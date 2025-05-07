Where to follow The Devil's Plan: Death Room cast on Instagram? Ages, professions, and everything you need to know

The Devil's Plan: Death Room is back with a sharper edge, tougher games, and a cast of 14 players. They must endure a series of demanding games that challenge their strategic minds and mental toughness. This South Korean reality show combines solo and team missions, challenging players to overcome intricate tasks, negotiate with other players, and make life-or-death decisions.

Contestants compete for a 500 million won grand prize. Along the way, they face new surprises in the form of token trading, short-term imprisonments, and unseen mechanisms such as trap doors. Each twist adds a new level of unpredictability to the game. With changing alliances and personal strategies taking centre stage, only the most strategic and versatile player will emerge victorious.

The Devil's Plan casts from left to right: The Devil's Plan: Death Room contestants Park Sang-yeon, Tinno, Jeong Hyun-gyu, Kang Ji-yeong, Lee Se-dol, Kim Ha-rin, CHUU, 7high, Choi Hyun-Joon, Lee Seung-hyun, Yoon So-hui, and Justin H. Min (Image via Netflix)

This newest episode of The Devil's Plan continues to probe the psychological tensions of competition. It challenges each competitor to outmanoeuvre their counterparts to achieve the ultimate reward.

Inside The Devil's Plan season 2: Cast, format, and what to expect

Netflix's The Devil's Plan: Death Room season 2 features a diverse mix of 14 contestants. This includes public personalities and civilians, from actors and idols to models, lawyers, scientists, and doctors. Throughout the season, their intelligence, tactics, and mental toughness are put to the test by the complex mind games devised in this series.

Here is a list of the cast of The Devil's Plan season 2, their ages, professions, and where you can find them on Instagram:

1) Cho Kyu-hyun (Kyuhyun)

Kyuhyun (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 37 ( 1988 )

1988 Profession: Singer, musical actor, variety show host

Instagram: @gyuram88

Kyuhyun made his debut as the lead vocalist of K-pop group Super Junior in 2006. With hit singles such as Sorry, Sorry, and At Gwanghwamun, he's also a regular host on TV shows such as Singles' Inferno, Radio Star, and New Journey to the West.

In The Devil's Plan season 2, Kyuhyun sets aside his usual charm and takes on a more tactical role.

2) Kang Jiyeong

Kang Jiyeong (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 36 ( 1989 )

1989 Profession: Former JTBC news anchor, AICPA exam passer

Instagram: @2.7jikang

Kang Jiyeong is a former JTBC news anchor who started her broadcasting career in 2011 as a participant of MBC's announcer program. She then transferred to JTBC and worked for flagship programs such as Political Desk, Scandal Supervisor, Sangam-Dong Class, and JTBC Newsroom.

Kang also cleared the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) exam.

3) Choi Hyun-joon

Choi Hyun-joon (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 24

Profession: Final-year student at KAIST (Mathematical Sciences), fashion model

Instagram: @jjooni_____

Choi Hyun-joon is a fourth-year mathematical sciences major at KAIST and a fashion model. He became the first Korean male model to appear in Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer collection in July 2021.

4) Yoon So-hee

Yoon So-hee (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 32 ( 1993 )

1993 Occupation: Actress, biochemical engineering graduate from KAIST

Instagram: @sh_ovel_y

Yoon So-hui is a graduate of KAIST with a degree in biochemical engineering and works as an actress. She is recognised for playing roles in Korean dramas like Witch's Love, Memorist, and Heartbeat.

5) 7high (Jung Seung-mook)

7high (Jung Seung-mook) (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 40

Occupation: Music producer, professional poker player

Instagram: @bigbrother_brothersrecords

7high, whose real name is Jung Seung-mook, is both a music producer and a professional gambler. Also known as DJ Big Brother, he first stepped onto U.S. stages in 2007 before gaining a foothold within the hip-hop markets of Korea.

He gained recognition in poker by winning tournaments such as High Roller 8-Max (APT Hanoi, 2023), Main Event (APT Taipei, 2024), and Super High Roller Championship Taiwan (2025). He is also an ambassador for Bluff & Catch, an Asian poker media portal.

