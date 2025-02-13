“I was completely sober and having fun”— Chung You-jin addresses controversial swing scene from Single’s Inferno 4 episode 4

Netflix on February 11, 2025, wrapped up season 4 of its hit South Korean dating show, Single’s Inferno, and released a 25-minute reunion video on its YouTube channel on February 13, 2025. The video featured the cast reacting to the season’s most talked-about moments, including the viral swing scene involving contestant Chung You-jin.

In episode 4, Chung You-jin was shown swinging alone after a group gathering. While she appeared to be enjoying herself, some contestants found her behavior unusual and laughed among themselves. The show’s panelists, including Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, and Hanhae, described the scene as “creepy,” sparking mixed reactions from viewers.

During the reunion, You-jin finally addressed the situation. She explained,

“That was actually, I went out to find Dong-ho to talk to him.But these two ( Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin ) were talking in the kitchen so I decided to wait on the swing. I was completely sober and having fun. I looked like that because I was tired.”

Other cast members clarified that the location of the swing, which was near a cliff, might have contributed to the eerie impression. You-jin reiterated that she was waiting for Dong-ho. In response, Dong-ho apologized making the rest of the cast laugh.

Jung You-jin, a 28-year-old dancer and Ewha Womans University graduate stands out in Single’s Inferno 4 with her vibrant personality and artistic background. Her love for free diving and playful sense of humor add to her creative charm, making her a memorable presence on the show.

Behind-the-scenes moments, anecdotes, and the ongoing global success of Single’s Inferno season 4

The reunion video included several behind-the-scenes stories from the cast. Jun-seo finally addressed the moment he seemingly ignored You-jin, explaining that he simply hadn't seen her due to the chaos of everyone preparing to eat.

Meanwhile, A-rin shared a funny incident involving Jung Theo—he mistook her for Sian from their room and made a heart pose in her direction. Reflecting on her decision, A-rin also revealed that spending two days in Inferno without Dong-ho made her realize she wanted to choose him in the end. The girls were also fully immersed and excited while watching Junseo and Sian’s bed scene.

Single’s Inferno (Korean: 솔로지옥) is a South Korean reality dating series on Netflix that has captivated audiences worldwide. Spanning four seasons, the show remains a fan favorite with its mix of romance, competition, and survival on a secluded island. The latest season premiered on January 14, 2025, and concluded on February 11, 2025.

In Single’s Inferno, contestants face various challenges while forming connections in hopes of leaving the island for Paradise—a lavish hotel where they can enjoy a luxurious escape from the island’s harsh conditions. Their ultimate goal is to build a meaningful relationship by the end of the season.

The show is hosted by model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex, who first gained attention as a contestant in season 2.

Since its launch on December 18, 2021, Single’s Inferno has gained immense popularity among viewers. The first season wrapped up on January 8, 2022, followed by seasons 2 and 3 in December of the following year.

Often compared to Bachelor in Paradise, it made history as the first Korean reality show to break into Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. With each season, its global influence continues to grow, generating widespread social media buzz and trending hashtags like "#singlesinferno."

Season 4 of Single’s Inferno features 12 episodes, all now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

