Love, Take Two: When will episodes 7 & 8 release and what to expect?

Love, Take Two, tvN’s slice-of-life romance drama, released episodes 5 and 6 on August 18 and 19, 2025. The series airs twice a week, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Tuesday. Episodes 7 and 8 of Love, Take Two are scheduled to broadcast on August 25 and 26, 2025, at 5:20 pm KST.Starring Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon, Choi Yun-ji, and Kim Min-kyu, Love, Take Two follows the intertwined journeys of a mother and daughter. Their lives begin to change in unexpected ways after her daughter abruptly leaves home. The single mother unexpectedly reconnects with her long-lost first love as her daughter’s path leads her to a kind-hearted young farmer in a seaside town.Love, Take Two episodes 7 &amp; 8: What to expectAs per the preview, episodes 7 and 8 of Love, Take Two will see Ji-an struggling with the return of Ryu Jeong-seok’s ex-wife. Ji-an and Seon-yeong finally open their restaurant, and the business starts to grow. Hyo-ri and Bo-hyeon grow closer as they spend more time together.Meanwhile, Jung Mun-hui’s condition appears to be worsening. Ji-an is seen running around the town looking for her and finally finds her near the sea. Possibly, she has been hallucinating about her daughter being in the sea or trying to end her life.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Love, Take Two episodes 5 &amp; 6 recaps: Ji-an confronts a mysterious woman claiming to be her mother as Hyo-ri collapsesEpisode 5 of Love, Take Two opens with a flashback from Ji-an’s past. Ji-an’s mother buys a suitcase and proudly shows it to her daughter, saying it makes her feel like a French actress. Ji-an is just as thrilled, but that very suitcase later becomes the one her mother takes with her when she moves to Vietnam.The episode of Love, Take Two shifts back to the present. A woman arrives at Ji-an’s porch carrying the same suitcase and calls Ji-an her daughter. Shocked, Ji-an insists that her mother is dead, recalling the call she once received from Vietnam informing her of her mother’s passing.However, the woman refuses to leave. Eventually, the neighbors intervene, saying the woman struggles with memory problems, and they take her away. Hyo-ri recognizes her as the woman she has seen before, around the beach.The next day, Ji-an, Hyo-ri, and Seon-yeong begin preparing their restaurant, testing mock dishes. Later, Hyo-ri and Bo-hyeon work on the landscaping. While working together, the two grow closer.After Bo-hyeon leaves, Ryu Jeong-seok visits Ji-an with receipts for his completed work. They sit down to discuss payment over lunch, but the mysterious woman barges in again. She calls Ji-an her daughter, criticizes a mistake in the receipts, and scolds her. Frustrated, Ji-an storms out.Hyo-ri and Seon-yeong invite the woman to stay and eat. While wandering around the kitchen, she accidentally turns on the stove, causing the flames to flare up and ignite the curtains. Ji-an and Ryu rush in and put out the fire, but in the process, the woman also gets burned.She tries to show her injuries to Ji-an, but Ji-an snaps, demanding her family’s contacts so compensation can be arranged. The woman insists again that she is Ji-an’s mother, but Ji-an angrily dismisses her, saying her mother jas died long ago and hearing such claims only causes her pain.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Disturbed by Ji-an’s harsh words, Hyo-ri scolds her. The argument grows heated, and Hyo-ri leaves home. Ryu takes the woman back to her place. Later, a technician inspects the stove and confirms there has been a leak in the gas pipe, warning that it could have turned into a major accident.Ryu then brings neighbors to help Ji-an and Seon-yeong with the restaurant. He gifts Ji-an a bicycle as an early morning gift for the opening of her restaurant, encouraging her to live freely and lean on him whenever life feels too heavy.Meanwhile, in Love, Take Two episode 5, Hyo-ri visits Bo-hyeon’s nursery, where he and Tae-o are preparing for a camping trip. She joins them in the mountains. As they sit together, the topic of Ji-an and Hyo-ri’s relationship comes up.Hyo-ri recalls Ji-an once saying that family can endure anything as long as one person refuses to let go. Moved, Bo-hyeon reflects on his own mother, who divorced his father and left for Germany. He admits he envies Ji-an and Hyo-ri’s bond, but Hyo-ri reveals that Ji-an is not her biological mother.Her real mother was Ji-an’s childhood best friend, who died in an accident when Hyo-ri was just a few