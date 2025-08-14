Where to follow the Final Draft cast on Instagram? Ages, backgrounds, & all you need to know

Netflix Japan has debuted Final Draft, its first Japanese-produced physical survival competition, on August 12. The series targets fans of Physical: 100 and features 25 former athletes who left their professional careers, some forced due to injury or circumstance, while others chose to do so of their own volition. They are now competing for a second chance at glory and financial stability.Over several days, Final Draft's contestants face strength, agility, endurance, and perseverance challenges. These challenges ranged from scaling icy mountains to tackling extreme monkey bars. The winner takes home a prize of 30 million yen (approximately $204,000) to support their family and future goals.The Final Draft cast includes notable sports figures as well as underdogs. Prominent names include baseball star Yoshio Itoi and three-division boxing world champion Hozumi Hasegawa. There is also Yoshito Okubo, the first player in J-League history to lead the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons.Younger competitors are also in the mix, among them are Yuya Shozui, a high school baseball standout, and Koji Tokuda, a comedian and former American football player. Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Eri Tosaka, who stepped away from the sport, is also one of the competitors.Meet the cast of Netflix’s Final Draft: Ages, sports legends, and their social mediaFinal Draft's contestant lineup includes sports icons aiming to prove their abilities once again, underdogs hoping to shine a light on lesser-known sports, and athletes whose careers ended prematurely. Here’s a complete look at the Final Draft cast, their achievements, and where to follow them on Instagram.1. Atsushi Arai Atsushi Arai (Image via Instagram/@a2desu)Age: 31Instagram- @a2desuAtsushi Arai is a former member of Japan’s national water polo team, competing in both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and silver medals at the 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. This is his second Netflix appearance, following his stint on Offline Love.2. Yoshio ItoiYoshio Itoi (Image via Instagram/@itoiyoshio_7)Age: 44Instagram- @itoiyoshio_7Nicknamed “Superhuman,” Yoshio Itoi is a legendary former baseball outfielder who played 18 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). A nine-time All-Star, he has won the Best Nine Award five times and earned multiple Golden Gloves. He has also been part of Japan’s 2013 World Baseball Classic roster.3. Yoshito OkuboYoshito Okubo (Image via Instagram/@yoshito13)Age: 42Instagram - @yoshito13A former striker for Japan’s national soccer team, Okubo is known for being the first J.League player to lead the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons (2013–2015). He has represented Japan internationally 60 times and has played in Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga. To prepare for the Final Draft, he has resumed intense training and lost 12.4 kg.4. Ryudai OnikuraRyudai Onikura (Image via Instagram/@onikura_ryudai)Age: 30Instagram – @onikura_ryudaiOnikura is a former amateur boxer who transitioned to acting after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. He has appeared in numerous Japanese dramas, including Teppachi! and The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea.5. Akira KajiAkira Kaji (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Age: 44A right-back known for his speed and attacking style, Akira Kaji earned 64 caps for Japan’s national soccer team. He played for Cerezo Osaka, Gamba Osaka, and in Major League Soccer. His career highlights included winning the 2004 J.League Cup and the 2008 AFC Champions League.6. Yosuke KashiwagiAge: 37 Yosuke Kashiwagi (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Instagram – @urawaredsofficialYosuke Kashiwagi is a retired midfielder known for his vision and passing accuracy. He has played for Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Urawa Red Diamonds, helping the latter win the 2017 AFC Champions League. He has made 11 appearances for the national team before retiring in 2023.7. Yu Kato(Image via Instagram/@y_k_009)Age: 29Instagram – @y_k_009Yu Kato, a former professional women’s baseball player, is passionate about encouraging girls to pursue the sport. She has played in Japan’s Women’s Baseball League and now also runs a music-focused YouTube channel.8. Yujo KitagataYujo Kitagata (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Age: 31Instagram – @yujo.kitagataOnce the first overall pick in the NPB draft, Kitagata has played in Japan’s major leagues, New Zealand’s Auckland Tuatara, and the BC League. Despite being released twice without pitching in the majors, he aims to use the prize money to train young athletes.9. Takashi KuriharaTakashi Kurihara (Image via Instagram/@iam_tk_81)Age: 37Instagram – @iam_tk_81Another Final Draft contestant, a former member of Japan’s national American football team, Kurihara, has been once considered the Japanese player closest to joining the NFL. He now works as a high-performance fitness coach and splits his time between Japan and Hawaii.10. KouziKouzi (Image via Instagram/@1_kouzi)Age: N/AInstagram – @1_kouziKoji Tanaka, or Kouzi, is an active martial arts competitor in kickboxing, MMA, and exhibition boxing. He has been the ISKA World Lightweight Champion and has fought against major names like Takeru and Tenshin Nasukawa.11. Kazuhiro GoyaKazuhiro Goya (Image via Instagram/@kazuhiro_goya)Age: 32Instagram – @kazuhiro_goyaA former national rugby sevens player, Goya has competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. He has played a pivotal role in securing Japan’s Olympic spot in 2015. He hopes to use the prize money to buy a bigger home for his family, which has grown in March 2025 with the birth of his second child.12. Goson SakaiGoson Sakai (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Age: 29Instagram – @_g.sakai_Sakai, of Japanese and German heritage, is a retired soccer player and part of a footballing family. After playing in Germany, he now runs a coffee shop.13. Masayuki ShimokawaMasayuki Shimokawa (Image via Instagram/@shimo_kabaddi)Age: 36Instagram – @shimo_kabaddiFinal Draft contestant Shimokawa represented Japan’s national kabaddi team. He won bronze at the 2010 Asian Games and competed in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.14. Yuya ShozuiYuya Shozui (Image via Instagram/@yuya.shozui)Age: 29Instagram – @yuya.shozuiA retired professional baseball player, Shozui played in Japan’s Western, Central, and Pacific Leagues. Known for his consistent fielding, he posted a career fielding percentage of .984. He worked as a mover after being cut from his team in 2023.15. Tomoe TamuraTomoe Tamura (Image via Instagram/@tom0e_tamura_13)Age: 35Instagram – @t0m0e_tamura_13Tamura is a former member of Japan’s national ultimate frisbee team and currently works as a personal trainer. She joins Final Draft to challenge misconceptions about her sport.16. Kenta TsukamotoKenta Tsukamoto (Image via Instagram/@tsukaken_fitness)Age: 29Instagram – @tsukaken_fitnessA competitive bodybuilder and model with a YouTube channel, Kento Tsukamoto, formerly played rugby until a brain condition ended his career. He hopes to open a gym.17. Eri TosakaEri Tosaka (Image via Instagram/@eri_tosaka)Age: 31Instagram – @eri_tosakaAn Olympic gold medalist in wrestling (2016 Rio) and three-time world champion, Eri Tosaka retired in 2022 after becoming a mother. She now wants to show the strength of both wrestlers and mothers.18. Koji TokudaKoji Tokuda (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Age: 36Tokuda is a former American football player turned comedian. He previously performed as part of the comedy duo Brilliant in 2016. 19. Hozumi HasegawaHozumi Hasegawa (Image via Instagram/@hozumi_hasegawa)Age: 44Instagram – @hozumi_hasegawaA former professional boxer, Hasegawa has won world titles in three weight classes and has been named MVP by the Japan Boxing Commission four times. 20. Sari BabaSari Baba (Image via X/@@NetflixJP)Age: 31Sari Baba is a former professional tennis player. Baba achieved a career-high WTA ranking of 793 in 2017. This Final Draft contestant began playing at age five and favoured hard courts. 21. Naoto HayasakaNaoto Hayasaka (Image via Instagram/@naoto.hayasaka)Age: 29Instagram – @naoto.hayasakaHayasaka is a former national team gymnast who won gold at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow.22. MasatoMasato (Image via Instagram/@masato_antigravity)Age: 31Instagram – @masato_antigravityMasato is a street workout athlete specialising in gymnastics-inspired callisthenics, popular on social media platforms.23. Kaho MitaKaho Mita (Image via Instagram/@kaho_fitness)Age: 28Instagram – @kaho_fitnessKaho Mita is a former gymnast and trampoline athlete. Mita now competes in bodybuilding and fitness competitions.24. Ryosuke MiyaguniRyosuke Miyaguni (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Age: 33Instagram – @ryosuke.miyagunMiyaguni is a retired professional baseball pitcher who debuted with the Yomiuri Giants in 2012 and later joined the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.25. Katsuma YonemuraKatsuma Yonemura (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Age: 29Katsuma Yonemura is a former judo athlete specialising in the U60kg category. Yonemura has won gold at the 2019 European Open in Odivelas. This Final Draft contestant now works as a barber and is saving to open his own shop.Final Draft emphasizes both the physical demands and emotional weight of reinvention. It contrasts athletes who once competed at the highest levels with those whose careers ended before reaching their full potential.Final Draft combines raw physical ability with strategic thinking and mental toughness in a high-stakes setting. With pride, ambition, and unfinished goals driving every move, the competition seeks to determine who can endure till the end and claim the 30 million yen prize.Final Draft is now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.