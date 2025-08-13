Who is Jung Jae-won? Fans slam shipping theories around BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘DREAM’ short film with Kentaro Sakaguchi’s blonde-haired look

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to release her short film and single, Dream, on August 13, 2025. However, attention has shifted from the music to an online rumor involving her and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, who is known for his acclaimed role in the Korean drama What Comes After Love. Fans noticed both posting nearly identical scenic photos on their Instagram Stories, each using the track Dream as background music. On August 1, Lisa shared a landscape photo with Dream playing in the background. Days later, on August 6, Kentaro posted a very similar image, also featuring the same song.This sparked talk of a “lovestagram” moment, when couples post matching or related content. However, some followers suggested Kentaro's posts might hint at his role in the singer's upcoming video rather than a relationship.BLACKPINK's Lisa and Sakaguchi Kentaro (Image via X/@wearelloud)It was later confirmed that Dream will star Kentaro. Promotional images show the pair wearing matching couple rings. Another name connected to her song Dream is rapper and actor One (Jung Jae-won). He gained fame with the hip-hop duo 1Punch and earned popularity on Show Me The Money, eventually debuting as YG Entertainment’s first male solo artist in nearly a decade. After releasing a solo album in 2019, he suddenly disappeared from the public eye, deleting his Instagram. That same year, dating rumors linked him to the White Lotus actress. Many believe Dream references him, pointing to lyrics about 2019, visual cues in the music video resembling One’s look, and the timeline. While shipper communities support the rumored pairing, many others criticize the speculation as excessive. An X user commented:💋 @laliceclusiveLINKLisa has always been the most shipped member. If you were around 2017-2019, you will know that she's being shipped from big 3 bgs to nugus. Idk some lilies are acting like it's illegal. It has always been around, you just have to be there. But please don't cross the line.Some fans are frustrated by theories, saying it has become a &quot;competition&quot; for people to ship her every other day.𝐹𝐿𝒪 𓃠⚜ @lora327_LINKSo far, they’ve shipped Lisa with three different guys, and each shippers swears he’s the one the song’s about—like, hello? There are other writers on the track too! I’m so done with these wild fantasies. grow tf up u are embarrassingMaya Knowles @WhoKnowlesMayLINKThey are throwing Lisa under the bus because their ship is not highlighted more than the rest….its a competition of shipping Lisa💀. The result is that most of these ships throw her under the bus 90% of the timePANDA🐼 @Asrah257LINKArmpits dragging Lisa over a ship they very well know it is just voices in shippers head is kinda weird, first those two have never interacted in front of a camera or spotted in the same place it is just giving insecure like what makes u think Lisa wants to date that twink?Others speculate that Lisa’s request for Kentaro to dye her hair blonde in the Dream MV references One's 2019 blonde look. They also note that Kentaro subtly resembles Jung Jaewon, suggesting the 28-year-old may have intentionally made parallels. However, some fans have pushed back, defending the Thai rapper.tomie @peachcloudsimsLINKYeah people are delusional and need to be locked up away from society with no phones bc why are y’all making theories about someone’s personal life? F*cking freaksSelene @selenelimarioLINKYou need therapy, the audacity to say lisa asking someone to dye their hair. 🙃JUMP With BP @PINK4ICONLINKThis is just assumptions that y’all are making up , Lisa Never told him to dye his hair for anyone and she’s never confirmed her exs or anything. Yes she’s releasing dream short film but that’s all she’s giving us to know,let’s protect her privacy first over tea ok.Who is BLACKPINK's Lisa dating?Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and French businessman Frédéric Arnault have been circulating for years. However, neither has denied them. Arnault is the son of luxury giant Bernard Arnault and leads LVMH’s Watches and Jewelry division. The reported couple has been seen together multiple times since 2022, fueling speculation. They appeared at events such as BLACKPINK’s 2022 LA concert, Bulgari launches, and celebrity parties in Paris. In early 2025, Arnault attended the White Lotus premiere in Bangkok, although they didn’t appear together. By mid-2025, photos of them casually meeting in Sicily went viral.On the professional side, Lisa is currently touring with BLACKPINK on their DEADLINE World tour. The group began their first tour in two years this July in South Korea and is now performing across Europe. The tour is scheduled to conclude in January next year.