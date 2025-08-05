  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "We getting another collab": Fans speculate Jungkook X Charlie Puth, j-hope X Lil Yachty collaborations, and BTS' 2026 album after viral IG updates

"We getting another collab": Fans speculate Jungkook X Charlie Puth, j-hope X Lil Yachty collaborations, and BTS' 2026 album after viral IG updates

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:40 GMT
j-hope and Taehyung
j-hope and Taehyung's Instagram updates (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope, @thv)

BTS’ j-hope gave fans a sneak peek into what looks like a studio session in LA. He shared a 20-slide carousel on Instagram, showing photos and clips of fellow BTS members in the studio. In the pictures, Charlie Puth is seen joking around with Jungkook, while RM records vocals and SUGA plays the guitar. Jimin is spotted sitting on a chair, checking his phone.

“I’m out in LA,” j-hope captioned the post.
Taehyung didn’t appear in j-hope’s post, but he confirmed his presence through Instagram Stories, sharing moments with Charlie Puth and Jimin.

Jin was not part of the LA session. He is currently in London for his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR tour stop at The O2, scheduled for today (August 5).

The K-pop group is currently in LA, reportedly preparing for their 2026 comeback. The label hasn’t made any official announcements yet, but these updates suggest early work is underway.

"jungkook and charlie puth??? what are they doing are we getting another collab 😭," an X user commented.
Jungkook and Charlie Puth previously collaborated on Left and Right. Now that they are back in the studio together, fans suspect a new collaboration is on the way.

"JUNGKOOK JUST POPPED UP IN HOBI’S POST WITH CHARLIE PUTH — THE POWER THESE TWO HOLDS 🔥 THE TALENT, THE VOCALS, THE VIBES?? SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY BREWING AND WE’RE NOT READY. LEGENDS LINKING UP LIKE IT’S NOTHING 😭👑," a fan remarked.
"I love these two ❤️ their voices match so perfectly we are getting another one😍," a user mentioned.
"Jungkook and Charlie Puth?? 👀🔥Something’s cooking and I’m already screaming!! Give us the masterpiece, boys! 💜," a person shared.

Hobi also tagged rapper Lil Yachty, hinting at a potential collaboration.

"Lil yachty and tyler literally touring together…j-hope meeting tyler..j-hope meeting yachty…oh this silly trio are besties frfr," a person shared.
"Hope wearing lil yachtys shoes and being possibly with him oooo bts is COOKING," a viewer noted.
"LET’S GOOOOOOO I NEED THIS COLLAB SO BADLY," another fan added.

BTS gears up for group comeback with 2026 album & world tour

BTS is officially reuniting. The seven-member group, consisting of Jin, RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook, shared a live update on Weverse, announcing a new album set for release in spring 2026, followed by a world tour. During the broadcast, they confirmed that joint recording will begin in July.

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music," the boy band stated.
Their label, HBYE, later revealed that BTS will head to the U.S. in July to start the production process. This will be their first group album since 2022’s Proof, a collection of past hits and unreleased tracks. Bangtan will also return to touring for the first time since 2019.

The news follows the recent military discharge of Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. Jin finished his service in June 2024, while J-hope completed his in July.

Edited by Shreya Das
