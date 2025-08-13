  • home icon
  Who is Jung Jae-won? Fans slam shipping theories around BLACKPINK Lisa's 'DREAM' short film with Kentaro Sakaguchi's blonde-haired look

Who is Jung Jae-won? Fans slam shipping theories around BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘DREAM’ short film with Kentaro Sakaguchi’s blonde-haired look

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 13, 2025 09:41 GMT
BLACKPINK Lisa rumors with Jung Jae-won and Kentaro Sakaguchi (Image via X/@wearelloud, Instagram/@_onedayonething_, @sakaguchikentaro)
BLACKPINK Lisa rumors with Jung Jae-won and Kentaro Sakaguchi (Image via X/@wearelloud, Instagram/@_onedayonething_, @sakaguchikentaro)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to release her short film and single, Dream, on August 13, 2025. However, attention has shifted from the music to an online rumor involving her and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, who is known for his acclaimed role in the Korean drama What Comes After Love.

Fans noticed both posting nearly identical scenic photos on their Instagram Stories, each using the track Dream as background music. On August 1, Lisa shared a landscape photo with Dream playing in the background. Days later, on August 6, Kentaro posted a very similar image, also featuring the same song.

This sparked talk of a “lovestagram” moment, when couples post matching or related content. However, some followers suggested Kentaro's posts might hint at his role in the singer's upcoming video rather than a relationship.

BLACKPINK&#039;s Lisa and Sakaguchi Kentaro (Image via X/@wearelloud)
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Sakaguchi Kentaro (Image via X/@wearelloud)

It was later confirmed that Dream will star Kentaro. Promotional images show the pair wearing matching couple rings. Another name connected to her song Dream is rapper and actor One (Jung Jae-won). He gained fame with the hip-hop duo 1Punch and earned popularity on Show Me The Money, eventually debuting as YG Entertainment’s first male solo artist in nearly a decade.

After releasing a solo album in 2019, he suddenly disappeared from the public eye, deleting his Instagram. That same year, dating rumors linked him to the White Lotus actress. Many believe Dream references him, pointing to lyrics about 2019, visual cues in the music video resembling One’s look, and the timeline. While shipper communities support the rumored pairing, many others criticize the speculation as excessive. An X user commented:

Some fans are frustrated by theories, saying it has become a "competition" for people to ship her every other day.

Others speculate that Lisa’s request for Kentaro to dye her hair blonde in the Dream MV references One's 2019 blonde look. They also note that Kentaro subtly resembles Jung Jaewon, suggesting the 28-year-old may have intentionally made parallels. However, some fans have pushed back, defending the Thai rapper.

Who is BLACKPINK's Lisa dating?

Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and French businessman Frédéric Arnault have been circulating for years. However, neither has denied them. Arnault is the son of luxury giant Bernard Arnault and leads LVMH’s Watches and Jewelry division.

The reported couple has been seen together multiple times since 2022, fueling speculation. They appeared at events such as BLACKPINK’s 2022 LA concert, Bulgari launches, and celebrity parties in Paris.

In early 2025, Arnault attended the White Lotus premiere in Bangkok, although they didn’t appear together. By mid-2025, photos of them casually meeting in Sicily went viral.

On the professional side, Lisa is currently touring with BLACKPINK on their DEADLINE World tour. The group began their first tour in two years this July in South Korea and is now performing across Europe. The tour is scheduled to conclude in January next year.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

