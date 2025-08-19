"The most Vmin thing EVER"- Fans flabbergasted over BTS' Jimin and Taehyung's playful beach day moments

On August 19, 2025, (local time) BTS’ Jimin shared a reel on Instagram capturing a beach outing with fellow member V, aka Kim Taehyung. In the video, the two singers were seen walking into the ocean. The two 1995-born artists hold each other's hands as the waves crash against them, enjoying a swim together.Shortly after Jimin’s upload, V reposted the reel to his Instagram story, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms. As of this writing, the 1-minute and 3-second reel has amassed 26.2 million views, 4.1 million likes, 180,000 shares, and 291,000 reposts.The clip quickly went viral, with fans highlighting the duo’s close bond and playful dynamic. Many admired the duo’s easygoing chemistry and affectionate bond of friendship, often referred to by fans as “Vmin.” One fan wrote,&quot;Jimin posting himself and taehyung swimming in the beach while holding hands… the most vmin thing EVER btw&quot;The clip quickly became a trending topic online, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Social media platforms were soon filled with posts celebrating their playful interaction, with fans expressing how heartwarming it was to see the two spending carefree time together.chels ⭐️ @koosdimpIeLINKvmin holding hands while they’re smiling and laughing bc the waves are pushing them 😭😭😭💜💜💜Melodic_Eclipse @lunaiNexraLINKLook at the vmin water babies!!! They're so cute 😭 the hand holding is just adorable and sweet 🥺💜nika @serenelynikaLINKcan’t explain how this makes me happyAs the clip continued to circulate online, fans not only celebrated the playful moment but also reflected on the deeper bond between Jimin and Taehyung. Many highlighted the significance of their reunion after being apart for months due to military enlistment, while others praised the enduring nature of their friendship. Social media timelines were filled with heartfelt posts, with fans describing the duo as soulmates and expressing gratitude for witnessing such moments.mninabi @nabis_goldenboyLINKYou guys don’t understand how special this is to me… like they’ve been away from each-other for half a year and half now and-fairy⁷ 🇵🇭🇨🇦 | BTS IS 7 @jooning0613LINKi wish everybody finds their own platonic soulmate just like how vmin did 🥹risa @prxdajoonLINKLA has given us the best tannie moments we’ve had in years omg thank you los angeles𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞⁷⁼¹🍉 @NightOf7KingsLINKThis is a true friendship 😭😭🔥🔥BTS reunites in Los Angeles, confirms work on upcoming album during beachside live sessionBTS' Jimin and V are reportedly at present in Los Angeles with the rest of their bandmates. BTS is currently working on their next comeback album. On July 1, 2025, the group came live together for the first time after being discharged from two years of military service. In this live, they announced that they were preparing new music.On August 17, 2025, the septet held another brief live session on Weverse while spending time at a beach in Los Angeles. All seven members of BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared together, greeting fans and sharing updates about their activities.During the live, the members reflected on being reunited and hinted at their busy schedule ahead. Jin expressed his excitement about joining the group in the U.S. after his recent world tour. RM confirmed that the team was focused on preparing the new album.Suga described the day as a short break, with J-Hope noting that work would resume the following day. The members added that their routine included weekly rest days amid their ongoing recording process.Despite the lighthearted setting, the group emphasized its commitment to the project. J-Hope remarked that most of their time was dedicated to work, while Suga added that he had stepped out briefly for fresh air before joining the broadcast.The live session ended with the members assuring fans that they were putting in consistent effort for the upcoming release.