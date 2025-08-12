Who is Kentaro Sakaguchi? 11 unknown facts about BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'Dream' short film co-star

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has announced that her song Dream will be brought to life in a short film starring popular Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. She posted a black-and-white poster of herself embracing Kentaro Sakaguchi. The caption on her Instagram post read,&quot;An emotional, beautiful story that will soon be yours.&quot;The movie will be released on August 13 at 11 p.m. EST. Kentaro Sakaguchi is a popular Japanese actor and model. He was born in Tokyo on July 11, 1991. He started working as a model for Men's Non-no magazine in 2010. He then made his acting debut in 2014 with Tristone Entertainment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOver the years, he has appeared in hit dramas like Tokyo Tarareba Musume and Signal, as well as films such as The 100th Love with You and Color Me True. He has received significant recognition, including the Best Actor Award and the Asia Celebrity Award at the Asia Artist Awards.Dream was first featured as the 13th track on Lisa’s debut solo album ALTER EGO, released on February 28 this year. The album topped various music charts and demonstrated Lisa’s creative range by exploring her five alter egos.Interesting facts we know about Lisa’s co-star in Dream, Kentaro Sakaguchi1. He was discovered unexpectedlyAt 17, Kentaro Sakaguchi was approached by talent scouts while walking down the street. This lucky encounter led him to start his modeling career. His tall frame and appearance quickly made him a familiar face in popular magazines. It also paved the way for his acting career.2. Sports were his first passionBefore entering the entertainment industry, Kentaro Sakaguchi dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player. He was actively involved in his OFFLINE activities. He still keeps sports close to his heart and enjoys both soccer and basketball whenever he has free time.3. An avid travelerSakaguchi enjoys exploring new places and experiencing new cultures. In his posts, he often shares images of the people and sights from his adventures across the globe. His fans love seeing the places he visits outside of work.4. Love for speedMost people don't know he has a passion for race car driving. He has participated in celebrity racing to prove that his adventurous side isn't just on-screen.Kentaro Sakaguchi (Images via Instagram/@sakaguchikentaro)5. Champion for animalsThe actor has a strong dedication to animal welfare. He supports shelters and advocacy organizations. He typically spends his time volunteering with groups that help animals in need and uses his platform to raise awareness about animal welfare and protection.6. Drawn to the outdoorsSome of his favorite hobbies include camping under the stars, hiking scenic trails, and surfing in the ocean. Nature is restorative and inspirational to Kentaro Sakaguchi.7. Culinary talentCooking is another skill he values, one he learned from his mother. He enjoys preparing meals for friends and family and sees food as a way to connect and create special moments.8. Ambidextrous abilitiesThe Japanese star can use both hands equally well, which sets him apart. This rare skill not only helps him in daily life but also provides more flexibility in acting roles that require physical precision.9. Fashion trendsetterKentaro Sakaguchi has become a fashion icon in Japan. He is known for blending streetwear with high fashion. His choices inspire many young fans to experiment with their own styles.10. Book loverHe enjoys reading novels and poetry. He reads literature to develop his understanding of feelings and humanity, which helps him with his acting.11. Nature of humilityDespite his fame, Sakaguchi is still known for being humble. He is consistently approached by fellow cast members and fans who describe Sakaguchi as relatable, respectful, and pleasant in personal interactions.Lisa is currently performing with her BLACKPINK members on their Deadline World Tour.