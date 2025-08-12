"WHO'S THE EX?"- Fans intrigued as BLACKPINK's Lisa drops emotional 'DREAM' short film trailer, featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi

On August 12, 2025, Lisa unveiled the trailer for the upcoming short film of her track Dream, instantly setting social media abuzz. The emotional clip also stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. It offers a hazy, nostalgic look at a romance that once burned bright but ended in heartbreak.The nearly one-minute teaser goes from soft and blurred moments of the pair enjoying each other’s company to a solemn scene where they face each other with heavy eyes. Kentaro’s voice-over in Japanese is accompanied by English subtitles.He reflects on how all good things come to an end and how time can’t return. He said,&quot;We ended, just like that. All good things must come to an end and so did we. Nothing in this world can rewind time. So all I could do, was to just look at you. One last time. I couldn't do anything.&quot;The short film will premiere on August 13 at 11 p.m. EST. It is inspired by Dream, the thirteenth track from Lisa’s debut solo album Alter Ego, which was released on February 28 this year.Fans were quick to react online, with many intrigued to uncover “who’s the ex” behind the emotional story. An X user, @zacariaaah, wrote,&quot;BROOOOO I'M SO EXCITED!!! SO, WHO'S THE EX???&quot;_zaczaczac @zacariaaahLINKBROOOOO I'M SO EXCITED!!! SO, WHO'S THE EX???When Alter Ego first dropped, listeners had already speculated about the song’s references to Tokyo and 2019. The trailer has only deepened their curiosity. They expressed excitement to see what the track was about. Meanwhile, others admitted they were bracing for an emotional rollercoaster.ミ☆ @bIinksupremeLINKthe dream music video of lisa and kentaro sakaguchi about to feel like a whole emotional roller coaster ride i can just telllisasonlywife @saylalisalamiiLINKlisa already got me invested and its only the teaser. i can't wait for the whole thing to be outLittle Lili ³²⁷ @lili_laoshiLINKWhat amazes me watching Dream trailer was you can already feel how hurt kentaro by his dialogue while even lisa is not speaking yet you can see the emotion thru her action and eyes. There acting is spectacular 👏 I can’t wait to watch the short film! #LISAxDREAMMYLOVE_ JENSOO @Pinkys_fataleLINK@wearelloud Bruh this Making me curious too cuz who is that person ruhh 😭😭Many felt the film would be a deeply personal and possibly heartbreaking journey. A few even pointed out Lisa’s styling in the teaser, noting similarities to her 2019 look. They wondered if the black-and-white and colored scenes carried symbolic meaning.salwa 🍒 @_namjoonsairpodLINKomg her hair 😭 this is her from 2019😭 i can't wait to watch it😭Lalalalisa Lemon 🍋 @lalalalisalemonLINKWhat if the black &amp;amp;amp; white scenes are reality? And coloured scenes are just in Lisa's or Kentaro's Dream? The could-have-beens 😭 DREAM SHORT FILM #LISA #LISAxDREAM🧚 @01lesyeuxdeniniLINKnot trying to be nosy or what… but that ex must’ve seriously left a mark or had some kind of reputation. like, wdym she wrote a whole song about it, got it tattooed on frkn her neck, and then went on to make an entire short film starring one of japan’s most sought actor??? DAMN?About BLACKPINK's Lisa's track, Dream, co-star Kentaro Sakaguchi, &amp; moreDream stands out on Alter Ego as a rare ballad. Lisa shifts away from her strong rap flow in the album and embraces more confessional vocals. The lyrics recall memories of longing for a past relationship.It also talks about a night in Tokyo when she had the opportunity to connect with someone. However, she never did. She seems like she wants to hold on to her memories. The lyrics of the track read,“Whenever I close my eyes/ It's taking me back in time/ Been drowning in dreams lately/ Like it's 2019, baby.”lisa data @lalaluvlalisaLINKWhenever I close my eyes It's taking me back in time Been drowning in dreams lately Like it's 2019, baby… DREAM SHORT FILM #LISAxDREAMWhile fans have been speculating about the person behind the song, the K-pop star has never confirmed the identity. It leaves the meaning open to interpretation. The track was co-written with Ali Tamposi, Feli Ferraro, Shintaro Yasuda, and her0ism. Moreover, its gentle production contrasts with the album’s bolder sounds.On the other hand, Kentaro Sakaguchi, her co-star in the film, is a widely known actor and model in Japan. He began modeling in 2010 and acting in 2014. His on-screen chemistry with Lisa in the teaser has already generated conversation and anticipation among fans.As of now, Lisa is continuing her Deadline World Tour with BLACKPINK.