Where Jungkook eats: A guide to BTS star's favorite foods and must-visit restaurants

Jungkook of BTS is not only known for his vocals and stage presence, but also his love for food. From enjoying a basic egg toast with Jin in the show In The Soop to a bowl of ramen, his reactions while eating have been well documented on several occasions.
And it's not just limited to eating, this passion extends to cooking as well. His fans have seen him cooking broadcast live on Weverse and have walked through him step by step in making his favorite meals. He constantly participates in cooking challenges where he tries to make instant spicy noodles, as well as some new recipes.
From Korean delicacies like samgyeopsal to international favorites like Indian chicken Makhani with naan, Jungkook’s food preferences are as versatile as his music.
His famous food moments also include his love for banana milk, which became iconic among fans and corn ice cream. He also loves snacks such as Tuna Gimbap, spicy shrimp crackers, and castella cake. Fans have seen him cook for his bandmates on shows like In The SOOP and Run BTS.
When it comes to dining out, Jungkook has been spotted at various popular restaurants both in Korea and globally. Some of the places such as Wasedaya Omotesando and Tokyo Sirloin are listed below. His visits to these spots have become popular among the ARMY.
Must-visit restaurants loved by BTS' Jungkook
Many fans want to experience his favorite dishes. Here’s a deeper look into the must-visit places for any fan wanting to dine like Jungkook.
1) Yeongdong Gyojip
Yeongdong Gyojip is known for its authentic Korean BBQ. It is located in the heart of Seoul. Jungkook has been seen here with his fellow 97-liner friends, including SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo.
The place is famous for its tender cuts of meat and traditional side dishes. It makes it a popular spot for Korean BBQ lovers.
Address: 11 Seolleung-ro 148-gil, Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea
2) Wasedaya Omotesando
Wasedaya Omotesando is a Japanese restaurant that has captured Jungkook’s attention. He frequently visits the Cheongdam-dong branch to indulge in Japanese cuisine. Known for its sushi and rich ramen, it has become a favorite among locals and celebrities alike. In April 2025, the restaurant shared on Instagram how grateful they are for the K-pop idol's regular visits.
Address: Shibuya-ku Jingumae 5-8-7 Iida Building 1F
3) Hwangso Gopchang
Hwangso Gopchang is a must-visit for lovers of traditional Korean dishes. It is a place famous for its gochujang-style gopchang (beef intestines). This is another spot liked by the BTS youngest member. The restaurant serves grilled gopchang, seasoned with a sweet and spicy sauce that’s loved by many locals.
Address: 31, Yonsei-ro 9-gil, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, 03788 South Korea
4) Tokyo Sirloin
Jungkook has also been seen at Tokyo Sirloin, a Japanese steakhouse. It specializes in premium cuts of beef. Fans have reportedly spotted him enjoying his meals here on multiple occasions. The restaurant’s ingredients and relaxed atmosphere make it a good spot for those craving for Japanese cuisine.
Address: 16, Teheran-ro 78-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06194 South Korea
5) Gopchang Salon Yeontangui
Gopchang Salon Yeontangui is Jungkook’s hometown favorite. It is a local eatery where he often dines when he's in Busan. It is known for its family-run atmosphere and gopchang combos. This restaurant is a must-visit for anyone wanting to taste traditional Busan flavors. It is also said to be owned by the idol's uncle.
Address: 44 Dongpyeong-ro 223 beon-gil, Yeonji-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan
6) Mongjungsik and Yeonnamhwa-ro
Both Mongjungsik and Yeonnamhwa-ro are renowned for their aesthetic interiors and delicious food. Jungkook has been spotted at these places, enjoying their unique dishes and cozy atmosphere. While Mongjungsik is famous for its fusion Korean dishes, Yeonnamhwa-ro is known for its traditional Korean fare with a modern twist.
Address (Mongjungsik): 2nd floor, 257 Donggyo-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Address (Yeonnamhwa-ro): 62, Sinchon-ro11-Gil, Seoul South Korea
7) Original Mapo Salt Grill
A popular choice for Korean BBQ, Original Mapo Salt Grill is one of Jungkook’s go-to places for grilled meat. The restaurant is known for its seasoned cuts and vibrant side dishes. Fans have frequently seen him here with his friends and bandmates.
Address: 27, Yanghwa-Ro, Seoul South Korea
8) Simmani
Simmani is a place decorated with wall drawings from the 97-liner generation, which includes Jungkook. This restaurant holds a nostalgic value for him. Fans love to visit it to experience the same flavors and atmosphere he enjoys.
Address: 28, Dongsu-ro, Bupyeong-gu, Incheon 21430 South Korea
Other favorites of Jungkook
Apart from Korean cuisine, the BTS member has shown his appreciation for Indian food, specifically Chicken Makhani with naan. He shared it during a live broadcast on Weverse, which caused a surge of excitement among the Indian Army. Additionally, his visit to New York during his Seven promotions saw him enjoying local delicacies.
Beyond his dining adventures, the singer often takes to Weverse to share his culinary skills with ARMY. He has cooked live for fans, sharing step-by-step recipes of his favorite dishes like ramyeon and bulguri. The latter is a combination of Buldak Spicy Chicken and Neoguri Spicy Seafood ramen.
His expressions while eating and passion for cooking make these sessions a treat for his fans. He even shares tips, like adding perilla oil to elevate the taste. The K-pop idol's diverse palette and willingness to try new things make him not only a global music icon but also a true food enthusiast.
Fans visiting Korea can walk in his footsteps by dining at these beloved spots and relishing the same flavors that their favorite idol enjoys.