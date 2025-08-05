Did BTS record unreleased Michael Jackson song for his tribute album? Fans in disbelief as BIGHIT MUSIC & singer's team deny reports amidst backlash

Talks of BTS recording a lost Michael Jackson song were dismissed by the late singer’s team just days after reports surfaced. On August 3, 2025, studio owner Paddy Dunning told The Irish Sun that the K-pop act had finished vocals for a track Jackson wrote in 2006, during his stay at Grouse Lodge in Ireland.Dunning said the song was part of a planned tribute project featuring about 10 unreleased Jackson tracks, along with a documentary exploring Jackson’s time in Ireland.He claimed the project had support from Michael Jackson’s Estate. However, this was quickly disputed. On August 5, a post on X from @BuzzingPop shared a direct statement from Jackson’s team. The MJ Online Team responded to a fan inquiry, writing,&quot;Regarding this tribute album you are hearing about - any claims that the Estate authorized and / or supports this project are false.”This has sparked backlash from netizens, with many calling the situation &quot;embarrassing.&quot;&quot;LMFAO this is embarrassing 😭,&quot; an online user stated.In response to the backlash, many chimed in to defend the group, saying that people are reacting as if BTS had announced the project themselves.&quot;Omg and now you got mfs in the comments trying to cancel bts and calling them clout chasers when themselves didn’t say shit about this and the media was the only ones who spread this rumor DPMO,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Let me get this straight the media spreads a rumor out of thin air it gets debunked and now BTS are the clout chasers?,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Naurr b*tches mad in the comments and qrts tagging BTS calling them disrespectful and clout chasers as if they announced it themselves bffr,&quot; a person shared.They criticized the spread of misinformation and questioned why the group was being held accountable.&quot;Dvmb fvck qrts saying “this is embarrassing” as if bts officially announced about it, lmao. Keep crying womp womp,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Antis acting like bts confirmed it themselves,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;People saying “that’s so embarrassing” like BTS announced it themselves, someone came online to spread the rumor and yall believed it 😭,&quot; another fan added.BIGHIT MUSIC denies BTS' involvement in Michael Jackson tributeBIGHIT MUSIC has shot down buzz linking BTS to a Michael Jackson tribute record. In a statement released August 5, the label made it clear the group isn’t attached to the project and hasn’t stepped foot inside Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland — the rumored recording spot.&quot;BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project. The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity,&quot; the company stated.They also noted that measures are in place to stop the spread of incorrect reports. BIGHIT closed by thanking fans and reaffirming their support for Bangtan and all their artistic work.Since Michael Jackson died in 2009, his estate has been selective about posthumous releases. Run by executors like John Branca and John McClain, it has greenlit major projects like This Is It and Xscape, pulling in roughly $2 billion in revenue (US Weekly reported). These efforts are designed to protect MJ's artistic legacy and financial interests.The estate also has a track record of pushing back against unauthorized works. In 2018, it filed a lawsuit against Disney over an ABC special that used Jackson’s material without approval — showing they don’t take liberties with his name lightly (per Rolling Stone).With BIGHIT dismissing involvement and the estate staying quiet, any talk of a BTS track on a Michael Jackson tribute album has now been put to rest.