho protected him with his body. Park Seong-a left the school midday and went home to receive help from leader Dongcheon to get rid of the ghosts.

They went outside the abandoned house as those faceless ghosts were attracted by the evil spirit.

They found the head of the wooden doll, Yeomhwa, broken, to help the evil spirit ascend. The doll was used to seal the door of the abandoned house. With this, they put another doll to seal the door and send away the ghosts.

Meanwhile, Pyo Ji-ho stayed at Bae Gyeon-u’s place to complete the assignment and kept making physical contact with him to keep him safe. Bae Gyeon-u realized he was treating Park Seong-a horribly, and she was only protecting him.

Bae Gyeon-u had also learned about Miwol Dong Baby Shaman through Yeomhwa. When he searched online about the baby shaman, it was a documentary based on Park Seong-a's childhood. It was revealed that her parents used her power for money before Leader Dongcheon found her.

Viewers may catch up with Head Over Heels episodes 5 & 6 on Prime Video.

