“ITS GIVING SUICIDE SQUAD AND JINX FROM ARCANE VIBES” — Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Lisa's music video for FUTW (Vixi Solo Version)

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa officially released her highly anticipated solo album, Alter Ego. Alongside the album, she unveiled the music video for FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version), bringing one of her alter egos, Vixi, to life. The song, often referred to as FUTW, showcases the rapper's rebellious and edgy side, featuring bold visuals and intense energy.

Ad

The video is set in a mental institution, where Lisa’s character, Vixi, escapes and embarks on a chaotic rampage through the city. The concept, styling, and even the artist's mischievous expressions led fans to draw parallels between her and Harley Quinn, as well as the animated League of Legends character Jinx.

Ad

Trending

The music video quickly caught fans' attention, with many comparing it to Suicide Squad and Arcane. Its dark, rebellious themes and cinematic execution added to the striking resemblance.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising Lisa's acting and fierce persona in the video. An X user, @LisaSpeedi, wrote:

"THE MV ITS GIVING SUICIDE SQUAD AND JINX FROM ARCANE VIBES."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many noted that her portrayal of Vixi was unlike her previous personas. They highlighted her ability to fully embrace the character’s wild and unpredictable nature.

"L gives many excellent actin her mv, she depicts a wide variety of emotions as a lady who ultimately decides to express her thoughts to everyone in the most horrific way! It's the greatest kind of cautionary character study," a fan wrote.

Ad

"arcane was on the moodboard hea," another user added.

"love how all of LISA’s ALTER EGOs made appearances in FXCK UP THE WORLD MV, the song and video ATE HARD… bangers indeed," a user commented.

"she did not PLAYYY she’s so insane for this," another person mentioned.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their excitement over her versatility, calling the video one of her best yet.

Ad

"This is the best MV of her career and show the great artist that Lisa is, Alter Ego has shown all her personalities," a fan wrote.

"I'm obsessed with this song, you guys don't understand," another netizen added.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Alter Ego and recent activities

Alter Ego is Lisa’s first full-length solo album, featuring 15 tracks and an array of high-profile collaborations. Some standout tracks include Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE), New Woman (feat. Rosalía), and Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion).

Ad

Each track represents a different persona the idol has created for the project, with FUTW embodying the rebellious Vixi. The full tracklist:

born again (ft. Doja Cat and Raye) rockstar elastigirl thunder new woman (ft. rosalía) FXCK UP THE WORLD (ft. future) rapunzel (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) moonlit floor when i'm with you (ft. Tyla) BADGRRRL lifestyle chill dream FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version) rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from her music, the Money rapper has been making waves in the entertainment industry. She recently made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, earning praise for her performance.

She is also set to perform at the 2025 Oscars on March 2, alongside Doja Cat and RAYE.

Additionally, she will take the stage at Coachella this April as a solo act, marking another milestone in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback