  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Pretty much everything is SOLD OUT"- Fans react to the long queue for BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR merch stand line in Amsterdam

"Pretty much everything is SOLD OUT"- Fans react to the long queue for BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR merch stand line in Amsterdam

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 09, 2025 14:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

On Saturday, August 9, BTS' Jin held his solo concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the Ziggo Dome, as part of his world tour RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR. At the concert venue, the queue for the merch stand that sells the tour's merchandise created for the world tour caught the attention of many netizens.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many people and attendees of the concert talked about how the queue was unbelievably long, and several of the products were already sold out as people progressed through the queue. When pictures and videos of the queue landed on the internet, many fans couldn't stop talking about the same thing.

Netizens stated that they were impressed with the idol's global influence and loyal fanbase, which has led to a crowd gathering at his Amsterdam concert merch stand. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"So pretty much everything is sold out at the merch stand outside"
Ad

More fans and netizens talked about the long queue at the merch stand.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also talked about how they were scared or shocked to see a long line of people to buy the idol's tour merchandise.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's solo activities

BTS' Jin or Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer who made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut, in October 2022. Soon after, in December 2022, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service, and he was subsequently discharged in June 2024.

Following his return from the military, the idol immediately dived back into his solo activities. The next day of his discharge, the idol held an ARMY Hug event for 1000 fans chosen through a Weverse raffle as part of BTS's 11th debut anniversary. In July, he also became the first South Korean singer to be chosen as the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the Olympics, he was South Korea's representative for the torch relay.

Ad

On the other hand, he started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by the K-pop variety show, RUN BTS. The show premiered in August 2024 and concluded in May 2025.

He also released his first solo album, Happy, in November 2024, which held the track, Running Wild, as its lead single. He released his second solo album, ECHO, in May 2025, which held its title track as the song, Nothing Without Your Love. In June of the same year, he started his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR.

Ad

The idol made several stops across the world during the tour, including cities like Goyang, Osaka, Newark, London, Amsterdam, and more. The idol's last show is scheduled for August 10 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additionally, the idol is also expected to participate in the ongoing preparations for BTS's next album.

According to the group Weverse livestream held by all the BTS members on July 1, it was revealed that the album is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications