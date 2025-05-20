The Devil’s Plan Season 2 winners & eliminations: All match results explored

Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan season 2 returns fiercer and deadlier. With 14 contestants from varied fields, they enter a psychological battleground where intellect and manipulation are key. Released in 3 batches, the final episodes dropped on May 20, 2025, delivering a gripping conclusion full of twists, betrayals, and mind games.

Ad

Across 12 episodes and 15 games—ranging from team challenges to solo mind games—alliances shifted, betrayals unfolded, and one by one, players were eliminated. By the finale, only two remained to battle it out in a brutal three-part showdown for the 380 million KRW prize.

The Devil’s Plan season 2 full game-by-game breakdown and final winner: Strategy, betrayal, and puzzle pieces

From secret roles and hidden chambers to brainy board games and high-stakes finales, the season delivered on its psychological thrill. Here’s a complete breakdown of every game, twist, and elimination that led to Jeon Hyun-gyu’s victory.

Ad

Trending

Game 1 – Police and thieves (The Devil’s Plan season 2's main game 1)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The season kicks off with a game of deception. Fourteen contestants draw roles as either police or thieves, with two police secretly acting as corrupt officers. Tinno and Yoon So-hui are chosen as thieves, while Kyuhyun and Jeong Hyun-gyu become the corrupt cops.

Ad

Result: Tinno, Yoon So-hui, Kyuhyun, Jeong Hyun-gyu, and 7high earn victory and move to a better living area. They choose Kang Ji-yeong and Park Sang-yeon to join them, while the remaining 7 contestants are sent to the prison zone.

Game 2 – Low card wins (The Devil’s Plan season 2's prison elimination game 1)

The first elimination game inside the prison is a card-based challenge played over 18 rounds. Contestants play numbered cards from 1 to 9, with the lowest number winning each round.

Ad

Result: CHUU has the fewest wins and is eliminated. The rest of the prisoners survive to play the next round.

Game 3 – Board game race (The Devil’s Plan season 2's main game 2)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

All contestants reunite for a strategic board game in which stepping on white tiles forces players to restart.

Ad

Result: Kang remains in the better living area, and Park Sang-yeon is sent to the prison zone.

Game 4 – Time auction (The Devil’s Plan season 2's prison elimination game 2)

The second elimination game challenges prisoners to auction their time over 18 rounds by pressing a buzzer. The longer they press, the more likely they are to win a victory token.

Result: Kim Ha-rin secures the most tokens, while Park Sang-yeon earns the least and is eliminated.

Ad

Game 5 – Knight’s tour (The Devil’s Plan season 2's hidden stage challenge 1)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In this game, the player has to move a knight piece on a chessboard, without stepping on the same square twice, across 3 boards of increasing difficulty: 6x6, 7x7, and finally 8x8. They are given one hour to complete all 3 boards. If successful, it will earn an advantage in the final round. If they fail, the player loses all but one of their golden puzzle pieces.

Ad

Result: Jung Hyun-gyu completes all 3 boards and wins the game and 10 golden puzzle pieces.

Game 6 – Find the key (The Devil’s Plan season 2's hidden stage challenge 2)

For this game, players are trapped inside a well with water rising. They must spell out the phrase "Find The Key" by pressing bricks engraved with items that begin with those letters (e.g., ‘F’ for “fish,” ‘I’ for “ice”). If successful, the player can open a safe and survive the round.

Ad

Result: Choi Hyun-joon solves the puzzle, finds the key, opens the safe, and earns 9 golden puzzle pieces. With one piece already in hand, he becomes the contestant with the highest number of golden puzzle pieces.

Game 7 – Halloween monsters (The Devil’s Plan season 2's main game 3)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Contestants, in alliances, faced five rounds where they used basic weapon cards like daggers to slay monsters. It was also used to collect stronger weapons like grenades and dynamite.

Ad

Result: Lee Se-dol gets eliminated. His golden puzzle pieces are transferred to Choi Hyun-joon. Choi received Lee’s puzzle pieces, and Choi, Kyuhyun, Yoon So-hui, and Tinno moved to the better living area, with Choi selecting Jung to join them. The rest were sent to the prison.

Game 8 – Poker sniper (The Devil’s Plan season 2's prison elimination game 3)

Prisoners played a poker-style elimination game using two personal and four community cards. Players could bet chips or snipe cards to sabotage others.

Ad

Result: After a tense session continuing past lights out, Kang Ji-yeong, Son Eun-yu, 7high, and Justin Min won, while Kim Ha-rin was eliminated.

Game 9 – Treasure Island (The Devil’s Plan season 2's main game 4)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Players explored an island map using directional arrow pieces over 9 rounds to reach and open clue boxes while avoiding obstacles. Only 9 of the 10 boxes were visible, with the treasure box hidden.

Ad

Result: Yoon So-hui finds the treasure, gains 4 golden pieces, taking one from Kang Ji-yeong, one from Son Eun-yu, and two from 7high. Justin Min, scoring the lowest (20 points), loses his only golden puzzle piece and is eliminated. As top scorers, Choi and Yoon were then given the chance to send someone to prison and chose Tinno.

Game 10 – Dice prediction (The Devil’s Plan season 2's prison elimination game 4)

Players receive regular dice and one red and one blue die. Each round, they roll and predict their outcome—if they win the round and their prediction is accurate, they earn safety. The game is played in 4 rounds.

Ad

Result: Kang Ji-yeong, Son Eun-yu, and 7high are saved. Tinno is eliminated.

Game 11 – Ballance manchalla (The Devil’s Plan season 2's main game 5)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Contestants played a strategic solo game on a circular board, moving 4 of their own pieces across colored bowls to gain points.

Ad

Result: Kyuhyun gets eliminated. Yoon So-hui, Son Eun-yu, and Choi Hyun-joon win and are set to go to the better living area. Jeon Hyun-gyu, 7high, and Kang Jiyeong are set to head to prison. However, Jeon then chose to immediately claim his hidden stage reward—10 golden puzzle pieces—placing him ahead of others and replacing Son Eun-yu in the better living area.

Game 12- Wall Go (The Devil’s Plan season 2's prison elimination game 5)

Ad

In the Wall Go game, contestants were tasked with creating the largest territory by placing walls on a board while playing with 4 game pieces. The game was played in 2 rounds: one for safety, and the second as an elimination match between the two remaining players.

Result: Son Eun-yu won the first round, becoming safe. In the second elimination round, 7high defeated Kang Jiyeong, eliminating her.

Game 13 - Card deduction betting (The Devil’s Plan season 2's main game 6)

Ad

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In this game, each player received 5 cards. They had to deduce the total number of cards of a specific colour on the table, betting golden puzzle pieces on their guesses. The opponents can agree or doubt their guesses.

Ad

Result: Son Eun-yu lost all her puzzle pieces and was eliminated. 7high chose to support Yoon So-hui, enabling her to win the most puzzle pieces and secure a direct spot in the finale. 7high was eliminated due to running out of puzzle pieces. Choi Hyun-joon and Jeon Hyun-gyu, the remaining two, moved to prison for a final elimination round.

Game 14 - Math Pyramid Elimination Game (The Devil’s Plan season 2's prison elimination game 6)

Ad

The final elimination game was a math-based puzzle. Contestants were given a target number and a pyramid of numbers with associated operations (multiplication, division, subtraction, and addition). They had to form equations using 3 of the pyramid numbers to match the target. The game lasted 17 rounds.

Result: Jeon Hyun-gyu pulled ahead and won, joining Yoon So-hui as the second finalist. Choi Hyun-joon was eliminated.

Game 15 - Final game of The Devil’s Plan season 2: Three-part finale (Big-Small, Bagh-Chal, Questions and Truth)

Ad

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The finale began with all 12 former participants returning to observe and cheer. The prize money was set at 380 million KRW. The final featured 3 games. The winner of 2 games would be crowned the ultimate victor.

Ad

Game 1: Big Small

Each player received 10 cards (numbered 1–10) and compared their chosen card against a dealer’s card. The opponent had to guess whether the chosen card was bigger, smaller, or the same. Correct guesses earned or deducted points accordingly.

Result: Initially, Yoon So-hui led, but Jeon Hyun-gyu gradually overtook her and won by Round 18.

Game 2: Bagh Chal

A traditional Nepalese game, played on two boards. Each player took turns as tigers and goats. The tiger's goal was to kill 5 goats; while the goat had to trap the tiger.

Ad

Result: Yoon So-hui won by eliminating 5 of Jeon’s goat pieces.

Game 3: Questions & Truth

Players arranged 8 cards in numerical order by suit. Using betting tokens, they asked questions and deduced the opponent's card layout.

Result: Jeon won the final bid and accurately guessed her card arrangement.

Winner of The Devil’s Plan season 2: Jeon Hyun-gyu

Runner-up of The Devil’s Plan season 2: Yoon So-hui

The Devil’s Plan season 2's all 12 episodes are now streaming only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More