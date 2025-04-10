The Devil’s Plan: Death Room on Netflix - Release date, cast lineup, plot, & all you need to know

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Devil’s Plan: Death Room, the second season of its hit mind strategy survival reality series, is set to premiere on May 6. This new installment expands on the thrilling formula of the first season, offering a deadlier, more unpredictable game filled with high-stakes psychological warfare and strategic showdowns.
Season 2 will roll out in three phases in 2025: episodes 1–4 will drop on May 6, followed by episodes 5–9 in the second week, and episodes 10–12 in the third week, promising a suspense-filled ride to the finale.
The Devil’s Plan: Death Room - Cast and plot
Netflix teased the upcoming release of The Devil’s Plan: Death Room with a trailer, offering a glimpse into the fierce mental battles ahead. One of the most intriguing revelations is the transformation of the season 1 prison into a prison wing, signaling a deeper narrative and structural change.
The production team revealed that the prison wing will not simply serve as a punishment zone— it will introduce a “class” element that intensifies both cooperation and competition. Players in the prison wing will form temporary alliances to take down those in the more privileged “living wing,” but they must eventually turn on one another to survive and advance.
A major twist hinted at in the teaser is a 7:7 structure, which has sparked speculation about possible team-based battles or death matches. Snippets of interactions between players suggest mounting tension and distrust.
For instance, Justin H. Min is seen playfully questioning someone’s loyalty, while Jeong Hyungyu becomes visibly cautious, and Kim Ha-rin makes a chilling declaration, saying she must eliminate everyone—foreshadowing intense psychological warfare ahead.
The confirmed cast includes Go champion Lee Sedol, Korean-American actor Justin H. Min, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, former KARA member Kang Jiyoung, actress Yoon So-hee, YouTuber Seven High, actor Lee Seunghyun, comedian Jung Hyungyu, singer Choi Hyunjun, and content creators Chu, Kim Ha-rin, Park Sang-yeon, Son Eun-yu, and Tino.
More about The Devil’s Plan: Death Room
Director Jung Jong-yeon, the mind behind The Devil’s Plan: Death Room, explained that small rule changes in Death Room are designed to drastically alter the game’s dynamics. He promised that viewers will encounter completely new personalities and relationship conflicts.
Regarding the revamped prison system, Jung stated that it would serve as both a punishment and a lower social tier, igniting rivalry between the wings while maintaining internal power struggles within each group.
In this sequel to The Devil’s Plan, 14 participants from diverse professional backgrounds will live together for seven days, competing to be crowned the ultimate “best brain.” This season sees an increase in player count—up from 12 in Season 1—which adds new complexity and strategic variables to the already intense gameplay.
The Devil’s Plan quickly became a global sensation after its first season, ranking No. 1 on Netflix Korea and breaking into the Top 10 in 23 countries. It also secured a spot at No. 3 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV Shows (Non-English), earning praise for its intricate game design.