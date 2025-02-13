"The editors did him dirty" - Fans react as Jun-seo clarifies the controversial Single’s Inferno 4 scene of ignoring You-jin

Netflix wrapped up season 4 of its hit South Korean dating show Single’s Inferno on February 11, but the discussions surrounding it seemed to be far from over. On February 13, 2025, the streaming platform released a 25-minute cast reunion video on YouTube, where the participants revisited and commented on key moments from the season.

One of the most talked-about scenes came from episode 4 when Yuk Jun-seo returned from Paradise with his date, Kim Min-seol. During the following group dinner, his former Paradise date, Chung You-jin, waved at him, but he appeared to ignore her, walking past without responding. Single’s Inferno's viewers criticized him, accusing him of allegedly being dismissive toward You-jin.

In the reunion video, Single’s Inferno's contestants Jun-seo and You-jin both addressed the controversy. You-jin said:

"If he did that on purpose, I would've said, 'Hey, why are you ignoring me?’ That's who I am.”

The cast clarified that the moment happened in a chaotic setting where everyone was focused on preparing for the meal. Finally, Jun-seo explained:

"I really didn't see her."

Following the clarification, viewers reacted online, with many accusing the show's editing of creating unnecessary drama and defending Jun-seo. One viewer of Single’s Inferno said:

"He was hated for this scene, the editors did him dirty.."

"It was so obvious he didn’t see her btw. Idk what y’all were on," commented a netizen.

"We told u but yall not listening &just wanna hate! He never ignored her Youjin who ignored him &admitted it! Anyway TOO LATE Junseo already been receiving Tons of Hate &death threatts till Now over this bullshit!! yall clearly don’t fkn care abt ppl mental health," wrote one fan.

"When this came out I analyzed it & the angle of his 👁️ told me it was very posible he hadn’t seen her, that plus he was already moving so he could be seeing & thinking of something else, therefore could’ve easily missed it, SO I didn’t spouted hate & gave the benefit of the doubt," shared an X user.

"I TOLD YALL HE DIDN’T SEE HER! The camera angle is deceiving! &if yall looked at background of some scenes during that episode you will see Junseo talking with Youjin &laughing together! He Never ignored her the opposite Youjin ignored him & She even admitted that!" mentioned one individual on X.

However, many viewers remained unconvinced by Jun-seo's explanation. Pointing to his interactions with other female contestants throughout the show.

"Yeah right. Youjin is just too nice to say anything. She obviously waved at him??? But she doesn't care about him enough to backtrack and greet him a second time. Enough is enough!" argued one viewer of Single’s Inferno.

"Do you believe him? I don't. It wasn't the first time he behaved like that, he has a long history. Junseo looks desperate to clean up his image, and Youjin is too kind to support him," posted another viewer.

Single’s Inferno 4 reunion unveils behind-the-scenes moments and cast reflections

The reunion video also featured several behind-the-scenes moments and anecdotes from the season. A-rin shared a funny story about Jung Theo, revealing that he had mistaken her for Sian while in their room and had accidentally done a heart pose toward her.

Reflecting on her decision in the finale, A-rin also spoke about Dong-ho, saying, that after spending two days in Inferno without him, she realized she should choose him as her final partner. You-jin addressed a memorable moment from the season, explaining why she was sitting on the swing.

She shared that she had decided to wait there while Dong-ho was talking with A-rin, simply enjoying herself in the meantime. Dong-ho, upon realizing she had been waiting, immediately apologized for making her wait so long. Meanwhile, the female cast members were completely engrossed while watching Jun-seo and Sian's bed scene, reacting with excitement and focus.

Single’s Inferno (Korean: 솔로지옥) is a Netflix reality dating series that has captivated audiences worldwide. Since its premiere on December 18, 2021, the show has consistently drawn attention for its mix of romance, competition, and survival elements.

With season 4, Single’s Inferno returned on January 14, 2025, and wrapped up on February 11, 2025. The show follows a group of singles stranded on a remote island, where they must form connections to earn a trip to "Paradise" with a meaningful romantic connection.

The series is hosted by a panel of celebrity commentators, including model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex, who gained popularity as a contestant in season 2. The first season of Single’s Inferno also made history as the first Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s Global Top 10.

Season 4 of Single’s Inferno features 12 episodes, all now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

