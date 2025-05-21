Jeong Hyun-gyu came out as the champion of Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan: Death Room. He secured victory after an intense three-part final match between Yoon So-hui and him, winning over 380 million KRW (approx. 273,000 USD) in prize money.

Born on January 14, 1998, Jeong is a student of Seoul National University’s College of Education. Standing at 184 cm and weighing 75 kg, he is majoring in Physical Education. He holds dual nationality— South Korean and American.

Before The Devil’s Plan, Jeong Hyun-gyu gained recognition through the 2022 dating reality show Transit Love 2 (also known as EXchange 2) on TVING. In this show, his memorable “See you tomorrow, noona” moment made waves among fans.

His time on the show significantly boosted his public profile, earning him over 770,000 Instagram followers by May 2025. Jeong Hyun-gyu later also appeared as a guest on MBC’s Ilta Instructor in 2023.

More about Jeong Hyun-gyu and his journey in The Devil's Plan season 2

After Transit Love 2 ended, Jeong Hyun-gyu and Sung Hae-eun, who formed a bond and came out as one of the favourite couples from the reality dating show, reportedly continued their relationship. The two were often seen interacting on social media and were believed to have spent time together last autumn and during the 2024 holiday season.

Recently, however, speculation about their relationship status has surfaced, as per the South Korean media outlet TV Report published on April 12, 2025. Observers noted that the two have removed shared content from their social media accounts and have stopped engaging with each other’s posts.

This has led to rumors that the pair may have parted ways. Despite this, there has been no official statement from either party.

In middle school, Jeong Hyun-gyu was scouted by multiple entertainment agencies, including JYP Entertainment, though he chose not to pursue a career as a trainee. He also dabbled in gaming, notably ranking highly during season 2 of League of Legends.

Beyond entertainment, Jeong Hyun-gyu has also demonstrated high intellectual capability. He reportedly scored 156 on the Mensa IQ test. He later revealed in interviews that several of his family members are SNU alumni, and that his passion for learning was deeply influenced by them.

Jeong has since stepped into content creation. On January 10, 2025, he launched his official YouTube channel and announced it simultaneously on Instagram. He’s also been featured in a commercial for Olive Young and continues to grow his online presence.

Notably, Jeong once revealed in a video that his family had accidentally thrown away checks worth 2.3 billion KRW, prompting a frantic household search. While his current military service status remains unclear, his dual citizenship subjects him to Korean conscription laws.

Jeong Hyun-gyu approached The Devil's Plan with one intention— to win. Right from the start, his in-game interviews were consistent in conveying this clear message. He pushed emotion aside and concerned himself only with strategy. Where others struggled with ethics and loyalty, Hyun-gyu stuck to rational gameplay, never deviating from it.

Early on, he formed bonds with Kyuhyun and Yoon So-hui, after creating an alliance and winning the first game together. Their shared intellect and mutual respect created a quiet alliance as this trio operated on trust.

Even when the group dynamics shifted and alliances broke down, the bond between them held significance in his journey. His reaction to Kyuhyun’s elimination marked a rare emotional moment in an otherwise calculated game plan.

As competition went on, Jeong Hyun-gyu was time and again praised for his in before-hand thinking. He won the Hidden Stage— a single mission that needed observation and deduction. He earned 10 golden pieces for it, which he did not spend at once, and waited.

When he was finally left alone and pushed to the limit in episode 10, he spent the hidden stage bonus to bring himself back into the game, making it a turning point.

In the last elimination round before the finale, he faced Choi Hyun-joon in a game of 17-round deductions. Both of them played superbly, but in the end, Hyun-gyu won the second position to the finals.

The final challenge against Yoon So-hui highlighted both players’ intellectual and strategic capabilities. Although he lost the second round, Jeong Hyun-gyu recovered in the end portion by accurately guessing the answers of So-hui in Questions and Truth.

An overview of the show, The Devil’s Plan

The Devil’s Plan is a South Korean reality competition series that puts intellect, strategy, and adaptability to the test. Returning for its second season, the show raises the stakes with complex new games, unexpected turns, and a larger-than-life prize of 500 million won. 14 contestants from various backgrounds step into this high-pressure environment, each determined to outsmart the rest.

The structure blends individual puzzles with group dynamics, pushing players to excel not only in logical reasoning but also in social maneuvering. Forming alliances, navigating betrayals, and responding to surprise twists become as crucial as solving the games themselves.

With shifting rules and constant uncertainty, the competition rewards those who can think ahead, adapt quickly, and stay composed under pressure. Only one will claim the final victory.

All 12 episodes of The Devil’s Plan are now available to stream on Netflix.

