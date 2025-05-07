The Devil's Plan season 2 episodes 1-4 recap: Corrupt cops, cunning thieves, prisoners, and 14 brilliant minds set off a thrilling premiere

The Devil's Plan is back with a suspenseful season 2. This game show pits players against each other in rounds of intense strategy games. With both individual and group missions, the competition probes their intelligence, logic, and courage. 14 players compete against each other in a suspenseful battle for a huge cash prize, with only the cleverest mind making it to the end.

In the first four episodes of The Devil's Plan season 2, 14 players enter the game, alliances are established and betrayals start, and seven players end up in prison. CHUU and Lee Seung-hyun are out after two elimination games. In the meantime, two secret rooms are discovered, with hidden stage games.

The Devil's Plan season 2 episode 1 - 4 recap: CHUU and Lee Seung-hyun eliminated, Jeong Hyun-gyu unlocks hidden stage game

The first episode of The Devil's Plan season 2 opens with the game master, the 'devil', addressing the audience. He explains that The Devil's Plan season 2's game will demand courage and will reveal the contestants’ deepest desires, without judgment. He then welcomes the audience to witness the competition.

Following this, all 15 contestants are introduced one by one. Season 2 of The Devil's Plan features a new cast from various academic and professional fields. Cho Kyu-hyun, a member of the Kpop group Super Junior, is an idol, musical actor, and TV personality.

Kang Ji-yeong is a JTBC news anchor with an AICPA certification. Choi Hyun-joon is a final-year Mathematical Sciences student at KAIST. Yoon So-hui is both an actress and a KAIST graduate in biochemical engineering.

Also in the lineup is 7high, a music producer and professional poker player. Lee Seung-hyun studies economics at Korea University and was Miss Korea in 2022. Jeong Hyun-gyu majors in physical education at Seoul National University. CHUU, an idol singer, joins the show through an open casting call.

Tinno is a YouTube creator known for board game content. Son Eun-yu is a lawyer who specializes in corporate mergers and acquisitions. Park Sang-yeon, a student at Yonsei University, represented South Korea in the 2021 International Physics Olympiad.

A still from 'The Devil's Plan' (Image via X/ @NetflixKR)

Another Yonsei alum, Kim Ha-rin, graduated in medicine and now works as a plastic surgeon. Justin Min, a US-based actor, is also part of the cast. The final contestant of The Devil's Plan season 2 is Lee Se-dol, a legendary former Go player.

As each contestant enters, they receive a small pouch with welcome drinks. Inside each pouch is one golden puzzle piece. This piece will be important later in the game. The contestant with the most pieces by the end will win.

After introductions, the contestants begin casual conversations over snacks. Soon, they are called for the first game. They are informed that The Devil's Plan's house is divided into two areas: the normal living space and a prison. Their performance in the games will determine where they stay each night.

There are two types of games. One is the main game, where everyone participates. Winning the main game earns the golden puzzle pieces and a spot in the better living area. Losing sends contestants to the prison.

In prison, another game is played— a high-stakes elimination game. This prison game has 18 rounds, and by the end, one person is eliminated. With each round, the prize money increases and the final prize can go up to 500 million KRW.

Expand Tweet

The first main game is a version of 'Mafia Game' or 'Police and Thieves'. Out of the 14 contestants, two are chosen as thieves, and the other 12 are police, split into three teams. However, among the police, two are secretly corrupt and can help the thieves. These roles are decided by drawing cards.

Kyuhyun and Jeong Hyun-gyu are picked as the corrupt cops, while Tinno and Yoon So-hui become the thieves. Kyuhyun and Jeong are in different teams. They secretly form an alliance with the thieves and also bring in 7high, who is in the third team. The corrupt cops and 7high work together to mislead their teams and help the thieves win.

As the plan succeeds, the two thieves, two corrupt cops, and 7high win the game. These five get to stay in the better living area. The four players— Kyuhyun, Jeong Hyun-gyu, Tinno, and Yoon— earn 12 tokens, which they divide equally amongst themselves.

They also choose two more contestants to join them in the better area, and pick Lee Se-dol and Park Sang-yeon. However, Lee Se-dol gives up his spot for Kang Ji-yeong, and she joins the group instead.

The remaining seven contestants head to the prison. They change into prison uniforms and prepare for the first elimination game of The Devil's Plan season 2. After dinner, they are taken to play the game. It is a card game using numbers from one to nine. Each round, contestants reveal two cards and must pick one to play.

A still from 'The Devil's Plan' (Image via X/ @NetflixKR)

The person who plays the lowest number wins the round. The game continues for 18 rounds. After every third round, a winner is declared and receives a point and a victory token. At the end of the 18 rounds, CHUU is eliminated, and the other six contestants are safe.

Meanwhile, in the better living area, Kyuhyun finds a hidden puzzle inside the table clocks in their rooms. He helps the others find theirs. Together, they solve the puzzle. Solving it reveals a riddle, cracking which discovers a hidden chamber.

The chamber has four slots to place golden puzzle pieces but it also means loosing that peice. The team seeing this decide to wait before doing anything. However, Jeong Hyun-gyu and Yoon So-hui are intrigued by it.

At the same time, the prison group finds a secret chamber too. The door of the chamber reveals that only one person can enter at a time, and entering can either lead to a reward or elimination. They also decide to wait until morning. However, Lee Seung-hyun and Son Eun-yu stay up all night solving puzzles.

The next morning, Lee Seung-hyun volunteers to enter the chamber with her team's encouragement. She goes in and gets eliminated. The group mourns her exit but moves on to the next main game of The Devil's Plan season 2.

Expand Tweet

The second main game of The Devil's Plan season 2 is a board game. Contestants move forward each turn, aiming for the end zone. The board has red, blue, green, and yellow spaces. Stepping on a white box means exile, and players must restart. They can also push opponents into white zones and exile them.

Kang Ji-yeong wins the board game while Park Sang-yeon loses and is moved from the better living area to prison. The contestants return to their respective areas, and after dinner, the second prison elimination game of The Devil's Plan season 2 begins.

This time, it's an auction game. Each contestant gets 10 minutes, and the game lasts 18 rounds. In each round, players hold a buzzer for as long as they want, but they have only 10 minutes to spend throughout the 18 rounds.

The longest holder wins the round and receives a victory token. The contestant with the most tokens wins, and the one with the least gets eliminated. By the end of this round, Kim Ha-rin wins with five tokens, and Park Sang-yeon is eliminated.

Back in the better living area, Jeong Hyun-gyu and Yoon So-hui solve the hidden chamber puzzle. Though Yoon is hesitant, Jeong inserts his golden puzzle piece and opens the chamber. It reveals another door, and a message says only one person can enter, and again, the result can be either a reward or elimination.

Jeong decides to go in, but Kang Ji-yeong stops him briefly and asks him to have dinner first. After dinner, he goes inside. He enters a dark room where two small lights eventually form a large illuminated circle.

Jeong steps into the circle, and a big screen lights up. The game master of The Devil's Plan, the 'devil', appears on the screen and welcomes him to the hidden stage game.

The Devil's Plan season 2 consists of 12 episodes, with the first four now streaming on Netflix. The remaining eight episodes will be released in two batches of four on May 13 and May 20, 2025.

