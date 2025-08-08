“Concerts on the big screen?”- Fans abuzz over BTS MOVIE WEEKS teaser showcasing 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2021 Eras

On Friday, August 7, BTS' official social media accounts released another teaser for BTS MOVIE WEEKS. The event was previously announced on July 21, with the only caption alluding that the content will be available in theatres across the world. In the recent teaser, further information regarding the group's upcoming content was put forth.The teaser showcased that the group's years, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021, will be the highlight of the upcoming movie week series. Therefore, fans and netizens speculated that the movies will most likely be a trip down memory lane as the audience gets to witness the key elements and highlighted events of the group's eras in each year.Therefore, with the recent teaser update, fans and netizens have been further thrilled and excited about the upcoming content. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;bts concerts on the big screen?&quot;sophie @thvchaptersLINK2016 - hyyh tour 2017 - wings tour 2019 - love yourself tour 2021 - ptd tour bts concerts on the big screen?More fans and netizens shared their excitement about the same.Everything Infires⁷ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🔍⍤⃝🔎🌱🧈🐟🃏🌙💙 @Bellylaugh7LINKAsking &quot;are we ready?&quot; While the timeline is nothing but a 13 second clip of Jin working out while every body is screaming, crying, throwing up... Signs point to no, we are not ready 😂JRJ @LetsBeGoodHumanLINK4 days watching ALL the documentaries they have produced, for free, let me dreamallie⁷ ʚ♡ɞ saw 2seok @forg_tfuljoonieLINKOne movie week per month and then new era announcement in Januarytaru⁷ @butyouisamazeeLINKim sat, i don't have a single idea what this is, don't even know if this will be shown in my country or not, but im still satOthers also speculated on new theories about what the second teaser on BTS MOVIE WEEKS is about.tan⁷ @taesl0verLINKhear me out they’re about to do a full retrospective of all the eras and then announce the beginning of a new one at the end lessgooafra⁷ #labubuHater @jimlessminLINKHEAR ME OUT. ITS ANOTHER ONE OF THOSE SHOWS WHERE BTS REACTS TO THEIR OWN MOVIES FROM THE PAST TILL NOW INCLUDING ALL THE DOCUMENTARIES TOGETHER⁷Candi✨️ᴶᴷ @candiapple45LINKWhat even is this? BTS Movie Weeks with a list of years...? I'm confused.. 🥴 So cryptic!ًzay.⁷ @YOONGILOMMLLINKHELLOO?!?!? we going back in time omgAll you need to know about the BTS members and their recent activitiesBTS is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. The members consist of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, and they are known to co-write and co-produce their group songs and albums.Apart from the group activities, all the members have also established a solid solo career for themselves. After the group hiatus that was announced in 2022, due to their military enlistment, all the members rolled out their solo albums and singles, one by one, and also enlisted in the military to fulfill their mandatory service. Here are all the solo releases by the BTS members in chronological order.j-hop's Jack In The Box (Debut Album) - July 2022Jin's The Astronaut (Debut Single) - October 2022RM's Indigo (Debut Album) - December 2022Jimin's FACE (Debut Album) - March 2023SUGA's D-Day (Debut Album) - April 2023Jungkook's SEVEN feat. Latto (Debut Single) - July 2023V's LayoVer (Debut Album) - September 2023Jungkook's 3D feat. Jack Harlow (Single)- September 2023V's FRI(END)s (Single) - March 2024RM's Right Place, Wrong Person (Second Album) - May 2024Jungkook's Never Let Go (2024 FESTA Single) - June 2024Jimin's MUSE (Second Album) - July 2024Jin's Happy (Decbut Album) - November 2024V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin (Single) - December 2024V's White Christmas with Bing Crosby (Single) - December 2024j-hope's LV BAG with Don Toliver (Single) - January 2025j-hope's Sweet Dreams with Miguel (Single) - March 2025j-hope's MONA LISA (Single) - March 2025Jin's ECHO (Second Album) - May 2025j-hope's Killin' It Girl with GloRilla (Single) - June 2025On the other hand, following the military discharge of all the BTS members, the group reunited in June 2025.Following the same, during a group Weverse livestream conducted by all the members of the group on July 1 revealed that they've already begun preparations for their next comeback, and it can be expected for release in Spring 2026.