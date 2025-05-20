The Devil’s Plan 2 finale: Who won and what's the grand prize money amount?

On May 20, 2025, Netflix released the final three episodes (10 to 12) of The Devil’s Plan season 2, bringing the high-stakes mind game to its dramatic conclusion. The last stretch features shifting loyalties, bold strategies, and emotional farewells as the remaining contestants battle for survival.

In the previous episodes of The Devil’s Plan season 2, strong contenders like Lee Se-dol, Kim Ha-rin, Justin Min, and Tinno were eliminated, narrowing the field. Meanwhile, the alliance between Jung Hyun-gyu and Choi Hyun-joon unravels completely, setting the stage for an unpredictable and gripping endgame filled with tension, twists, and tactical warfare.

In the final episode of The Devil’s Plan season 2, Jeon Hyun-gyu emerged as the ultimate winner after a tense three-part final match. Facing off against Yoon So-hui in the last round, he secured victory and claimed the grand prize of 380 million KRW.

Episode 10 of The Devil’s Plan picks up exactly where the previous episode left off. Choi Hyun-joon makes a strategic switch, moving away from Jeon Hyun-gyu to ally with the rest of the group—Son Eun-yu, 7high, and Kang Ji-yeong. In direct opposition to Hyun-gyu’s original strategy, Hyun-joon proposes to prolong the game, giving his new alliance time to gather more points.

However, seeing Hyun-gyu isolated, Kyuhyun and Yoon So-hui decide to side with him, who appeared to be sympathetic. Though the larger group is against this initially, they eventually agree to play the upcoming round neutrally, deciding not to target anyone. However, as the round begins, the group targets Kyuhyun, who has the lowest score among the trio.

The plan unfolds as intended, and Kyuhyun, now with the lowest total, loses all of his golden puzzle pieces and is eliminated. Jeon Hyun-gyu and Yoon So-hui appeared upset by his exit.

Following this, the round also concludes with Yoon So-hui, Choi Hyun-joon, and Son Eun-yu achieving the highest scores and golden puzzle pieces, securing their spots in the better living quarters. Meanwhile, Jeon Hyun-gyu is set to join 7high and Kang Ji-yeong in prison.

In a surprise twist, Jeon announces he would like to claim his reward from the Hidden Stage immediately. It is revealed that he has won 10 golden puzzle pieces in the hidden stage, which can be redeemed at any time. Now, adding these to his existing 4, Jeon possesses the most numbers of puzzle pieces among all 6 contestants, thereby replacing Eun-yu in the better living area.

Kyuhyun, Yoon So-hui and Jeon Hyun-gyu in The Devil’s Plan 2 (Image via Netflix)

These 6 remaining players return to their respective living quarters. After dinner, the penultimate elimination game begins. This time, the game is “Wall Go.” Players must build territories on a board by strategically placing walls and game pieces. Each player receives 4 game pieces, and they must mark their area while cornering opponents to reduce their space. The player with the largest territory wins.

The game consists of 2 rounds: the first round determines one safe contestant, and the remaining 2 compete in a second round to get out of elimination. In round 1, Son Eun-yu dominates and secures safety. The second round follows, where Kang Ji-yeong is eliminated, and 7high survives, returning to the prison.

The next morning marks the final main game of the season of The Devil’s Plan. The game is a high-stakes card-based deduction match. Each player receives 5 cards and must analyze their own and others’ potential cards. This way, they can make calculated bets on the total number of particular color cards on the table.

The others can choose to agree or doubt the call and place their own bets accordingly. The bets are made with the golden puzzle piece they have earned through the game. The one who is correct wins the wagered puzzle pieces. The game continues until 2 players are eliminated after losing all their pieces.

Among the players, Son Eun-yu, Choi Hyun-joon, and 7high form a temporary alliance. Meanwhile, Jeon Hyun-gyu and Yoon So-hui work together, sharing results and coordinating deductions.

Midway through the game, though, 7high, seeing himself on the verge of elimination, breaks the alliance and places all of his pieces on the bet based on his deductions. Confused by this sudden shift, Son Eun-yu follows suit and bets all her chips. 7high wins the round, and Eun-yu, losing all her puzzle pieces, is eliminated.

As the game progresses, 7high, now low on puzzle pieces, decides to help ensure Yoon So-hui’s direct entry to the finale. With his help, Yoon, now with the most pieces, becomes the first finalist. 7high loses his remaining pieces and is eliminated. Jeon Hyun-gyu and Choi Hyun-joon, now low on puzzle pieces themselves, are sent to prison for one last face-off.

Choi Hyun-joon and Jeon Hyun-gyu move to the prison, while Yoon So-hui returns to the better living quarters. Soon after, the final elimination game of The Devil’s Plan season 2 begins. This round is a math-based challenge. Players are given a target number and a pyramid of numbers with mathematical symbols—addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division—ahead of the numbers (example: -8 or ÷9).

They must select 3 numbers with symbols and arrange them correctly to reach the target. The game consists of 17 rounds. Initially, both players are neck-and-neck, but Hyun-gyu gradually gains momentum. By the final round, he pulls ahead and wins, becoming the second finalist of the season while Choi Hyun-joon becomes the last eliminated player.

Hyun-gyu joins Yoon So-hui in the better living area. The next day, all 12 previous contestants return to witness the grand finale and cheer for the finalists. After they reconnect and greet each other, the final round for the prize money, now set at 380 million KRW, begins.

14 participants of The Devil’s Plan season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The finale of The Devil’s Plan consists of 3 games: Big-Small, Bagh Chal, and Questions and Truth. The player who wins two out of the three will be crowned the winner. "Big-Small" is a card game involving each player receiving 10 cards numbered 1 through 10. The dealer places a card, and the player must respond with one of their own.

The opponent then bets whether their card played is bigger, smaller, or equal to the dealer’s card. If correct, the opponent gains the bet amount; if wrong, they lose it. If the player's card is larger, they earn the difference between the numbers. In this round, Yoon So-hui initially leads, but Jeon Hyun-gyu stages a comeback and wins the game by round 18.

Game 2 is "Bagh Chal", a traditional Nepalese game, featuring one player as tigers (bagh) with four pieces and the other as goats (chal). Tigers win by capturing 5 goats, while goats win by filling the board and immobilizing the tiger pieces.

The game is played simultaneously on two boards, with players playing as the tiger in one and as the goat on the other. The player who wins either board wins the round. In this round, Yoon So-hui secures victory by successfully killing 5 of Jeon Hyun-gyu’s goat pieces.

Game 3, also known as Questions and Truth, is the final challenge of The Devil’s Plan. Each player receives a stack of cards and 10 tokens. They select 8 cards, arrange them numerically on their rostrum, ensuring cards within the same suit follow a left-to-right ascending order but not necessarily adjacent.

Players then use tokens to bid for the chance to ask questions and guess their opponent’s cards and arrangement. The one who correctly deduces the opponent’s arrangement first wins.

After exchanging several questions and calculating possibilities, both players find themselves neck and neck in trying to deduce each other’s card arrangements. However, their tokens continue to decrease, eventually leaving them with only four each. Yoon So-hui makes the first attempt to guess, accurately identifying the numbers but incorrectly placing two of the cards in their respective positions.

Ad

Seeing this, Jeon Hyun-gyu, still uncertain between 3 possible arrangements, makes his own guess, however, he is also incorrect. Now, with only 2 tokens remaining each, they continue to place equal bids, preventing either from gaining the upper hand or guessing the answer.

At this point, Yoon, believing Jeon is still far from cracking her arrangement, decides to sit out one round of bidding. She does this to save her tokens and gain 2 additional tokens for the next round.

However, this move turns out to be decisive. By winning the next bid, Jeon Hyun-gyu seizes this opportunity. He successfully guesses both the correct numbers and the exact order of Yoon So-hui’s eight cards. With this, Jeon Hyun-gyu is declared the winner of season 2 of The Devil’s Plan.

The rest of the contestants return to the stage, joining the finalists to congratulate him on his victory. In his winning speech, Jeon Hyun-gyu sincerely apologizes to everyone for the strategic and sometimes ruthless choices he has made to secure the win. He also shares that he truly enjoyed playing the game of The Devil’s Plan from start to finish.

With this victory, the season 2 of The Devil’s Plan comes to an end.

All 12 episodes of The Devil’s Plan season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

