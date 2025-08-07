“It’s their song spoiler”: Fans speculate lyric tease as BTS Taehyung’s Weverse live thumbnail “I wanna go home“ echoes RM’s IG caption

On August 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung went live on Weverse. The thumbnail of the session showed him in a black suit, with the phrase “I wanna go home” across it. Notably, two days before, on August 4, RM shared four photos on Instagram with the caption, “I really want to go home.”BTS' Taehyung and RM (Image via Weverse, Instagram/ @rkive)The back-to-back posts with nearly identical phrases quickly drew attention. Fans spotted the connection. The wording, the timing, and the tone lined up too well to ignore. Many wondered if this was an early sign of a music drop or lyric preview.shi⁷ ࣪ ִֶָ☾. @kookieintaeLINKWait!!! Taehyung's weverse live thumbnail picture says &quot;I wanna go home&quot; and namjoon's recent post caption also says &quot;I really want to go home&quot; what is going on hello?????No confirmation has come from BIGHIT MUSIC yet. However, social media tags like “Taejoon spoiler era” started circulating, pointing to a possible hint from the duo.&quot;I think it's their song spoiler,&quot; an X user commented.ayaa @cassiocygnusLINKi think it's their song spoilerMany are wondering if this could be a hint at a sequel to BTS’ 2019 track HOME.&quot;Home pt.2?,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;I'm feeling home pt2 is coming up,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;HOME Pt2 is coming y'all but no one will believe me,&quot; a person shared.Some believe it could be about how they missed home and their fans while serving in the military.&quot;WHAT IF ITS A SONG ABT HOW THEY REALLY WANTED TO GO BACK HOME TO US WHEN THEY WERE IN THE MILITARY!,&quot; a person shared.&quot;They miss Korea always. Namjoon has talked about being lonely in hotels. But I have a feeling that they are also making a song about their longing and despair of missing home when they were in military,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Definitely a spoiler and the song will be about how home is us and them wanting to come back to us while in the military. I’m not delulu, they’re not fooling me this time,&quot; another fan added.BTS’ shares updates as their comeback moves ahead View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 5th, BTS’ j-hope gave fans a glimpse into the group’s studio work with rappers RM and SUGA on Instagram. The update showed the trio inside a recording space in Los Angeles.Snapshots include beach walks and skydiving, to even a personal note listing traits he prefers or avoids in people. Among the uploads, one video showed SUGA playing guitar, RM near a mic, and Hobi wearing headphones, hinting at studio production. The moment caught fans’ attention, as it marked the rap-line together again after a long break.Other photos included Jimin sitting on a bench under the sun. Another clip showed American artist Charlie Puth performing, with Jungkook watching close by. Some of his photos showed Jimin and j-hope walking along the shore. V also updated fans through his Instagram Stories.Currently, BTS' RM, j-hope, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are all in the US working on the new album. The K-pop act is preparing for a full-group return, expected in spring 2026. Jin is also expected to join soon, as he continues his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.