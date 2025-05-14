The Devil's Plan Season 2: When’s the finale and what to expect

The Devil's Plan has returned with season 2, plunging its players into a deeper and more thrilling battlefield of strategy and deceit. From the first round, the show has been relentless— forcing 14 sharp minds to navigate complex games, form fragile alliances, and outmaneuver rivals in a race for the ultimate prize.

As the game unfolds, the initial camaraderie begins to crumble. By episode 4, the pressure claims its first casualties with CHUU, Park Sang-yeon and Lee Seung-hyun eliminated, while seven others find themselves locked in the prison zone. The discovery of secret rooms and hidden challenges adds more fuel to the fire.

Episodes 5 to 9 push the players further into chaos. Power players like Lee Se-dol, Justin Min, Tinno, and Kim Ha-rin are eliminated one by one. Meanwhile, cracks deepen between Jung Hyun-gyu and Choi Hyun-joon, as betrayals, shifting alliances, and psychological warfare become the only way to survive.

The Devil's Plan Season 2 is gearing up for its grand finale, with the last 3 episodes expected to release on May 20, 2025.

The Devil's Plan season 2 finale predictions: Betrayals, hidden traps, and psychological warfare await

As The Devil's Plan season 2 reaches its final installment, the stage is set for increased mind games, betrayals, and surprise twists. Drawing parallels from the intense betrayals, psychological manipulation, and rule-breaking surprises of Season 1, the remaining players in Season 2 are now caught in a complex web of alliances, distrust, and hidden advantages.

Going by the existing dynamics and the trends observed in Season 1's climax, these are the potential ways the last 3 episodes can go:

1) Betrayals will intensify, especially around Choi Hyun-joon

In season 1 of The Devil's Plan, Ha Seok-jin betrayed Lee Si-won at a critical moment despite their partnership. Similarly, Choi Hyun-joon is now at a crossroads. If he decides to end his alliance with Jung Hyun-gyu, it can mirror Seok-jin’s shift in loyalties.

Choi Hyun-joon, aware of Jung’s strength, has already started planning to eliminate Jung. A face-off between the two can be expected, in an intense game where Choi tries to outwit Jung. He can possibly underestimate the hidden advantage Jung holds— mirroring how Seok-jin surprised Si-won at the last minute in season 1.

On the other hand, Choi Hyun-joon's loyalty lies more with the prison gang, specifically with Son Eun-yu. So he can make a bold move that will shock the remaining players, possibly betraying both sides (the prisoners and Jung Hyun-gyu) to secure a personal advantage.

2) Jung Hyun-gyu’s advantage will act as a hidden trump card in the finals

Like Seok-jin’s code in season 1, Jung Hyun-gyu’s advantage will likely give him a critical edge— such as bypassing an elimination, controlling the final game setup, or manipulating the golden puzzle piece count. But the others are unaware of the true extent of this advantage, which can create shockwaves when he uses it at a crucial moment.

Like Seok-jin, Jung might be pushed to use his advantage openly in a desperate or strategic moment— possibly sacrificing an ally or exposing a betrayal to ensure his path to the final.

3) A devastating elimination triggered by an unpredictable rule twist

In season 1, Si-won is eliminated through a confusing, high-stakes individual challenge. Given the current dynamics, it’s likely the show will introduce a twist where players are forced into sudden-death games.

It can be perhaps a blind element, like the color confusion in season 1’s prison game. Someone strong like Jung Hyun-gyu, Choi Hyun-joon, Yoon So-hui, or Son Eun-yu can face an unexpected downfall.

4) Isolation of the strongest players through psychological manipulation

Seok-jin in The Devil's Plan season 1 has used the prison to manipulate the narrative and isolate Si-won. Similarly, the prison in season 2 might once again become a psychological battlefield.

Players like Jung Hyun-gyu or Son Eun-yu can weaponize isolation— forcing players like Kyuhyun or Yoon So-hui into difficult positions where their trust is broken, leading to emotional eliminations.

5) A hidden advantage or 'code-breaking' stage in the final

The Devil's Plan season 1 ends with a safe-cracking scene inside the prison. Season 2 will likely have a similar 'hidden code' stage, possibly involving the remaining golden puzzle pieces.

The strongest players will need to solve puzzles under pressure— where missteps could result in instant elimination or loss of all Pieces.

6) The Final match will be designed to destroy existing alliances

Much like how alliances have been shattered in the final stretch of season 1, season 2’s finale will likely have a game that makes alliances impossible. An intense psychological warfare game where deception is the only way to win—forcing even the closest allies to backstab can be expected.

Season 2 of The Devil's Plan unfolds over 12 episodes, with the first nine chapters already available to stream on Netflix.

