Mary Kills People ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does So-jeong escape Ha-rin or end up arrested?

The MBC drama Mary Kills People (메리 킬즈 피플) wraps up its run with episode 12 on September 12, 2025. The drama stars Lee Bo-young, Lee Min-ki, and Kang Ki-young.Mary Kills People written by Lee Soo-ya and directed by Park Joon-woo, is a remake of the 2017 Canadian drama of the same name. The Korean version follows a doctor who helps terminally ill patients end their lives. At the same time, a detective is determined to uncover her secret.By the end of Mary Kills People, So-jeong neither escapes Ha-rin nor ends up arrested. The finale ends ambiguously with Ban Ji-yoon finding her at Seon-ju’s bedside, unsure if she has carried out euthanasia. Ha-rin’s proposition still lingers, but the drama leaves So-jeong’s fate unresolved.Mary Kills People final episode recap: Seon-ju's plea for euthanasia, Ha-rin's proposition, and So-jeong's choiceThe final episode of Mary Kills People begins with Choi Dae-hyeon returning to the church hospital and reuniting with the team. Soon after, an event is held at the hospital to thank its sponsors and volunteers.Ban Ji-yoon attends the event and takes the opportunity to ask So-jeong about the recent death of one of her patients. Sensing his implication of euthanasia, she firmly dismisses him.During this conversation, the guardian of a new patient rushes to So-jeong for help. The woman, Young-eun, turns out to be a long-lost relative of Ji-yoon. Their sudden reunion excites them, and she takes So-jeong and Ji-yoon to her mother, Seon-ju, who is terminally ill.The relatives bonds warmly after years apart, but Seon-ju’s condition soon worsens. Though So-jeong gives her medication, it seems to intensify her suffering.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Meanwhile, Go Ha-rin (Kwak Sun-young) is attempting to practice euthanasia. Failing to provide a painless death in her trials, she grows restless and tries to gets determined to make So-jeong partner with her.Seon-ju’s condition deteriorates. Young-eun quickly grows suspicious of Dae-hyeon’s past involvement with euthanasia and fears for her mother’s safety around him.However, Seon-ju herself rejects this worry. Instead she pleads with her daughter to remove her from the hospital, unwilling to undergo further painful treatments. When Young-eun refuses, Seon-ju secretly runs away one night.The hospital staff and Young-eun panic and begin searching. Ji-yoon, working with police surveillance, eventually finds Seon-ju at a bus stop. He tries to convince her to return, but Seon-ju instead begs him to ask the doctors about euthanasia.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)The following day, So-jeong examines Seon-ju and notices early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. With her health worsening, Seon-ju refuses further treatments and again pleads with Ji-yoon to talk to the doctors.This time, she makes the request in front of her daughter, So-jeong, and Dae-hyeon, leaving them shocked. So-jeong firmly denies to do so, saying Seon-ju is no longer of sound mind to give valid consent.However, Dae-hyeon tries to convince her, arguing that in such extreme suffering, euthanasia should be considered for some patients. So-jeong remains resolute in her refusal.Young-eun, torn between her mother’s agony and her own beliefs, initially rejects the request. Yet after hearing her mother’s desperate cries, she becomes conflicted and consults Ji-yoon for guidance.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)The next morning, Ha-rin once again approaches So-jeong, offering her a partnership in euthanasia. Horrified that Ha-rin has been practicing the procedure on her own, So-jeong rejects her outright. Before leaving, Ha-rin gives So-jeong an ampule of euthanasia drugs and subtly threatens her.One night, Seon-ju escapes the hospital again, this time searching for Young-eun. She stumbles into traffic and freezes at the sight of an oncoming car. Young-eun who has been chasing after her, pushes her mother aside but is struck by the car herself. She is rushed to the hospital, but despite the team’s efforts, she dies.So-jeong and Ji-yoon are devastated at the condition of the situation. When So-jeong reluctantly informs Seon-ju of her daughter’s death, the grieving mother breaks down in tears and again begs to be euthanized and be reunited with me daughter.So-jeong confused with the grieving demand speaks to Ji-yoon, who reveals that Young-eun has confided in him about the wanting her mother to find peace. Though he does not support euthanasia, he admits they must find a way to calm Seon-ju’s suffering.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Meanwhile, Dae-hyeon goes to a bar for a drink, where he unexpectedly encounters Ha-rin. She makes him a shocking proposition, asking him to partner with her and kill her husband.That same night, Ji-yoon visits Seon-ju once more. As he approaches her room, he notices So-jeong standing over Seon-ju, who appears unconscious or possibly dead.Shocked, Ji-yoon cautiously enters the roon. When he calls her name, So-jeong turns toward him and asks for his help. At this moment, the final episode of Mary Kills People ends.Mary Kills People finale season 2 possibilityAs of now, there is no official confirmation about a second season of Mary Kills People. However, the finale ended on an open note, leaving So-jeong’s actions with Seon-ju deliberately unresolved.Ji-yoon finds So-jeong standing over Seon-ju, who may be dead, and she turns to him asking for help. The moment blurs whether she carried out euthanasia or not, keeping the truth hidden. At the same time, Ha-rin’s obsession with euthanasia and her offer to Dae-hyeon, show that the story still has room to continue.While no second season has been confirmed, the finale feels deliberately open, leaving space for further conflict and speculation.