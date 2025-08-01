"We are so back"- Fans thrilled as Netflix drops Love Untangled trailer, a youth drama set in the '90s starring Shin Eun-soo & Gong Myung

On August 1, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its upcoming retro-style Korean rom-com Love Untangled, set to premiere on August 29, 2025. Set in the 1990s, the film stars Shin Eun-soo, Cha Woo-min, and Gong Myung in a story of youthful crushes, insecurities, and self-discovery.The trailer introduces Shin Eun-soo playing Park Se-ri, a high school student with naturally curly, voluminous hair. She develops a crush on Kim Hyun, played by Cha Woo-min, the most popular boy in school. After Kim suddenly notices her one day, the trailer follows her teenage experiences as she navigates first love and her struggle with her unruly curly hair.Netflix shared the trailer across its social media platforms with the caption:&quot;That's when it started. My head began to get tangled, and my life started to get tangled too!&quot; In 1998, the lovable curly-haired girl Park Se-ri's whirlwind confession strategy. Love Untangled August 29, only on Netflix.&quot;The trailer’s release has sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding social media to share their enthusiasm for the cast, setting, and storyline. One fan writes:&quot;Eunsoo and woomin in a youth romcom we are so back.&quot;From casting choices to the beloved rom-com setup, the trailer of Love Untangled has struck a chord with audiences online.&quot;Cha woomin doing romcom in the big year of 2025 who else cheered,&quot; writes this X user.&quot;HOLD ON SHIN EUNSOO, GONG MYUNG, CHA WOOMIN AND EVEN CHOI GYURI???? THE SUNSHINES CROSS,&quot; says a netizen.&quot;Seated for any eunsoo content im afraid,&quot; posts one more fan.&quot;BRUH, I LOVE THIS TROPE,&quot; shares another netizen.While many fans are excited for the film, some reactions online reflect mixed feelings about the film's premise and casting. This also includes certain character tropes and potential story direction.&quot;Very excited for shin eunsoo being main lead but the 'girl insecure over her curly hair' 'i'll be pretty once i straighten my hair' trope in the big year of 2025 is a little...,&quot; posts this X user.&quot;I just literally went 'oh my god im tuning in!' bc i thought the lead will be her and cha woomin.... WDYM HE'S THE SECOND LEAD?,&quot; writes one fan.&quot;I like Gongmyung, but he's paired with Eunsoo, who seems too old but it's okay, I'll still follow because Eunsoo is super pretty,&quot; says another X user.Netflix's Love Untangled brings 1998 Busan to life in a retro romance starring Shin Eun-soo, Cha Woo-min &amp; Gong MyungLove Untangled is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romance film set in 1998. The story unfolds in the coastal city of Busan and follows the 19-year-old high school student Park Se-ri (Shin Eun-soo). Born with naturally curly, frizzy hair, that resists all attempts at straightening them, Se-ri has long been frustrated by her appearance.When she falls for the most popular boy in school, Kim Hyun (Cha Woo-min), she becomes determined to confess her feelings. However, she believes she must first change her hair to fit in—and more importantly, to be noticed.Se-ri draws up a plan to straighten her hair and win over her crush, calling it “Operation Love.” As part of this mission, she seeks the help of Han Yoon-seok played by Gong Myung. He is a quiet and reserved transfer student from Seoul who has just joined her school.Yoon-seok, who is 20 and a year older than his classmates, has an air of mystery around him. He has transferred to Busan after choosing not to retake his university entrance exam. Though reluctant at first, Yoon-seok eventually becomes involved in Se-ri’s mission, and the two grow closer in the process. Se-ri, known for her cheerful and lively personality, also involves her close friend Baek Seong-rae (played by Yoon Sang-hyeon), who supports her plan wholeheartedly.Meanwhile, Ko In-jeong (played by Kang Mi-na), her rival, reveals a secret about how to straighten her hair. This adds another layer to Se-ri’s journey of navigating high school, friendship, adolescence, beauty standards, and love. As her plans unfold with the help of her friends and Yoon-seok, the film explores themes of teenage insecurity and first love, mixing with humorous and heartfelt moments.Set against a nostalgic backdrop rich with retro visuals, aesthetics, and cultural references from late-'90s Korea, the film blends lighthearted romance with the emotional nuances of adolescence. Through its setting, characters, and storytelling, Love Untangled offers an emotional coming-of-age narrative with a vintage twist.The film Love Untangled is directed by Namkoong Sun known for Ten Months (2020) and Time to Be Strong (2024). It is written by Ji Chun-hee and Wang Doo-ri. The film is produced by bombaramfilm and will premiere exclusively on Netflix.About previous works of the cast of Love Untangled in briefShin Eun-soo, widely recognized for her performances in Twinkling Watermelon (2023) and Light Shop (2024), takes on her first leading role in a Netflix film with Love Untangled. She has previously appeared in supporting roles in dramas such as Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020), A Model Family (2022), and Summer Strike (2022).Gong Myung, an original member of the Kpop group 5urprise, is known for his work in popular dramas like The Bride of Habaek (2017), Be Melodramatic (2019), and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), as well as the box office hit Extreme Job (2019). He is most recently seen in the 2025 drama Second Shot at Love.Cha Woo-min, who has raised to popularity through Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), has since appeared in an array of roles in Night Has Come (2023), Melo Movie (2025), Study Group (2025), and was last seen in Buried Hearts (2025).Love Untangled has already captured the attention of fans. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a heartfelt and charming retro romance.