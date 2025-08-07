"One-of-a-kind entertainer": Fans react as Rolling Stone UK gives BTS’ Jin a 5-star review for ‘RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR’ for London stop

On August 6, 2025, BTS' Jin received praise for his ongoing solo fan-concert tour RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR. During the London stop at the O2 Arena, Rolling Stone UK gave the show a rare 5-star rating. The publication called the BTS star a "one-of-a-kind entertainer."

The review focused on how he combined music, fan interaction, and humor into a unique experience. Instead of sticking to the typical concert format, he added games, talk segments, and light-hearted moments throughout the show. The publication highlighted his performance of songs from his solo discography and BTS catalogue, switching between playful and emotional moods.

Rolling Stone UK commended the show for blending different styles and showcasing his personality in full. The publication stated,

"Jin is truly a one-of-a-kind entertainer; he took the traditional concert structure and turned it on its head and created something entirely his own. A vibrant, colourful playground that reflected both who he is as a person and as an artist. It wasn't just about showcasing his top-tier talent - although he did so effortlessly. It was more about doing what he genuinely loved to do and having fun with it."

At the end of the article, the reviewer summarized by saying that he wasn’t just performing; he was building a connection with the fans. Fans were happy to see the K-pop star get this recognition. An X user, @VanJinKookie, wrote,

VanJinKookie 💖🐺🐰💜&⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @VanJinKookie JIN is truly a one-of-a-kind entertainer 💖

Others also joined in praising the artist for bringing unique concepts and performances to the fans.

"TOUR IS SO REFRESHING A BREATH OF FRESH AIR SO FUN SO ENTERTAINING & SO BEAUTIFUL & SO LIKE WE WERE PART OF THIS CONCERT/SHOW W/ HIM WE WERE INCLUDED WE LAUGHED TOGETHER SANG TOGETHER PLAYED GAMES & CRIED TOGETHER," a fan added.

"He is unique he doesn't care about what should be done, only what would be fun and make everyone have a good time. It really feels like your at a party at your friends house only your friend serves vocals like no other," another one said.

"It really isn't just any k-pop concert. He broke out of the mold. Really expect the unexpected with Seok-jin," a user remarked.

"kim seok-jn breaking kpop typical stereotypes & building the foundations of the concerts of how it should be. connecting through each fan regardless of attendance in person or through the screens. THE GOAT. THE OG," another one said.

Fans also commended the publication for thoroughly covering all aspects of the tour:

"i think this @RollingStone Run Seokjn concert review is a nice read. I appreciate the research about jin's softer side that challenges toxic masculinity, and his ability to draw in a diverse audience," a fan commented.

"this is such a well written article, they really did their research," an X user wrote.

"it was so authentically him. best concert i've been too!," a netizen remarked.

More on Jin's tour, Rolling Stone’s remarks, and full 21-song setlist from concerts

RUNSEOKJIN_ep TOUR is not a regular solo concert. It's a blend of singing, talking, and hanging out with fans. He includes fun elements like segments, jokes, and surprise moments between songs. This format has proven popular and has gained attention from both fans and the media.

Rolling Stone UK described the London show as being different from typical K-pop concerts. They felt that the BTS member created an atmosphere where fans can sit back, relax, laugh, and enjoy the music!

HJ! 🇺🇸 @hourjinnie ROLLING STONES MAGAZINE GIVES JIN SEOKJIN EP TOUR IN LONDON 5 STARS, CALLING HIM “THE ULTIMATE IDOL” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “This isn’t just any K-pop concert—this is Kim Seokjin’s world, and he is far from ordinary” Lovely key points from the writer: — “With an encore remaining, he truly

Here is the full 21-song setlist from the ongoing tour:

Running Wild I'll Be There With The Clouds Falling Don't Say You Love Me Super Tuna I Will Come To You Abyss Background Another Level Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It The Astronaut Nothing Without Your Love Epiphany Moon To Me, Today Dynamite Butter Mikrokosmos Spring Day

The final two shows of RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR will take place at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, on August 9 and 10.

