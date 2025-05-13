The Devil's Plan season 2: Rules, games, and the prison system explained

The Devil's Plan returns with its season 2 of high intensity, gathering 14 contestants with different backgrounds. The new season increases the stakes with a new batch of brain-twisting games meant to test not only brains but also negotiation abilities and psychological strength.

Players have to play a cutthroat game where every game can change their standing, alliances are transient, and every choice has the potential to be a matter of survival or elimination. With various added concepts, the players are presented with an ever-changing battlefield where trust is not easy to come by and betrayal can occur at any moment.

The Devil's Plan: Death Room — Inside the darker, riskier, and more ruthless season 2

Netflix's brain-twisting reality game show The Devil's Plan is back with season two, now formally known as The Devil's Plan: Death Room. The latest installment not only increases the stakes but also introduces significant structural and rule overhauls that redefine the show's format.

1) Main game rule: Better living area, prison, and elimination game

2 living areas of The Devil's Plan season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The contestants of The Devil's Plan season 2 are separated into 2 living spaces according to the results of the main games. The winners of the main game stay in the better living space, while the losing contestants are moved to the prison space. Every day, the contestants will have a main game that all the contestants play.

The participants of these games not only get a place in the better living space but also 'golden puzzle pieces.' The losers of these main games have to stay in the prison area and engage in an elimination game. Elimination games are held in the death match area. The contestant with the lowest score in this round is eliminated from the competition at the end of all the rounds.

2) Golden puzzle pieces, winning prize, and secret chambers

Way to secret chamber in prison in The Devil's Plan 2 (Image via Netflix)

At the start of the game, each contestant receives one golden puzzle piece, which will be important later in the game to unlock secret chambers and potentially gain advantages. These chambers exist in both the better living area and the prison zone, but only one person can enter at a time. Entering these chambers carries the risk of instant elimination or offers more puzzle pieces or a hidden reward, depending on the player's luck and choices.

The ultimate goal of the game is to collect as many golden puzzle pieces as possible, as the contestant with the most by the end will be declared the winner. Throughout the competition, the prize money will increase with each game, potentially reaching up to 500 million KRW.

3) The Prison

Prison in The Devil's Plan 2 (Image via Netflix)

The biggest shake-up this season comes in the form of the newly created 'prison wing.' In contrast to season 1, where up to two players are only sent to the prison following each main game, season 2 has significantly raised this figure to 7.

The conventional prison idea has been transformed into a bigger 'prison wing'—a key change that brings new dynamics and strategies to the game. The prison wing features basic amenities such as showers in both men's and women's bathrooms.

Interestingly, though special prison attire is made available, players don't have to change into it. However, as per Chosun Biz, executive producer Jung Jong-yeon describes that most contestants have chosen to wear them on their own accord, as it seems to provide them with a certain group identity within the prison.

4) Game zones with a twist of storytelling

A death match game in The Devil's Plan season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Executive producer Jung Jong-yeon, who has directed The Genius and The Great Escape, has taken the show's universe way broader. He has introduced richer backgrounds and environments that double as psychological devices. The participants are currently divided between the 'better living space' and the 'prison area.' While the former seeks to emulate an enclosed yet vaguely natural space, the latter reflects an altogether opposing atmosphere.

According to a report by Chosun Biz, as per Jung, the living space boasts real flowerpots and a computer-driven LED display displaying clouds on an impression of an open sky. This is to imbue players with the subconscious need to yearn to escape, free from constraint and confinement.

Designed like a deserted monastery, it has long corridors with 4 rooms on each side. There is also a bathroom, but with an unusual rule—only one individual can go in at a time, contributing to the tension.

Jung explains his motivation for this room, stating he wanted to recreate the ambiance of an old monastery where wine is produced, complete with meeting rooms, work areas, and a dining room. Though the appearance is not strictly period accurate, it's deliberately made to look surreal, which fits the show's concept of a reality-warping psychological struggle.

5) Inside the death room

The death room in The Devil's Plan season 2 (Image via Netflix)

To the heightened stakes of the prison is the introduction of the 'death match,' a feature missing in season 1, now fully integrated into the game's violent mechanics. This is the final elimination chamber in season 2. This mirror-lined room becomes the platform for the 'prison match,' where several players are pitted against each other, and the losing player gets eliminated immediately.

Jung further explains that this room is not only an unpleasant place but a psychologically suffocating one as well. The reflection of the players in the mirrors represents an inner battle—a battle with oneself.

In contrast to the individual death matches of his earlier work, Jung explained that the death match here has multiple participants. While smaller in scope than the main match, the prison match is constructed to heighten the players' focus, with the mirrored 'igloo-like' room providing a visually eerie level to the action. The eliminations, however, may also happen both from the daily main matches and inside prison, so some of the contestants may spend a long time in confinement.

6) Social manipulation through division and isolation

Apart from the physical transformation, Jung points out that division of living quarters is used to amplify the emotional and psychological warfare. By compartmentalizing the prison wing and living area, the program stages a situation in which players do not interact with each other daily, giving rise to misunderstandings, mistrust, and confrontation.

Jung reflects on similar dynamics from his past projects, recalling how unfounded rumors and betrayals emerge when participants are split into separate survival camps. As per Chosun Biz, this year, he hopes to amplify that tension even more, leveraging the seclusion of the prison wing as a primary instrument for amplifying social manipulation and games of the mind.

7) A wider cast for greater stakes

Cast of The Devil's Plan 2 (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Season 2 also features an expanded cast of 14 participants, 2 more than the previous season. Jung explains that the inclusion of the death room and increased elimination rate prompted this decision. The inclusion of 2 more cast members is to ensure that the show maintains its momentum and complexity without running short of players.

Expanding on the groundwork of its first season, The Devil's Plan season 2 continues to combine mind games, fraud, and psychological manipulation, now taken to new heights. With new rules, more complex spaces, and an even darker atmosphere, The Devil's Plan: Death Room, whose first 4 episodes premiered on May 6, tests its players to their mental and emotional limits.

The Devil's Plan season 2 has 12 episodes, out of which 9 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. The final 3 episodes will premiere on May 20, 2025.

