Who is the winner of Netflix’s Final Draft? All you need to know about the 30 million yen prize champion

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 14, 2025 12:31 GMT
Yoshio Itoi and poster of Final Draft (Image via Instagram/@itoiyoshio_7)
Netflix’s first Japanese-produced physical survival reality series, Final Draft, concluded on August 12, 2025. In the finale, the former Japanese professional baseball player Yoshio Itoi took the top prize home. He won the title and a cash prize of JPY 30 million (approximately $2,04,736 USD).

Known in his sporting career as “Superhuman,” Itoi overcame the fierce competition of 24 other retired athletes. Born on July 31, 1981, in Yosano, Kyoto, Itoi began playing baseball in elementary school.

He was a left-handed batter and right-handed thrower who became Kinki University’s ace in his fourth year. In the spring league, he went 5–0, earning MVP and Best Pitcher honors, and finished his final season with a 9–1 record.

A Final Draft winner, he debuted in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on March 27, 2007, after joining the team in 2004. He later played for the Orix Buffaloes and Hanshin Tigers, retiring in 2022 after an 18-season career.

Yoshio Itoi donates Final Draft prize money to support wheelchair athletes: More about his professional and personal life

Yoshio Itoi began his career as a power pitcher with a fastball clocked at 151 km/h (94 mph) with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2003. However, due to control issues and injuries, he was converted to an outfielder in 2006.

Just 5 months later, Itoi earned the Eastern League's Monthly MVP award in September 2006, posting a batting average of .397.

His breakthrough came in 2009, when he replaced Hichori Morimoto as the team’s everyday center fielder. Itoi moved up the batting order during the season, hitting as high as third when Atsunori Inaba was absent. He quickly excelled, winning multiple Monthly MVP awards, becoming a consistent starter by 2009.

He earned 4 consecutive Golden Gloves by 2012. Known for his speed, strong arm, and batting ability, he posted standout stats. This remained the same even after the NPB introduced a more pitcher-friendly ball in 2011, which led to lower batting numbers across the league.

Yoshio Itoi’s professional record includes a career batting average of .298, 170 home runs, 752 runs batted in, and 300 stolen bases. He earned widespread recognition as one of Japan’s finest outfielders.

Traded to the Orix Buffaloes in a five-player deal on January 25, 2013, Yoshio Itoi maintained top form. He was a four-time All-Star during his time with the Orix Buffaloes. He won the Best Nine Award 5 times (2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016). He also won the Pacific League Batting Champion title in 2014 and the Stolen Base Champion honor in 2016, along with two more Golden Gloves.

He was awarded the Pacific League Golden Glove seven times, with 6 consecutive wins from 2009 to 2014 and another in 2016. During his at-bats, Orix Buffaloes fans famously waved rainbow-colored flags displaying his name and number, a tradition that later carried over to Hanshin Tigers supporters.

A nine-time NPB All-Star, Itoi, internationally, was a key player for Japan in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. He appeared in key games against Brazil and China. He hit a crucial double against Chinese Taipei. He also hit a three-run home run in a second-round victory over the Netherlands before the team’s semifinal exit against Puerto Rico.

After joining the Hanshin Tigers in 2017, he continued as an All-Star until his performance declined in 2020. On September 21, 2022, after 18 seasons in professional baseball, Itoi played his final game before retiring.

Itoi comes from an athletic family, with his father competing in triathlons and his mother having played volleyball. Outside the field, Yoshio Itoi married his non-celebrity partner in 2005. The couple lives in Tokyo with their two daughters.

His win in Final Draft marks another chapter in an accomplished career, this time outside professional sports. Produced for Netflix by Kyokuto Television, Final Draft assembled a diverse lineup of retired athletes from different disciplines.

The contestants of Final Draft included three-division boxing world champion Hozumi Hasegawa, soccer star Yoshito Okubo, former water polo player Atsushi Arai, and comedian-turned-former American football player Koji Tokuda. Final Draft combined physically demanding challenges with psychological endurance tests, cementing itself as a unique addition to Netflix’s global reality lineup.

The high-stakes show tested both physical and mental endurance, giving participants a chance to shine again. Final Draft had a tough multi-stage format: Yellow Stage, then Purple, and finally Red.

Itoi stayed calm and adaptable throughout, but his semi-final in the intense Megaball Sumo rounds was a highlight. In the Red Stage final, he was the only one to score the first point and then clinched the win with a second, defeating former boxing champion Hozumi Hasegawa and ex-baseball player Yuya Shozu.

Following his win at the Final Draft finale, Yoshio Itoi revealed plans to donate the prize money to support athletes in wheelchair sports. He shared that the cause was inspired by a young player he met at a wheelchair softball game.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