6) Lee Seung-hyun

Lee Seung-hyun (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 25 ( 1999 )

1999 Occupation: Miss Korea 2022, Korea University economics graduate

Instagram: @is.hyun_

Lee Seung-hyun graduated in economics from Korea University. She was crowned Miss Korea 2022. In a press conference, Lee, in Netflix's pre-interview, mentioned that she had taken part in The Devil's Plan 2, accompanying her title with intellectual awards, as she has a goal-oriented nature.

7) Jeong Hyun-gyu

Jeong Hyun-gyu (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 27 ( 1998 )

1998 Occupation: Seoul National University physical education graduate

Instagram: @am01h23m

Jeong Hyun-gyu is a Seoul National University physical education major. He had also appeared in the Korean reality dating show Transit Love 2.

At the pre-interview, he shared that he had fantasised about competing in The Devil's Plan while watching the first season and felt honoured to be selected.

8) Chuu (Kim Ji-woo)

Chuu (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 25 ( 1999 )

1999 Occupation: Idol singer, soloist, former member of LOONA

Instagram: @chuuo3o

CHUU, or Kim Ji-woo, is a solo artist and former member of LOONA. She debuted as a solo artist in October 2023 with her mini-album Howl and has since dropped several singles like Underwater, Aliens, Chocolate, and No More.

CHUU auditioned through an open casting call. She mentioned in the interview being a fan of survival shows as an inspiration for joining The Devil's Plan, describing it as a combination of curiosity and challenge.

9) Tinno (Tino)

Tino (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 28

Occupation: YouTube content creator (board games and MUT content)

Instagram: @tinno

Tinno is a content creator known for his YouTube channel @tinoreviews, where he shares reviews and commentary on Madden Ultimate Team. As of May 2025, the channel has accumulated over 6.8K subscribers and 2.4 million views.

Tinno, a fan of season 1 of The Devil's Plan, expressed excitement and pride about participating as a contestant.

10) Son Eun-yu

Son Eun-yu (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 32

Occupation: Corporate attorney with expertise in mergers and acquisitions

Instagram: @me._.taphor

Son Eun-yu is a mergers and acquisitions lawyer with expertise in corporate law. A civilian contestant, she expressed her intent to make a lasting impact through The Devil's Plan 2, despite being a relatively unknown figure at the start.

11) Park Sang-yeon

Park Sang-yeon (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 22 ( 2003 )

2003 Occupation: Medical student at Yonsei University, 2021 Physics Olympiad gold medalist

Instagram: @say_pacccccio

Currently a medical student, he has academic distinction, having represented Korea in the International Physics Olympiad. As the youngest cast member of The Devil's Plan season 2, Park revealed in the pre-interview with Netflix that he was intent on winning and becoming the youngest winner of the show.

12) Kim Ha-rin

Kim Ha-rin (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 28 ( 1997 )

1997 Occupation: Plastic surgeon, Yonsei University College of Medicine graduate

Instagram: @harinn_nn

Kim Ha-rin is a practicing plastic surgeon and an alumna of Yonsei University College of Medicine. Having been chosen out of more than 1,000 applicants, Dr. Kim approached the show with a competitive mindset, intending to fully commit to the experience.

13) Justin H. Min

Justin H. Min (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 36 ( 1989 )

1989 Occupation: Actor (USA)

Instagram: @justinmin

Justin Min is a Korean-American actor who has worked on The Umbrella Academy, After Yang, and the winning series Beef. He majored in political science and English Literature from Cornell University.

He has also been a UNICEF Ambassador since 2022, being involved in youth advocacy programs on an international scale.

14) Lee Se-dol

Lee Se-dol (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Age: 41 ( 1983 )

1983 Occupation: Retired professional Go player

Instagram: @saedollee

Lee Se-dol is a retired professional Go player and one of the most renowned names in the history of the game. He famously beat Google's AlphaGo AI in one of five matches in 2016, the sole human to do so.

Lee retired in 2019 with 18 international titles. In April 2025, he was made a special professor at UNIST. He said his appearance on the reality show was his first experience of fierce competition outside Go.

The Devil's Plan season 2 has 12 episodes, out of which the first 4 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. The last 8 episodes will premiere in 2 segments of 4 episodes, each on May 13 and May 20, 2025.

