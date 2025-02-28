"What happened on the night of 2019 in Tokyo" — Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Lisa's lyrics in her track "Dream" from her solo album Alter Ego

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released her highly anticipated solo album, Alter Ego. While the album includes 15 tracks, one particular song, Dream, has caught fans’ attention. The lyrics describe a bittersweet memory of a past relationship, specifically mentioning a night in Tokyo in 2019. This has led to speculation and discussions online, with fans trying to uncover what might have happened that night.

Ad

The lyrics of Dream reflect longing and unanswered questions. The rapper sings about wondering how someone from her past feels about her and whether they hold resentment over an event that took place in Tokyo. She describes her emotions as being trapped in memories, unsure if their connection was truly severed or left unresolved. The lyrics of the track read,

"Are you happy? Are you sad? Are you always gonna hate me for that night in Tokyo? // Been drowning in dreams lately, Like it's 2019, baby..."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As soon as the song was released, fans rushed to social media to discuss the meaning behind the Tokyo reference. Many questioned what had happened in 2019 and who the lyrics might be about. An X user, @Cutiepookielove, wrote,

"But Lisa, what happened on the night of 2019 in Tokyo??"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The speculation led to a flood of posts on platforms like X, with fans playfully demanding answers. Some pointed out that Lisa rarely shares personal details in her songs, making this track even more intriguing.

Fans speculated whether the lyrics referenced a personal experience, an old friendship, or a fictional story.

"lisa having songwriter credits on dream...i dont even need to say one more thing on this topic," a fan commented.

Ad

"lisa sounds like she's been through a heartbreaking divorce and child custody battle in dream," another user mentioned.

"Dream is Lisa’s Unfaithful “Are you always gonna hate me for that night in Tokyo?” Are we really supposed to feel bad? Like what did she do tho?," a user remarked.

"Dream really hits different every time it plays on the album.. the lyrics, the vocals, it being a love ballad track.. it’s just so beautiful yet sad.. I get so emotional oh lisa what happened in Tokyo in 2019," another person added.

Ad

Others appreciated the song’s vocals, melodies, and delivery.

"i haven’t been the same since i listened to “dream” by lisa for the first time," an X user added.

"can we all appreciate her vocals in this song as well ? my girl can SING," a netizen commented.

"Dream: ....i dont know what to start with, her vocals, her lyrics, the emotions portrayed through her voice ? this song has a high potential of making you cry,she here is telling a story that def broke her heart in such a heartwarming way.. the EMOTIONS," another fan wrote.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Alter Ego and other upcoming activities

Alongside the album, the Money rapper dropped the music video for FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version), highlighting one of the alter egos she created for the project. The video’s visuals and rebellious theme reminded fans of characters like Harley Quinn and Jinx from Arcane.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper's first solo full-length album features a mix of genres and collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Rosalía, and Megan Thee Stallion. Each track represents a different persona she has crafted for the album. The full tracklist of her album:

born again (ft. Doja Cat and Raye) rockstar elastigirl thunder new woman (ft. rosalía) FXCK UP THE WORLD (ft. future) rapunzel (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) moonlit floor when i'm with you (ft. Tyla) BADGRRRL lifestyle chill dream FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version) rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Ad

Apart from being in the music industry, she has also been active in the entertainment industry. She recently debuted as an actress in HBO's The White Lotus season 3, earning praise for her performance.

She is also set to perform at the 2025 Oscars alongside Doja Cat and RAYE on March 2. She will take the stage at Coachella in April as a solo act.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback