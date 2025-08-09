"Pretty much everything is SOLD OUT"- Fans react to the long queue for BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR merch stand line in Amsterdam

On Saturday, August 9, BTS' Jin held his solo concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the Ziggo Dome, as part of his world tour RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR. At the concert venue, the queue for the merch stand that sells the tour's merchandise created for the world tour caught the attention of many netizens.Many people and attendees of the concert talked about how the queue was unbelievably long, and several of the products were already sold out as people progressed through the queue. When pictures and videos of the queue landed on the internet, many fans couldn't stop talking about the same thing.Netizens stated that they were impressed with the idol's global influence and loyal fanbase, which has led to a crowd gathering at his Amsterdam concert merch stand. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;So pretty much everything is sold out at the merch stand outside&quot;TK is seeing Jin🍊🌙 @Tutti_frutti_98LINKSo pretty much everything is sold out at the merch stand outside 😳😳 #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_AMSTERDAMMore fans and netizens talked about the long queue at the merch stand.mar𖤐⁷ @miminologyLINKI’m in the queue for Jin’s merch in Amsterdam and the number of people is INSANE. The queue is bigger than hobi’s lolla wtf skskskdjYo⁷ saw HOBI; JIN today! @Yo134340LINKthe merch line is disgusting, soo long (it goes all the way ahead, turn right and then right again) 🥹😩#RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_amsterdamkoya⁷ +ㅅ-)🗡️ i like my hobi i like i like 💜🐿️ @sugasjoonieLINKreporting live: yeah, jin merch queue is crazy long wrapping around two (three???) sides of the buildingstaella ⟭⟬⁷ @kimstrawVerryLINKthe queue for jin merch in amsterdam is INSANEOthers also talked about how they were scared or shocked to see a long line of people to buy the idol's tour merchandise.L. is seeing Jin in Amsterdam🙂‍↔️ @knj__134340LINKThe security are shocked at the length of the merch queue lmao. They keep asking “all merch?” #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_AMSTERDAMmimi🌙 saw txt @jinssceneryLINKjust saw the merch line for jin in amsterdam just for TODAY.. i wanna crytin⁷ 🌟 is seeing jin!! @starlighthwaLINKlmaooo the line is so long #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_AMSTERDAMjd⁷⟬⟭ is seeing Jin in AMS🌙 @ijimintoday_13LINKTarget locked to that run seokjin Amsterdam jersey. But the merch queue is what I fear!😭😭😭😭All you need to know about BTS' Jin's solo activitiesBTS' Jin or Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer who made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut, in October 2022. Soon after, in December 2022, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service, and he was subsequently discharged in June 2024.Following his return from the military, the idol immediately dived back into his solo activities. The next day of his discharge, the idol held an ARMY Hug event for 1000 fans chosen through a Weverse raffle as part of BTS's 11th debut anniversary. In July, he also became the first South Korean singer to be chosen as the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the Olympics, he was South Korea's representative for the torch relay. On the other hand, he started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by the K-pop variety show, RUN BTS. The show premiered in August 2024 and concluded in May 2025.He also released his first solo album, Happy, in November 2024, which held the track, Running Wild, as its lead single. He released his second solo album, ECHO, in May 2025, which held its title track as the song, Nothing Without Your Love. In June of the same year, he started his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR.The idol made several stops across the world during the tour, including cities like Goyang, Osaka, Newark, London, Amsterdam, and more. The idol's last show is scheduled for August 10 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additionally, the idol is also expected to participate in the ongoing preparations for BTS's next album.According to the group Weverse livestream held by all the BTS members on July 1, it was revealed that the album is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.