Mary Kills People: When will episodes 8 & 9 be released and what to expect?

Episodes 8 and 9 of the Korean drama Mary Kills People (메리 킬즈 피플) are scheduled for August 29 and 30. Episodes 6 and 7 of the series aired on August 22 and 23, 2025. Mary Kills People features Lee Bo-young, Lee Min-ki, and Kang Ki-young in lead roles, with the screenplay written by Lee Soo-ya and direction by Park Joon-woo. Adapted from the Canadian show first released in 2017, the drama brings a Korean perspective to its story.At its core, Mary Kills People tells the story of a doctor who secretly provides euthanasia to terminally ill patients. While she tries to balance her hidden mission with her professional duties, a relentless detective begins to investigate the mysterious deaths that continue to surround her.What to expect from Mary Kills People episodes 8 and 9?As per the preview of Mary Kills People episodes 8 and 9, the story will dive deeper into So-jeong and Dae-hyeon being trapped in Go Gwang-cheol's schemes. The tension around Choi Ye-na's brother's euthanasia request can be expected to intensify as their father comes into the picture.The brother will also probably hold his musical performance with his sister, before he passes away through euthanasia. Meanwhile, Ban Ji-yoon continues closing in on So-jeong. Viewers can anticipate rising tension, more dangerous power plays, and escalating moral conflicts.Mary Kills People episodes 6 &amp; 7 recaps: So-jeong faces arrest, tragic memories resurface, and Dae-hyeon confesses about the first euthanasia caseEpisode 6 of Mary Kills People begins with So-jeong administering the euthanasia drug to the terminally ill cancer patient at the church’s hospital. Afterward, she hands Go Gwang-cheol the ampule and syringe she has used, asking him to destroy them, afraid that someone will soon arrive.Her concerns prove right when, just moments after the woman dies, Ban Ji-yoon immediately handcuffs her. So-jeong is arrested for murder, and the church’s father goes with her to the police station. There, both are interrogated, starting with So-jeong’s mother’s death.They recount the incident, telling, So-jeong’s mother has long suffered from depression and repeatedly attempted suicide. To prevent another attempt, she had once asked her teenage daughter to tie her hands.So-jeong, thinking her mother was trying, happily complied and left, but when she returned, she could not find her mother. Alarmed, she calls the church and then sees her mother standing at the edge of the lake near their house. As So-jeong runs toward her mother, her mother jumps into the water with her hands bound.Despite their explanations, the police remain skeptical. They begin digging into So-jeong’s past, particularly incidents from two years earlier.Still from the show (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)They interrogate Dae-hyeon as well, who, against his lawyer Ryu I-su’s advice, cooperates. He reveals his first contact with the euthanasia drug comes when he tries to help his ex-girlfriend suffering from terminal cancer.From interviewing the emergency department's head nurse and a patient’s parent from that time, the police learn about a case two years ago. A girl with late-stage stomach cancer has been admitted in critical condition. Despite protests from the girl and her mother, So-jeong insists on admitting her and beginning treatment.Later, the mother privately asks So-jeong to end her daughter’s suffering, which So-jeong refuses firmly. However, the next day, they find that the mother has killed her daughter by suffocating her with a pillow at the daughter’s own request. The mother is immediately arrested but refuses to show any regret.Soon after this incident, a burn victim in critical condition is admitted to So-jeong’s hospital. He pleaded with So-jeong to end his suffering by killing him. She refuses, determined to save him, and encourages him not to give up. However, the man later takes his own life using a surgical knife.This episode of Mary Kills People comes back in the present timeline. Go Gwang-cheol visits Police Commissioner General An Tae-seong and threatens him to release So-jeong anyhow. On the other side, Legislator Baek Ui-won pressures An to arrest So-jeong as quickly as possible.Elsewhere, the team of Ban Ji-yoon, unconvinced by So-jeong’s innocence, continues pressing her about the cancer patient’s death. During the interrogation, to their surprise, the church’s father suddenly takes the blame for him. He insists that he is responsible for the woman’s death, while Dae-hyeon tells Ryu I-su that all of this is happening because of him.Mary Kills People's episode 6 closes with a flashback. As So-jeong’s mother jumps into the lake, So-jeong dives in after her and offers help. However, her mother refuses, telling her that it is fine.Still from the show (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Mary Kills People’s episode 7 opens with Dae-hyeon confessing to his lawyer, Ryu I-su, that he killed his former girlfriend. He recounts how, two years ago, she came to him suffering from late-stage cancer and expressed her wish to die. Though he initially refused, witnessing her prolonged suffering while she stayed with him broke him down. On the day he resolved to help her, So-jeong arrived at his apartment, searching for her longtime friend Dae-hyeon.Shocked by the situation, she listened as Dae-hyeon and his ex-girlfriend explained. The girl begs her for help, and eventually, So-jeong agrees. She provided the correct dose of the drug, and the girl passed away while Dae-hyeon shed tears.This became their first euthanasia case. Dae-hyeon tells Ryu he feels compelled to confess if it means protecting So-jeong. Ryu, however, reminds him that he was hired by Dae-hyeon’s sister, who is about to get married. She does not want Dae-hyeon jeopardizing their family with legal troubles and creating problems so close to the wedding.Meanwhile, in this episode of Mary Kills People, under Go Gwang-cheol’s pressure, An Tae-seong dismisses all evidence against So-jeong. The autopsy report of the cancer patient also fails to implicate her, leading to her release.The church’s priest, who tries to take the blame, is also let go since he cannot even name the drug he supposedly used. Afterward, he tells So-jeong never to return to the church’s medical facility where she had been volunteering.The next day, nurse Choi Ye-na’s brother, a singer hospitalized with worsening lung fibrosis, approaches So-jeong. Aware of her euthanasia cases, he pleads for her help. Shocked, So-jeong asks for time to discuss it with Ye-na first.Still from the show (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)When So-jeong informs Ye-na about her brother’s wish, Ye-na breaks down and refuses. She later confronts her brother, and the two argue emotionally. Ye-na then recalls how, after their mother’s death, her brother always protected her from their abusive father and raised her. Remembering his selflessness and suffering, she finally accepts his decision.So-jeong also visits the daughter of the patient who recently passed away through euthanasia. She expresses her wish to take in the girl. Ban Ji-yoon overhears this conversation and warns So-jeong against it. He also cautions her to stay away from euthanasia and drugs from now on.At the same time, Ban Ji-yoon’s team, frustrated with So-jeong’s release, investigates drug trafficking activities more aggressively. They track a deal in a nearby location and move quickly to bust it. However, they are outnumbered and forced into a fight.As Ban’s team gets caught in the brawl, the main dealer escapes, prompting Ban and his two teammates to chase him. After a tense pursuit, the detective trio’s car collides with an oncoming vehicle, and they lose the dealer. Moments later, however, Ban learns that the dealer’s car has crashed into a nearby waterbody and rushes there. Soon, the police pull the vehicle out as Ban watches.Episode 7 of Mary Kills People ends with nurse Choi Ye-na handing over her brother’s details to So-jeong, formally commissioning her to perform euthanasia for him.The drama Mary Kills People is broadcast on MBC TV in South Korea, with new episodes dropping at 10 pm KST every Friday and Saturday.