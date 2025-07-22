Head Over Heels: When will the finale (episodes 11-12) release and what to expect from them?

Head Over Heels, starring Choo Young-woo and Cho Yi-hyun, unveiled episodes 9 and 10 on July 21 and 22, respectively. Head Over Heels follows the story of a high school student, Park Seong-a (Cho Yi-hyun), who is also a shaman known as the Heaven and Earth Fairy.Park Seong-a falls in love with her new classmate Bae Gyeon-u (Choo Young-woo), who hates shamans due to his past experience. Bae Gyeon-u is bound to meet his ill fate as he only has 21 days to live, but Park Seong-a steps in to save his life.By the end of Head Over Heels episode 10, Park Seong-a’s spirit mother, Dongcheon (Kim Mi-kyung), dies protecting Yeomhwa (Cha Ja-hyun). While Bong-su, the evil spirit, is persistent in living his life as human Bae Gyeon-u, Park Seong-a is expected to face more difficulties to save her first love.Head Over Heels episodes 11 and 12 are set to be released on Monday, July 28, and Tuesday, July 29, 2025, respectively, on tvN, TVING, and Prime Video. What to expect from the Head Over Heels episode 11?According to the preview of Head Over Heels, Yeomhwa is seen saying that to get rid of the evil spirit, she must kill the Heaven and Earth Fairy. It appears that Yeomhwa might put Park Seong-a's life in danger, as she is linked to Bong-su, the evil spirit. Additionally, Park Seong-a is seen asking Bong-su to grant her a wish.Park Seong-a asks Bong-su to go on a date with her and promises him that she will return before their high school graduation ceremony. She might distance herself from her shaman family to protect Bae Gyeon-u. She is seen performing a rite in secret, wearing her hat she usually wears while hiding her identity.Meanwhile, it is also shown that Yeomhwa started to believe that Park Seong-a is dead, as she was not seen around for a while, but Bong-su thought otherwise. Yeomhwa takes an oath to kill Park Seong-a whenever she crosses paths with her. Bong-su decides to go to Park Seong-a as she did not return.By the end of the Head Over Heels episode 11 preview, Bong-su is running in the woods while trying to save Park Seong-a through his archery skills. She appears to be running away from Yeomhwa, who is after her life. Head Over Heels episode 9 and 10 recapIn Head Over Heels episode 9, Bae Gyeon-u's spiritual eyes opened, and he could see ghosts. Yeomhwa tried to unify with Bong-su, but the spells had to go through Park Seong-a to reach him, and so, he was saved. Despite this, Bae Gyeon-u won the tournament. Park Seong-a's hanbok was tainted with black ink, meaning she was going to be punished by higher beings as she cursed Yeomhwa back.Bae Gyeon-u met Park Seong-a's great aunt to tell her about his eyes. She told him to stay away from ghosts or from shedding blood. Park Seong-a was sick due to the punishment, and Bae Gyeon-u took care of her for a few days. As he missed his practices, Park Seong-a took him to his archery practice when she started to feel well. By the end of Head Over Heels episode 9, Park Seong-a realized Bong-su was acting like Bae Gyeon-u and that he had taken over Gyeon-u's body completely.In Head Over Heels episode 10, it was shown that while saving Mo Beom from ending, Bae Gyeon-u accidentally cut his own hand while the suicide ghost was around. This allowed Bong-su to consume Bae Gyeon-u's soul. Bae Gyeon-u is now trapped in Bong-su's memories.Meanwhile, Yeomhwa asked the Flower Master to make a Ghoul Amulet, and they decided to meet at a shop. He gave her the amulet and closed the door of the shop, trapping her inside with Dongcheon. Flower Master informed Dongcheon about Yeomhwa's plans, and with this, Dongcheon tried to stop her, saying she should quit being a shaman. Yeomhwa did not give up and decided to summon the Grim Reaper to take away Bae Gyeon-u's soul so that she could turn Bong-su into her evil deity as planned. As Head Over Heels episode 10 progressed, Bong-su told Dongcheon that he wanted to live as a human and did not want to help Yeomhwa in her evil plans.Dongcheon told Park Seong-a to console Bong-su so that he could cross over to the afterlife and protect him to save Bae Gyeon-u. At school, Bong-su gained everyone's attention with his friendly and childish behavior. Although Bong-su started to grow on Park Seong-a, she dearly missed Bae Gyeon-u. Flower Master reminded her that she can meet Bae Gyeon-u in the Ox hours (1:30 am to 3:30 am).Park Seong-a met Bae Gyeon-u and told him about Bong-su's soul in his memories and consoled him. The next day, Yeomhwa told Bong-su to bring the ring he had, but he refused. She then told him Park Seong-a can meet Bae Gyeon-u during Ox hours and gave him an amulet to learn her intentions.This time, Bong-su didn't sleep and saw Park Seong-a talk to Bae Gyeon-u. He learned that she had no intention of befriending him and wanted to reunite with Bae Gyeon-u. Bong-su told her that he was not Bae Gyeon-u.The next day in school, Bong-su told Park Seong-a and Pyo Ji-ho that he was the taller of the two kids Bae Gyeon-u saw in his memories. He said when the short kid was martyred in the war, he was supposed to send his ring to his mother, informing her of his death. However, he could not do it since he passed away, which he regretted the most. This is why he turned into a young evil spirit.Bong-su buried the ring and told them that he would continue living as Bae Gyeon-u. Bong-su soon went out of control as Park Seong-a did not seem to accept him. Pyo Ji-ho could not see his friends suffer and turned to Yeomhwa for help, despite finding her scary. Yeomhwa told him to bring her Bong-su's ring, and he did so.Stills from Head Over Heels (Images Via X/@cjndrama)Yeomhwa deceived Pyo Ji-ho and used the ring to summon the Grim Reaper. Ji-ho quickly called Park Seong-a to tell her about his mistake. Flower Master started to prepare for a fake rite with Park Seong-a. This rite would mislead the Grim Reaper away from Bong-su's direction. Dongcheon kept Bong-su safe at their house, surrounded by talismans.Bong-su saw the Grim Reaper, so Dongcheon ordered him to close his eyes. Soon, the Grim Reaper went towards Park Seong-a's rite. After tying Bong-su in the room, Dongcheon left. Bong-su decided not to suffer the torture and picked up the book where the spell to summon the Grim Reaper is written.Bong-su started reciting the spell against Yeomhwa, as he believed she was the evil one who needed to be eliminated. However, the Grim Reaper reached Dongcheon and not Yeomhwa and took her soul instead. This was because Dongcheon was Yeomhwa's human amulet, protecting her all this time as her spirit mother.Viewers may catch up with Head Over Heels episodes 9 and 10 on Prime Video.