months old. Since then, Ji-an raised her as her own. Hearing this, Bo-hyeon grows emotional and urges Hyo-ri to be kinder to Ji-an. After returning home, he wonders if he truly hates his mother or if he simply misses her, only to suddenly spot his mother in front of him.Back home, Hyo-ri reconciles with Ji-an. They talk under the stars, snapping photos of each other. However, in the middle of it, Hyo-ri suddenly collapses, leaving Ji-an panicked and rushing to her side.This is where episode 5 of Love, Take Two ends.Episode 6 of Love, Take Two begins with Hyo-ri being rushed to the hospital, where Ji-an cries and prays by her side. Thankfully, Hyo-ri regains consciousness soon after being admitted, but doctors advise further tests. Ji-an recalls Jeong-seok’s words about sharing her burdens and informs him about Hyo-ri’s hospitalization.Meanwhile, in the Ryu household, Jeong-seok’s ex-wife, Bo-hyeon’s mother, returns to Korea for a work project and to stay with them for a few months. Her sudden presence unsettles both Jeong-seok and Bo-hyeon, who feel uncomfortable and dismiss her attempts to reconnect.At the hospital, Ji-an takes Hyo-ri for her tests, but they get lost while running around the large facility, tiring Hyo-ri. Just then, the mysterious woman reappears. She helps them, seating Hyo-ri in a wheelchair and guiding them to the right department. Ji-an is stunned and guilty at the same time by this gesture, given their last encounter.Later in this episode of Love, Take Two, a senior doctor visits Hyo-ri and moves her into a private room at Jung’s request. From him, Ji-an learns that the woman is Jung Mun-hui, a former doctor at the hospital.She lost her husband the previous year, and shortly after, her only daughter, who lived in America, died in a car accident. Since then, Jung has shown signs of delirium. Overcome with guilt, Ji-an begins to understand her.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)On the other hand, Bo-hyeon is worried about Hyo-ri but cannot bring himself to contact her. When she texts him about returning the next day, he invites her to a friend’s birthday party.Soon after, in Love, Take Two episode 6, Ji-an and Hyo-ri find Jung disoriented in the hospital lobby. Spotting them, Jung rushes over, frightened, again calling Ji-an her daughter. This time, Ji-an gently plays along and comforts her. They bring her back to Hyo-ri’s room, and after remembering things, the trio bonds over ramen.Jung spends the night with them, and in the morning, she attends Hyo-ri’s appointment and asks the surgeon to postpone the surgery. Hyo-ri tells Jung that Ji-an lost her mother long ago, but it feels comforting to have someone like her around. Later, Ji-an insists on driving them all back to their town, refusing to let Jung drive in her condition.After returning, Hyo-ri attends her friend's birthday party but cannot find Bo-hyeon in the place. Searching around, she overhears a girl confessing her feelings to Bo-hyeon in a secluded place. When he rejects her, the girl presses if it’s because of Hyo-ri.Bo-hyeon replies that Hyo-ri is sick and asks the girl to be kind to her. The girl retorts that it’s cruel of him to be nice and give Hyo-ri hope just because she’s ill. Shocked and hurt, Hyo-ri runs away.Back home, Seon-yeong hires Tae-o as a part-timer for the restaurant. Later, she and Ji-an visit Jung Mun-hui to invite her for lunch. Though Jung refuses, the friends notice her sitting alone in the dark and forcefully bring her along.On the way back, they run into Jeong-seok, who asks Ji-an about Hyo-ri’s health. During their conversation, Ji-an notices his ex-wife sitting in his car.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Meanwhile, rain begins to pour. Sitting alone by the roadside, Hyo-ri reflects on Bo-hyeon once telling her not to be afraid and to move forward. She calls Ji-an, asking if she should act on her feelings or give up. Ji-an firmly advises her to go ahead. Encouraged, Hyo-ri rushes to find Bo-hyeon.At the same time, realizing she has come but not seeing her around, Bo-hyeon runs out with a raincoat. He finds her in the middle of the road, and together they run back under the raincoat to his house.There, he offers her towels and helps dry her hair. Seeing him up close, Hyo-ri gathers her courage and confesses her feelings. She tells him that she doesn’t know if he’s kind to her only because of her illness, but she has started to like him.On this note, episode 6 of Love, Take Two concludes.All released episodes of Love, Take Two are available for streaming on Viki, TVING, and Wavve.