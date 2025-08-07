  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “It’s their song spoiler”: Fans speculate lyric tease as BTS Taehyung’s Weverse live thumbnail “I wanna go home“ echoes RM’s IG caption

“It’s their song spoiler”: Fans speculate lyric tease as BTS Taehyung’s Weverse live thumbnail “I wanna go home“ echoes RM’s IG caption

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 07, 2025 06:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and RM (Image via Weverse, Instagram/ @rkive)

On August 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung went live on Weverse. The thumbnail of the session showed him in a black suit, with the phrase “I wanna go home” across it. Notably, two days before, on August 4, RM shared four photos on Instagram with the caption, “I really want to go home.”

Ad
BTS&#039; Taehyung and RM (Image via Weverse, Instagram/ @rkive)
BTS' Taehyung and RM (Image via Weverse, Instagram/ @rkive)

The back-to-back posts with nearly identical phrases quickly drew attention. Fans spotted the connection. The wording, the timing, and the tone lined up too well to ignore. Many wondered if this was an early sign of a music drop or lyric preview.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

No confirmation has come from BIGHIT MUSIC yet. However, social media tags like “Taejoon spoiler era” started circulating, pointing to a possible hint from the duo.

"I think it's their song spoiler," an X user commented.
Ad

Many are wondering if this could be a hint at a sequel to BTS’ 2019 track HOME.

"Home pt.2?," a fan remarked.
"I'm feeling home pt2 is coming up," a user mentioned.
"HOME Pt2 is coming y'all but no one will believe me," a person shared.

Some believe it could be about how they missed home and their fans while serving in the military.

Ad
"WHAT IF ITS A SONG ABT HOW THEY REALLY WANTED TO GO BACK HOME TO US WHEN THEY WERE IN THE MILITARY!," a person shared.
"They miss Korea always. Namjoon has talked about being lonely in hotels. But I have a feeling that they are also making a song about their longing and despair of missing home when they were in military," a viewer noted.
Ad
"Definitely a spoiler and the song will be about how home is us and them wanting to come back to us while in the military. I’m not delulu, they’re not fooling me this time," another fan added.

BTS’ shares updates as their comeback moves ahead

Ad

On August 5th, BTS’ j-hope gave fans a glimpse into the group’s studio work with rappers RM and SUGA on Instagram. The update showed the trio inside a recording space in Los Angeles.

Snapshots include beach walks and skydiving, to even a personal note listing traits he prefers or avoids in people. Among the uploads, one video showed SUGA playing guitar, RM near a mic, and Hobi wearing headphones, hinting at studio production. The moment caught fans’ attention, as it marked the rap-line together again after a long break.

Ad

Other photos included Jimin sitting on a bench under the sun. Another clip showed American artist Charlie Puth performing, with Jungkook watching close by. Some of his photos showed Jimin and j-hope walking along the shore. V also updated fans through his Instagram Stories.

Currently, BTS' RM, j-hope, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are all in the US working on the new album. The K-pop act is preparing for a full-group return, expected in spring 2026. Jin is also expected to join soon, as he continues his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications