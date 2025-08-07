"Congratulations Jungkook" floods social media as "3D" earns Gold certification in France, marking the BTS member's third Gold single in the country

BTS member Jungkook has earned a new milestone in his solo career, with his single 3D featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, receiving Gold certification in France. The announcement was made by the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP) on August 4, 2025.The announcement confirms that the track, released in September 2023, has surpassed 15 million streams in the country. This meets the threshold for Gold status under French certification standards.This marks the BTS member’s third single to achieve Gold status in the country, following Seven and Standing Next to You. In addition to these singles, his solo album GOLDEN also holds a Gold certification, making this his fourth overall solo recognition in the French market. With this win, GOLDEN has also made history by becoming the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to have 4 songs certified in France.With this latest achievement, the Grammy-nominated vocalist’s fans across social media platforms started celebrating the news. Soon, the phrase “Congratulations Jungkook” starts trending on social media in recognition of the news. One fan writes,&quot;3D Congratulations Jungkook&quot;Fans took to social media to celebrate the 'Golden Maknae's achievements, sharing heartfelt messages, congratulating the idol,&quot;One album, his DEBUT! Well done, Jungkook!!&quot; commented an X user.&quot;Well done, my baby, you need to come to France with BTS now, we're waiting for you at the Stade de France&quot; said one netizen.&quot;My favo 3D getting her most deserving appreciation such a smasher 3D is CONGRATULATIONS GLOBAL POPSTAR JUNGKOOK&quot; read a comment from a fan on X.As news of 3D getting the Gold certification spread, fans around the world shared their excitement online. Their messages share both pride in the youngest BTS member's achievement and gratitude for the dedication of the local fanbase.&quot;Finally gold for the global smash hit &lt;3 congratulations jungkook&quot; mentioned this fan.&quot;I'm so proud of you Jungkook, deserved baby, congratulations&quot; wrote one X user.&quot;Another victory for JK and for Golden. Our 3D naughty girl is finally reaping the rewards. Thank you to the French JJKs for your dedication&quot; read this comment on X.&quot;THE FRENCH ARMIES WE ARE THERE BRAVO JUNGKOOK CONGRATS YOU DESERVES IT&quot; added another fan.BTS' Jungkook's 3D earns Gold in France as global achievements continue with chart success, certifications, and BMI awardYenny Kristia @YennyKristiaLINK@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt KING OF K-POP!!!!! 😎Originally released on September 29, 2023, 3D is a pop and R&amp;B track co-written by Jack Harlow and co-produced by BloodPop and David Stewart. It was included in BTS' youngest's debut studio album GOLDEN, which dropped on November 3, 2023.The song was a global hit, entering the top 10 in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., South Korea, Australia, Japan, Canada, and the UK. In the UK, 3D debuted at No. 5, making Jungkook the first K-pop soloist with two consecutive top-five entries.In the U.S., it also hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 9 weeks. It topped Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, staying there for 27 and 33 weeks.Beyond France, 3D has been certified Platinum and Gold in Canada by Music Canada. It also received a Gold certification for streaming in Japan from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).rombelle @rombelle2023LINK@charts_k @BTS_twt 3 songs from 1 album have this recordOn Spotify, the song continues to perform strongly, recently re-entering the Daily Top Songs Global chart on July 28 and rising to No. 166 by August 3. It has now accumulated over 962 million streams on the platform, with more than 1.6 million daily plays.The track also achieved strong performance on iTunes, topping the Top Songs chart in 111 countries and holding No. 1 on both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts for four consecutive days.On May 16 of 2025, 3D was honored at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards, along with the vocalist’s Standing Next to You as two of the “Most Performed Songs of the Year.” Fellow BTS member Jimin also received the same recognition for his songs Like Crazy and Who.