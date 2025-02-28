“That sounds incredibly frightening” — Fans alarmed as BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares being stalked by a person

In an interview on February 27, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa opened up about distressing encounters with obsessive fans, commonly known as sasaengs, shedding light on the darker side of fame and its impact on personal security.

Ad

Speaking with renowned Thai entertainer Woody Milintachinda as part of the promotional activities for her debut studio album, ALTER EGO, Lisa revealed that last year, after returning to South Korea, she was alarmed to find an individual waiting outside her residence.

Despite her polite request for the person to leave, the man refused to leave. Later, she reviewed her home's CCTV footage, which further intensified her fears.

"For the first time, last year... When I came home, I saw them waiting, so I told that person 'I'm not comfortable with this.' That's when I really started to worry, because I was completely alone."

Ad

Trending

She also recalled how someone attempted to enter her taxi forcefully. The person stuck their leg in her car door, without any regard for her personal space and safety. Due to this, Lisa had to invite her female manager to live temporarily with her in her residence to feel safe and sane for some time.

"And there was this one that really terrified me. I was leaving my house to get a taxi. But then, the person tried to get into my taxi, by sticking his leg between the door."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

These revelations sparked a significant response from fans and the general public, igniting discussions about the boundaries between celebrities and their admirers.

"That sounds incredibly frightening. It's so important to set boundaries and stay safe in situations like this," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their concerns for the idol's safety after they learned how a man pursued her and tried to get inside her taxi.

"No one should have to deal with something like that, especially in a place where they’re supposed to feel safe. It’s awful that Lisa had to experience this, but it’s good that she’s speaking up about it. Hopefully, this brings more awareness to the issue and leads to better protections for artists and public figures," a fan wrote.

Ad

"These whole time, she never talked about the downside of her “celebrity” life, so people assume she is having fun and enjoying a lil too much. In fact, she suffers a lot. I wish she will be safe and dokng well in life," another fan wrote.

"I maybe obsessed with lisa but im not that crazy to follow her every she goes geez that’s scary. hope she’s always safe," another fan added.

Ad

Others demanded that the BLACKPINK rapper have tight security with her wherever she would go.

"I'm afraid just be reading this I can't even imagine what was she feeling at the moment," a fan commented.

"Them?? So there were more than one in cahoots together? SICKOS," another fan emphasized.

"I need all securities wherever she goes rn!" another fan added.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa carves her own way with new company, acting debut, and debut solo album release

Ad

In December 2023, Lisa left YG Entertainment along with her BLACKPINK members— Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. However, the members renewed their group contracts with the company.

Lisa established her own label, LLOUD, in February 2024 and signed a global record deal with the American record label RCA Records. The company boasts an international roster of SZA, Shakira, Doja Cat, and Justin Timberlake, including the BLACKPINK rapper.

Following this partnership, the Thai rapper released her comeback single, ROCKSTAR, on June 29, 2024. She dropped another banger, NEW WOMAN (feat. Rosalìa), on August 15, following Moonlit Floor on October 3, 2024.

Ad

She opened 2025 with another single, Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE), which is also one of the original soundtracks in HBO's The White Lotus 3. She made her acting debut as one of the main cast members with the HBO original series, which aired its first episode on February 16, 2025.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her debut solo album, ALTER EGO, on February 28, 2025, with the title tune, FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future. All four pre-released singles serve as preludes to this album, and are included in the 15 tracks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback