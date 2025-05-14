The Devil's Plan Season 2 Episodes 5-9 recap: Betrayals, new alliances, and 4 shocking eliminations

Netflix dropped episodes 5 to 9 of The Devil's Plan season 2 on May 13, 2025. Through intense rounds, alliances are formed, betrayals are revealed, and only the sharpest players remain.

Ad

In the first 4 episodes, the game becomes ruthlessly competitive—7 players are sent to prison, while 2 are voted out. Secret rooms and hidden challenges add new dimensions to the increasingly complex mind games.

Over the next 5 episodes of The Devil's Plan season 2, players Lee Se-dol, Kim Ha-rin, Justin Min, and Tinno are eliminated. Jung Hyun-gyu and Choi Hyun-joon's partnership breaks down further amid betrayals and high-stakes mind games.

The Devil's Plan season 2: Jung Hyun-gyu and Choi Hyun-joon's strategic rift deepens as major eliminations shake the game

The Devil's Plan season 2’s second instalment kicks off with episode 5, as Jung Hyun-gyu steps onto the hidden stage of the game. The Game Master, known as "The Devil," challenges him to play the 'Knight's Tour.' It's a game where he must move the knight chess piece across the board using standard knight moves without landing on the same square twice.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He must complete this challenge three times, on a 6x6, a 7x7, and an 8x8 board, all within an hour. If he succeeds, he earns an advantage in the final round. However, if he fails, he will lose all his golden puzzle pieces except one. Jung takes on the challenge and completes it, returning victoriously to the living area.

Meanwhile, in the prison area of The Devil's Plan season 2, Choi Hyun-joon is determined to explore the hidden stage located there. The next morning, encouraged by his prison mates, he sneaks into the tunnel and crosses it to reach a well. There, the Game Master greets him and explains the stage.

Ad

To survive, Choi must find a key and place it in the keyhole of a safe mounted on the well’s wall. As the game begins, water starts pouring in, and Choi notices that the walls are engraved with images of objects like a dog, cat, nose, and knife. He quickly deduces that the phrase "Find The Key" flashing on the screen is more than just instructions—it is a clue.

Ad

He must press the bricks engraved with images whose names start with the letters in the phrase 'Find The Key.' He successfully solves the puzzle, retrieves the key, and opens the safe to find 9 golden puzzle pieces. Adding the one he already had, he now becomes the contestant with the highest number of golden puzzle pieces and returns to the prison area.

A still from The Devil's Plan (Image via Netflix)

Later, all the contestants gather for the main game. The better living area team brings protein shakes for the prison team. The next main match of The Devil's Plan season 2, called 'Halloween Monsters,' begins. In this game, the contestants must slay monsters through five rounds until all monsters are defeated.

Ad

Each player starts with a dagger card, which holds the lowest slay points. By defeating monsters, they can gain HP, earn higher-point weapon cards like grenades or dynamite, and use those to slay more monsters. The contestants must form alliances, with the maximum team size limited to 3 members.

Jung Hyun-gyu, Choi Hyun-joon, and Kim Ha-rin form one alliance, while Kyuhyun, Tinno, and Yoon So-hui create another. 7high, Kang Jiyeong, and Son Eun-yu form the third alliance, leaving Lee Se-dol and Justin Min to play individually but cooperate strategically. As the game progresses, Jung, Choi, Kim, Kyuhyun, and Yoon collaborate, leading in scores.

Ad

However, Choi Hyun-joon becomes cautious of Jung Hyun-gyu, recognizing him as a strong opponent in the finals. Realizing that players can also attack one another within the game to eliminate them. Choi partners with Justin Min to take someone out. Tinno discovers that only players present in a specific battlefield can be eliminated directly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spotting Lee Se-dol in that area, Jung and Choi decide to target him as he is one of the strongest players. Together, they succeed in eliminating him in the final round. Choi Hyun-joon claims his golden puzzle pieces as he delivers the fatal strike.

At the end of round 5, Kyuhyun, Yoon So-hui, Tinno, and Choi Hyun-joon emerge with the most puzzle pieces, securing their place in the better living area. As the player with the highest number of puzzle pieces, Choi chooses to bring Jung Hyun-gyu along, while the rest return to prison.

Ad

Though saddened by Lee Se-dol's departure, the prisoners are soon summoned for the next elimination game in The Devil's Plan season 2, which is a poker-style card game. The host deals two cards to each player and reveals four community cards. The players place bets with their chips if their hand matches.

Players can also snipe cards, preventing opponents from using them. After an intense game that extends past lights out, Kang Jiyeong, Son Eun-yu, 7high, and finally Justin Min win, leading to Kim Ha-rin’s elimination.

Ad

The map of Treasure Island from The Devil's Plan (Image via Netflix)

The following day brings the next main game of The Devil's Plan season 2, 'Treasure Island.' The contestants face a large island divided by a water body. They are given variously shaped arrows. They must form a path by placing the arrows strategically, avoiding walls and water, to reach 10 boxes spread across the island. However, only nine boxes are visible; the treasure box remains hidden.

Ad

The 9 visible boxes contain clues, and the game runs for nine rounds, with each round providing a new arrow. Though an individual round, alliances form again—Kyuhyun, Tinno, Yoon So-hui, Jung Hyun-gyu, and Choi Hyun-joon form one, while 7high, Son Eun-yu, Kang Jiyeong, and Justin Min form another.

Players assist their teams in opening boxes, earning clues and points, until Yoon So-hui and Jung Hyun-gyu discover the treasure. Yoon quickly opens the treasure box and earns four golden puzzle pieces, which she must take from other players. She chooses one piece each from Kang Jiyeong and Son Eun-yu and two from 7high.

Ad

With the results in, Justin Min, having only earned 20 points, loses his only golden puzzle piece and is eliminated from The Devil's Plan season 2. Additionally, Choi Hyun-joon and Yoon So-hui are given the chance to imprison one player. After some hesitation, they chose Tinno, hoping he might still find a way out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, that night brings another elimination game—this time involving dice. Each contestant is given a stack of dice along with one hidden red and one hidden blue dice. They must roll the dice and predict if their combination will win the round. Winning is determined by either having the highest total or matching the dice colors. The Players will gain safety if their result matches their prediction.

After 4 rounds, Tinno is eliminated, while Kang Jiyeong, Son Eun-yu, and 7high survive. This outcome affects Kyuhyun and Yoon So-hui deeply, especially the latter, who feels guilty for sending Tinno to prison, thinking he could survive. Jung Hyun-gyu and Yoon So-hui comfort Kyuhyun, acknowledging that anyone could be next.

Ad

The next day brings the final prize money game of The Devil's Plan, season 2: 'Balance Manchalla.' The board is a round table with two bowls—the Angel and the Devil—placed opposite each other. Between them are six colored bowls—red, blue, and green, which are placed in a circle. Players aim to collect colored points by placing 4 game pieces in separate bowls and moving them each turn to accumulate points.

Ad

Though an individual round, alliances quickly form again. 7high, Son Eun-yu, and Kang Jiyeong pull Kyuhyun and Yoon So-hui into their team, expressing their plan to eliminate Choi Hyun-joon. Noticing this, Choi seeks an alliance with Jung Hyun-gyu.

However, the 3 prisoners secretly plot to take out Jung Hyun-gyu and inform Choi Hyun-joon of their plan. As the game progresses, Choi becomes torn between his alliance with Jung and the new offer. In the final scene of The Devil's Plan, season 2 episode 9, he makes the decision to end his alliance.

Ad

The Devil's Plan season 2 features 12 episodes, with the first 9 now available on Netflix. The remaining 3 episodes are set to drop on May 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More