My Child’s Romance: Cast lineup, where to watch, release date, air time, & all you need to know

TVING is gearing up to launch a new dating reality series titled My Child’s Romance, set to premiere on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8 PM. The show takes a unique approach to the genre by bringing parents into the mix. As their children's dates unfold on screen, parents sit in a studio and watch their interactions.Designed as an observational variety program, the series blends humor, emotions, and family dynamics. Unlike traditional dating shows that focus solely on young participants, My Child’s Romance captures perspectives from both generations. Parents provide candid reactions as they watch their children navigate romance, while the participants themselves experience personal growth through the dating process.Co-produced by tvN STORY and Tcast E Channel, My Child’s Romance has already unveiled its official poster and a teaser for episode 1. The promotional material hints at a format that balances lighthearted entertainment with heartfelt storytelling, positioning the show as a fresh alternative in the dating reality space.My Child’s Romance: Cast, posters, preview, and what to expect from the new dating reality show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe cast of My Child’s Romance brings together eight pairs of parents and children whose stories form the heart of the new dating reality series. Among the parents are well-known actors such as Lee Jong-won, Lee Jong-hyuk, Park Ho-san, Ahn Yoo-sung, Lee Cheol-min, Kim Dae-hee, Jo Gap-kyung, and Jeon Hee-chul, appearing as parents.Their children, Lee Sung-jun, Lee Tak-soo, Park Jun-ho, Ahn Sun-jun, Lee Shin-hyang, Kim Sa-yoon, Hong Seok-joo, and Jeon Soo-wan, step in as the young participants whose dating lives will be observed.Ahead of the premiere, the production team released two special posters: one featuring the parents and another featuring their children. The posters capture the parents smiling brightly in poses that mirror their children.The “My Baby” version poster highlights the children, paired with the inscription:&quot;The love story of my child who mirrors me.&quot;Alongside the posters, a preview for My Child’s Romance episode 1 was also released, showing parents reacting directly to their children’s love lives. The preview expands on the posters' sentiment by showcasing the parents’ unfiltered reactions.Their comments reveal equal parts excitement and nervousness, with some joking that their hearts might burst, while others admit they can barely watch. A few of them wonder aloud about the style of the potential partners.el 🍉 @dramacoKRLINKThe casts: Lee Shinhyang: Lee Cheolmin's daughter Kim Sayoon: Kim Daehee's daughter Hong Seokjoo: Jo Gapkyung's daughter Jeon Suwan: Jeon Heechul's daughter Lee Sunjoon: Lee Jongwon's son Lee Taksoo: Lee Jonghyuk's son Park Junho: Park Hosan's son Ahn Seonjun: Ahn Yoosung's sonPride and protectiveness stand out in these reactions as well. Lee Cheol-min beams as his daughter appears, saying she is so precious to him that he would keep her close always. Meanwhile, Kim Dae-hee grows defensive when another child receives compliments, expressing frustration that his own child is being overlooked. These moments add humor while reflecting genuine parental attachment.The preview of the dating show also shows undercurrents of disappointment. One father insists that his child make eye contact with him during conversations. At the same time, some parents begin imagining themselves as future in-laws, voicing hopes that their children’s relationships succeed.el 🍉 @dramacoKRLINKMy Child Romance teaser featuring Lee Taksoo (Lee Jonghyuk's son) and Kim Sayoon (Kim Daehee's daughter)Occasionally, rivalries surface as well, with parents downplaying other participants by remarking that another child is not particularly impressive. This blend of pride, competitiveness, and affection highlights the complicated dynamics at play.The teaser also introduces an element of surprise: Kim Sa-yoon reacts with shock after checking a cabinet, followed by Kim Dae-hee’s surprised expression as he watches her. Other parents respond with astonishment, heightening curiosity about the situation and setting the stage for unexpected developments.My Child’s Romance will premiere on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8 PM on tvN STORY and E Channel, with streaming available on TVING.