Super Junior’s Kyuhyun announces Restart Asia tour 2024: Dates, cities, & all we know so far

The highly awaited 'Restart' Asia Tour 2024, the upcoming solo project of South Korean singer Kyuhyun, was finally declared on January 15.

Kyuhyun, in association with his agency Antenna, has revealed intentions for a solo of 11 events from March to May 2024. These concerts are scheduled to take place in more than eight nations and territories. The exact locations and dates, however, have not yet been announced.

Kyuhyun's Restart Asia Tour 2024

The success of the artist's most recent mini-album, Restart, is expected to be amplified by his solo endeavor in 2024. This month's release is especially significant because it's his first release under Antenna—a move he made in August 2023 following his split with SM Entertainment.

Solo endeavors are still making ripples in the K-pop industry. A sub-unit of Super Junior-L.S.S., which consists of Leeteuk, Shindong, and Siwon, has also garnered media attention for their 'The Show: Th3ee Guys' Asia tour in 2024.

Further plans for the 'Hey Day' Asia tour in 2024 have been revealed by F.T. Island, another South Korean band, including stops in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and other places.

With the announcement of his solo 2024 "1001" Asia Fan-con tour, NCT and WayV member Ten is not one to be left behind.

During last week's press conference, Kyuhyun gave a preview of what fans could anticipate, stating his 'Restart' EP would materialize at the forthcoming live performances.

Details for the tickets

Membership in Kyuhyun's official fan club will offer access to tickets for the Seoul leg of the tour starting on January 26 via Interpark Ticket. The tour will take place March 8, 9, and 10 at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan District, downtown Seoul. On January 29, general sales will begin.

Fans will get a treat as they see the diverse talents of this renowned K-pop musician as Kyuhyun gets ready to tour Asia with the "Restart" Tour 2024.

As per Korea JoongAng Daily, a memorable musical voyage is anticipated in the coming months, so fans are urged to check back for more information on the locations, venues, and other specifics of this fascinating tour.

Tour Dates

March 2024

08: South Korea

09: South Korea

10: South Korea

30: Singapore, Singapore

April 2024

04: Hong Kong, China

13: Malaysia

23: Osaka, Japan

26: Yokohama, Japan

May 2024

04: Taiwan

11: Thailand

18: Indonesia

The exact locations, events, and ticketing information will likely be disclosed in the upcoming weeks, so fans should keep a close check on these updates.