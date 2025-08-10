  • home icon
  "This is love"- Fans emotional as Jin reveals BTS' members' excitement for his post-tour return and V's clingy welcome

"This is love"- Fans emotional as Jin reveals BTS' members' excitement for his post-tour return and V's clingy welcome

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 10, 2025 07:55 GMT
Jin reveals BTS
Jin reveals BTS' members' waiting for him to join them in LA (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On August 9, 2025, BTS’ Jin went live on Weverse after completing the first night of his two-day finale at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. This day marked the second-to-last day of his RunSeokjin Ep. Tour. While he usually streams after the final show of each stop, he explained that he wouldn’t be able to go live after the last concert this time. Therefore, he decided to connect with fans a day earlier.

During the livestream, Jin spoke about various topics. However, one moment stood out for fans. He revealed that members have been keeping in constant touch and that they often message him to ask when he will join them in Los Angeles. For those unaware, the rest of the BTS members are currently based in LA to prepare for group activities.

He recalled how, during his U.S. tour stops, V (Taehyung) greeted him with an especially warm welcome. The Epiphany singer revealed that V clung to him for several minutes and refused to let go. As translated by an X user, @bangtanharu, he said:

"the kids are always like when is hyung coming? Every day they ask me how many days until I return. We are waiting for you. Taehyung was like,'are you back now? and when i just arrived, he clung to me and didn't leave for a few minutes."
He explained that the members' frequent messages have made him even more excited to reunite with them. The affectionate gesture from V, along with the group’s eagerness, quickly became a hot topic online. An X user, @taesoothe, wrote:

"They reserved the best bedroom in the house for Seokjin, they keep asking when he is coming, Tae clung to him for minutes and wouldn't let go... This is so pure and childlike. This is love, pure and void of bad feelings."
Fans took to social media to express their emotions. Many shared how touched they were by the close bond between the members. Some said they couldn’t wait for the full group to be together again after being apart for such a long time.

Others praised V for openly showing affection toward the eldest member. Many pointed out how they missed BTS as a whole and longed for their next reunion.

Jin wraps up his RunSeokjin Ep. Tour

The Amsterdam concerts mark the finale of the K-pop star's first-ever solo world tour. It began on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, and spanned nine stops worldwide. The tour supported his debut album Happy (November 2024) and his second album Echo (May 2025). It blended music with interactive fan segments such as karaoke and charades.

Solo tour of BTS' Jin
Solo tour of BTS' Jin (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

The complete 21-song setlist from the tour included:

  1. Running Wild
  2. I'll Be There
  3. With The Clouds
  4. Falling
  5. Don't Say You Love Me
  6. Super Tuna
  7. I Will Come To You
  8. Abyss
  9. Background
  10. Another Level
  11. Loser (feat. YENA)
  12. Rope It
  13. The Astronaut
  14. Nothing Without Your Love
  15. Epiphany
  16. Moon
  17. To Me, Today
  18. Dynamite
  19. Butter
  20. Mikrokosmos
  21. Spring Day

The tour has been widely praised for its originality. During the London stop at the O2 Arena, Rolling Stone UK awarded it a rare five-star rating. The publication called the singer “a one-of-a-kind entertainer” who broke away from the standard concert format by mixing performances with humor and fan interaction.

With just one show left in Amsterdam on August 10, Jin’s return to the U.S. to join BTS is highly anticipated by fans.

