  "Concerts on the big screen?"- Fans abuzz over BTS MOVIE WEEKS teaser showcasing 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2021 Eras

“Concerts on the big screen?”- Fans abuzz over BTS MOVIE WEEKS teaser showcasing 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2021 Eras

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:13 GMT
BTS Movies Week (Image via X/@bts_bighit)
BTS Movies Week (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

On Friday, August 7, BTS' official social media accounts released another teaser for BTS MOVIE WEEKS. The event was previously announced on July 21, with the only caption alluding that the content will be available in theatres across the world. In the recent teaser, further information regarding the group's upcoming content was put forth.

The teaser showcased that the group's years, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021, will be the highlight of the upcoming movie week series. Therefore, fans and netizens speculated that the movies will most likely be a trip down memory lane as the audience gets to witness the key elements and highlighted events of the group's eras in each year.

Therefore, with the recent teaser update, fans and netizens have been further thrilled and excited about the upcoming content. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"bts concerts on the big screen?"
More fans and netizens shared their excitement about the same.

Others also speculated on new theories about what the second teaser on BTS MOVIE WEEKS is about.

All you need to know about the BTS members and their recent activities

BTS is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. The members consist of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, and they are known to co-write and co-produce their group songs and albums.

Apart from the group activities, all the members have also established a solid solo career for themselves. After the group hiatus that was announced in 2022, due to their military enlistment, all the members rolled out their solo albums and singles, one by one, and also enlisted in the military to fulfill their mandatory service. Here are all the solo releases by the BTS members in chronological order.

  • j-hop's Jack In The Box (Debut Album) - July 2022
  • Jin's The Astronaut (Debut Single) - October 2022
  • RM's Indigo (Debut Album) - December 2022
  • Jimin's FACE (Debut Album) - March 2023
  • SUGA's D-Day (Debut Album) - April 2023
  • Jungkook's SEVEN feat. Latto (Debut Single) - July 2023
  • V's LayoVer (Debut Album) - September 2023
  • Jungkook's 3D feat. Jack Harlow (Single)- September 2023
  • V's FRI(END)s (Single) - March 2024
  • RM's Right Place, Wrong Person (Second Album) - May 2024
  • Jungkook's Never Let Go (2024 FESTA Single) - June 2024
  • Jimin's MUSE (Second Album) - July 2024
  • Jin's Happy (Decbut Album) - November 2024
  • V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin (Single) - December 2024
  • V's White Christmas with Bing Crosby (Single) - December 2024
  • j-hope's LV BAG with Don Toliver (Single) - January 2025
  • j-hope's Sweet Dreams with Miguel (Single) - March 2025
  • j-hope's MONA LISA (Single) - March 2025
  • Jin's ECHO (Second Album) - May 2025
  • j-hope's Killin' It Girl with GloRilla (Single) - June 2025
On the other hand, following the military discharge of all the BTS members, the group reunited in June 2025.

Following the same, during a group Weverse livestream conducted by all the members of the group on July 1 revealed that they've already begun preparations for their next comeback, and it can be expected for release in Spring 2026.

Edited by Bharath S
