"Leave him alone"- Fans call out baseless dating claims linking Jungkook to Lisa, Taehyung, Winter & more after IG update

On August 14, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook shared a snippet of Gracie Abrams’ 2019 track Stay on his Instagram story. The post coincided with the release of BLACKPINK Lisa’s short film music video Dream earlier the same day. This reignited the interest in the long-standing “liskook” pairing among some fans.This was not the first time the ship resurfaced. When the Dream teaser was released, certain viewers pointed out similarities between actor Kentaro Sakaguchi’s styling and the BTS member’s fashion. Others revisited 2019 photos showing both idols wearing similar rings, which some interpreted as couple rings.Adding to the speculation, Jungkook later shared another song, Weather by Novo Amor. This track was recently featured in aespa member Winter’s Instagram post containing seven photos. This connection also prompted other rumors of a possible connection between the two.Prior to this, the account name of the idol's new Instagram account had also ignited rumors. Some fans of aespa’s Winter have pointed out that her Instagram handle, @imwinter, is similar to the BTS member’s, @imjungkook, fueling further discussions.Amid the growing wave of rampant dating speculations, some fans voiced strong disapproval of the constant scrutiny surrounding BTS' Golden Maknae’s personal life. They argued that repeatedly linking his social media activity to multiple celebrities, from Lisa to Winter and even fellow BTS member V (Taehyung), was invasive and unfair.In the past, he was also the subject of speculation after photos of him at a tattoo artist’s studio began circulating online. Many stressed that the idol deserved privacy and respect, with one fan remarking,“The amount of h@rassment and super analysis 🐰 has received in real life and on social media has exceeded the limit. people need to leave him alone and RESPECT his life. he is not a toy, he is a human being.”Several fans took to social media to criticize the unfounded rumors. They expressed frustration over the tendency to associate his every action with dating narratives, pointing out that there has been no credible evidence to support such claims.Su @apbngpo7LINKI feel so bad for him, every move he does is automatically related to others and dating theories and the sad part is that he's not even safe from this level of obsession when he's w his members too. shippers, multis and kpop stans in general really don't see him as a human beingZara @Zara76413034LINK@zeyjeykeylendi Idk where they have this idea that jk is dating everyone…… there’s not even proof of one scandal or dating rumornoora @loonarmyphobiaLINKit’s genuinely insulting how they link everything he does to a romantic partner as if he can’t just do things for himself. he was linked to like 5 people because of his nails too and it ended up being for ck 😭Fans voiced their exasperation at how quickly the posts were turned into fodder for shipping theories. Many pointed out that the reactions were disproportionate, with people linking his simple music shares to multiple rumored pairings without basis.killin' it 𝓯⁷ @gookiemin__LINKHe liked two songs and posted them like any human being and suddenly they’re about his 3652564 ships, everyone saying it about their fave so fking ridiculous atp 😭oishi⁷ @soulroomiesLINKThe Lisa one is mind blowing. She’s literally publicly dating???JAEKAY★ @jeonisdarlingLINKAll he did was post songs on his IG for the first time? 😭😭😭𐙚 @busancatsLINKjungkook is the most overanalyzed idolBTS’ Jungkook opens new Instagram account after military dischargeBTS' Jungkook returned to civilian life on June 11, 2025, after completing his mandatory military service. Following his discharge, the singer announced during a Weverse live with the other BTS members on July 15 that he had opened a new Instagram account. The handle, @mnijungkook, was an abbreviation for “my name is jungkook,” as he explained during the live.Back in December 2021, all the BTS members had each created their own Instagram accounts. However, before enlisting, the vocalist deleted his account, which had amassed over 50 million followers.His new account follows only his six fellow BTS members and the group’s official page. Despite having no posts so far, it has already gained 10.6 million followers.On the career front, Jungkook earned another milestone in France as his single 3D, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, was certified Gold on August 4, 2025. This is his third track to receive the honor in the country, joining Seven and Standing Next to You. His solo album GOLDEN has also achieved Gold status, bringing his total solo certifications in the French market to four.Currently, the youngest member of BTS is reported to be in Los Angeles with the other BTS members. The group is said to be preparing for a comeback, with their next album currently in the early stages of production. The release is reportedly planned for spring 2026.The discussions continue to circulate online, with opinions divided between those reading into Jungkook’s song choices and those urging for restraint against unfounded dating speculation.