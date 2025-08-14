“Leave them alone”- Fans outraged as BTS’ Jungkook’s IG song update fuels relationship theories amidst BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘DREAM’ MV drop

Lisa’s short-film MV Dream premiered August 14, 2025, on her label LLOUD’s YouTube page, starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. That same day, BTS’ Jungkook posted a part of Gracie Abrams’ 2019 song, Stay, on Instagram.

“Could you hold me without any talking? We could try to go back where we started….," the lyrics played.

mr J u n g k o o k @lizkookk7 Jungkook updated Gracie Abrams' song 'Stay' right on the day of the release of Lisa's story film 'Dream'! JK took the song's part, "Could you hold me without any talking? We could try to go back where we started..." this is clearly a response to Lisa's song 'Dream'!😭💗✨

Later, the BTS' maknae also uploaded Novo Amor’s Weather, drawing attention due to its connection with a scene from Lisa’s short film. The close timing between the MV’s release and Jungkook’s song choice led fans to connect the two moments online.

⭐️ʜᴇʀ ɢɪʀʟ⭐️ @stillarmy2 🤡🤡🤡🤡It's 🤡clear🤡that🤡jungkook 🤡wants🤡to🤡get🤡back🤡with🤡lisa🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

However, others chimed in to defend the artists, with one user arguing that there is "no match" between the two idols, citing their publicly shared “ideal types.”

"There's no match between them Lisa's ideal and Jungkook ideal type is different leave them alone," an X user commented.

Supporters are urging people to stop overanalyzing and spreading hate, defending Lisa against the growing speculation.

Y ✨| L O F T G ⚔️ @luminous7seven lol they still can't stop with their assumptions/theories of their own 🤣

𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 @alonsoxabier_ And now you still thinking Lisa's ex boyfriend is jk?

JNK - SAW BP, ITZY, SKZ & ATEEZ IN PARIS ! @mxltnv We are tired leave them alone

A growing number of fans are also rallying behind the Thai rapper, using phrases like “Free my girl.”

Brrza³²⁷ @brrazacc Free Lisa. This type of thing only gets her hate, and she just did a beautiful job. Pls dont relate it to random people

lee @jkformj How do liskookers still exist in this day and age when lisa is clearly in a happy relationship 😬

Bulbasaur @Your_bulbasaur Free my girl. The man in the mv spoke japanese all the time clearly indicating that lisa's ex was japanese and lisa called him oppa too now why would lisa call #him oppa when he is younger than her..?? At least use your brain. Stop bringing hate to lisa.

Lisa’s Dream teaser revived old Jungkook rumors

A short trailer had already attracted attention online ahead of Lisa's Dream music video release, featuring Japanese star Kentaro Sakaguchi. The teaser has revived old rumors tying Lisa to BTS’ Jungkook. The two were once said to be close during their early years, with fans nicknaming them “Liskook.”

Back in 2019, both were photographed wearing similar rings, a popular couple accessory in South Korea and Japan. In the Dream preview, Lisa and Kentaro are also seen with matching rings, prompting netizens to pull out past images of Lisa and Jungkook wearing nearly identical designs.

Some online users also pointed out similarities in appearance between Sakaguchi and Jungkook. Neither Lisa nor Jungkook has confirmed any relationship in the past. Currently, the BLACKPINK member is rumored to be dating Frédéric Arnault, the LVMH heir.

Midway through the video, Lisa asks Kentaro what he would be in another life. When he returns the question, she says she’d be a tree.

Kentaro responds that he’d be a lake, holding the tree’s reflection in the water. The close timing between the MV’s release and Jungkook’s song choice led fans to connect the two moments online.

Before Dream dropped, dating rumors swirled around Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi after both shared similar scenic shots on Instagram, each featuring the track. Previews later confirmed Kentaro’s role alongside Lisa in the video.

Around the same time, rapper One (Jung Jae-won), rumored to have dated Lisa in 2019, was also linked to the song. Fans believe the lyrics reference him and note that Kentaro’s blond hair in the clip resembles One’s look from 2019.

