"What exactly are you trying to sell?" - BTS' Taehyung sparks frenzy with back hug in Compose Coffee ad, fans guess Park Seo-joon cameo

On August 18, 2025, Compose Coffee released a new in-store advertisement featuring BTS member V. This ad of Kim Taehyung quickly became the center of online discussion.The video shows the singer in everyday settings, including an office, a bus, a bedroom, an underpass, and more. He holds a cup of coffee while observing others doing the same. Through a narration, the BTS member reflected on the role of coffee in daily life, asking questions like:“Why do people drink coffee? From morning to evening, whether working or resting. How much coffee was needed to become the person you are today? In the future, how much more will be needed?”The ad circulated widely on social media, but one particular scene drew the most attention. Toward the end, the singer, dressed in a black suit, is seen back hugging a man in a white shirt whose face is not revealed.The moment sparked various speculation among fans. Some suggested that the unidentified figure could represent another version of BTS's V himself. This theory aligns with earlier ads where he appears wearing a white and black outfit.Others proposed that the man might be his close friend and actor Park Seo-joon, hinting at a possible cameo appearance. One fan wrote on X,&quot;Why the person taehyung is back hugging looks like seojoon? taehyung at this point what exactly are you trying to sell?&quot;The closing scene of the advertisement quickly turned into the biggest talking point online. As screenshots and clips of the second youngest BTS member’s mysterious back hug circulated, with many fans convinced it resembled Park Seo-joon.Choco⁷ needs DYNAMITE to 2B ❄️💜 @ChocoFromJinHitLINKIsn't that Park SeojunLauren @Lauren014638921LINK@Taehyungimpact I saw something that said “could it be Jungkook with his tattoo covered in makeup” looks like Seojoon to me but anyhoo, it’s such a cute moment 💚Clarence BORAHAE TAE💜 @Clarenc66104721LINK@Taehyungimpact Looks like Park seo joon🤩While some viewers associated the unidentified figure with Park Seo-joon, others differed in their opinion. Social media platforms were soon filled with various theories as fans tried to decode the meaning behind Taehyung's back hug. Some believed the man was representing the idol himself. Others thought it could be a cameo from another BTS member.Villainhyung @DiavloKTHLINKSo he’s like hugging himself? He’s supposed to represent the warm hug? 😭TAEHYUNG is back @NangzTaeva5517LINK@Taehyungimpact The man is supposed to be KIM TAEHYUNG himself, he's loving and taking care of himself 🥰ann⁷ SAW SEOKJIN ( •᷄ɞ•᷅) @starryjiminiLINKI just logged on I THOUGHT THAT WAS JUNGKOOK???ila⁷ @nagoyababesLINKthought this was taejoon and i almost freaked out😃😃BTS' Taehyung launches Compose Coffee drink line, fronts nationwide campaign, and gears up for magazine covers and Dodgers guest appearanceOn August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee introduced a new lineup of beverages created in collaboration with BTS’s Kim Taehyung. The collection, titled V COMPOSED, was marketed under the theme “a cup composed by V,” highlighting the singer’s artistic touch.This lineup featured 3 unique drinks:Rich Allegro, a refreshing blend of green tangerine, chamomile, lychee, and a hint of red pepper.Yuja Staccato, combining Goheung yuja juice with a grapefruit smoothie for a bittersweet contrast.Dolce Serenade, which brings together domestic honey, espresso, and the brand’s signature blended milk.All 3 beverages became available across South Korea on August 12. The following day, Compose Coffee launched a large-scale advertising campaign featuring Taehyung.On August 14, 2025, Compose Coffee unveiled two new campaign videos featuring BTS’s V. In one clip, Taehyung is dressed in a sleek black button-down with his hair slicked back. The second video has the singer in a softer look, wearing a white shirt and sporting his natural hairstyle.Viewers also quickly noticed a white angel wing hanging on a coat rack in the background in the second video. The subtle prop led many to interpret the campaign as playing on an “angel versus devil” theme.More than 3,000 stores rolled out video advertisements along with new cup sleeves printed with his image. Promotional materials such as posters and banners were also installed at various public sites, amplifying the campaign’s visibility.At the same time, Taehyung’s endorsements extended beyond Compose Coffee. He was recently introduced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero, with overlapping campaigns from both brands appearing prominently nationwide.The singer’s schedule also includes several upcoming major magazine features. He is confirmed as the cover model for the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 issue of W Korea.Adding to his upcoming appearances, Kim Taehyung will serve as the guest of honor at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on August 25.