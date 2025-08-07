"Deserves better"- Fans divided as NME rates JIN's SOLD-OUT solo tour in London a 4/5

BTS member Jin’s highly anticipated solo concert in London received a 4 out of 5 rating from British music publication NME, sparking a wave of reactions among fans. The review, published on August 6, 2025, evaluated the idol’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR performances held on August 5 and 6 at the sold-out O2 Arena.The London shows marked the penultimate stop of Jin's first-ever solo world tour, which began on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour has since travelled through the United States and is now making its way through Europe.The concert itself was met with overwhelming support from fans. While NME praised the Running Wild singer's stage presence, vocals, and fan connection, some fans expressed disappointment with the rating. Many fans felt the rating didn't fully reflect the emotional connection, entertainment value, vocal strength, and production scale of sold-out shows. One fan commented,&quot;Deserves better&quot;Fans took to social media to express their disagreement, praising the concert's originality, energy, and emotional impact. Many felt the score didn't do justice to the experience they witnessed live.&quot;Honestly with such a unique concept and how the whole concert is so interactive and fun it deserved 5/5&quot; shared one netizen. &quot;Tell whoever scored Jin's tour not qualified to score WWH Jin Jin is 1000/1000&quot; said this fan.&quot;Underrated! His voice was perfect, interaction was amazing, band was awesome. It could have gone on another 2hrs and I'd still be screaming and dancing. Thanks for an awesome tour Jin!!! 5/5&quot; commented another fan.As the NME review continued to circulate, more fans voiced their disappointment online, questioning the fairness and credibility of the rating. Many highlighted the concert’s standout features like live vocals, interactive elements, and unforgettable atmosphere, and argued that the show deserved full marks.&quot;I wonder if the writer watch d concert live. I think, as a writer,the article should b able to convey d whole vibe &amp; atmosphere of the event. The concert shows a unique ways of interaction by incorporating games but nonetheless it's highlight was the live vocals &amp; performance&quot; mentioned this X user.&quot;The review is a joke, the writer clearly having a biased opinion. I've seen this person give 5 stars to rappers who are rubbish. NME need to recruit better unbiased people, who actually know what they are talking about. All fans leaving the concert absolutely loved it&quot; read a comment on X.&quot;5/5 it's one of a kind show that you won't see in any other artist&quot; wrote an individual on X. &quot;It's actually beyond perfect! That's score is underrated&quot; added this fan.Jin blends heart, humor, and interactivity in standout London show, says NME in the 4-star reviewMrsNvrMynd @MarvelleDoucet1LINK@AboutMusicYT What on earth does it take for them to give that last star???? Just curious bc Seokjin delivered an 25 out 1-10 rating tour so farIn the review published on August 6, NME spotlighted the BTS member Jin’s distinct blend of entertainment, emotion, and live performance in the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert in London. According to the review, the London show offered a unique experience that differed from typical K-pop concerts.The performance leaned into a more playful and interactive approach, reminiscent of his variety series RunJin. The tour logo remained on screen throughout, adding to the variety show’s concept. NME noted that the concert included segments where fans were invited to participate between musical performances.These segments, such as guessing games and singing prompts, created a dynamic and engaging atmosphere, as per the review. The Super Tuna singer's humor and ease on stage stood out, as per the review, with the artist joking and reacting naturally to fans’ efforts. Costume changes and comedic skits added levity to the night, including a performance of Super Tuna in an inflatable alien suit.Cami ❯❯❯❯❯ 🪷 @glossyrrandaLINK@AboutMusicYT 4/5? Lmao, I guess these people don’t know what quality artist isDespite its casual tone, the concert also showcased the vocalist’s musical strengths as per the publication. His vocal performance during slower tracks like Abyss and Epiphany was highlighted as a standout, with NME describing these moments as emotionally rich.The latter part of the show shifted away from games and focused entirely on music, as per the review. A medley of BTS hits, including Dynamite, Butter, Mikrokosmos, and Spring Day, was met with loud crowd participation, as the publication noted. The singer closed with solo songs like The Astronaut, Moon, and To Me, Today, offering a sentimental finish.However, not all moments were equally well-received by NME, with the choreography for Rope It described as slightly awkward.The world tour is set to wrap up with its final stops in Europe. The oldest BTS member will next perform at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on August 9 and 10, 2025, marking the conclusion of his solo world tour.