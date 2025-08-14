BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils 'Dream' short film: Breaking down the lyrics and MV symbolism

On August 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released the short film Dream, the final track from her debut solo album Alter Ego. Directed by Ojun Kwon and co-starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, the five-minute video takes a slower, cinematic approach, focusing on love, memory, and farewell.

The film opens at a funeral where Lisa’s character notices Kentaro’s and quietly leaves with him. The pair drives along tree-lined roads, mirroring the lyric,

“We can catch up, drive down our old street.”

Throughout the drive, flashbacks reveal moments from their past together. The memories include cooking in a sunlit kitchen, walking outdoors, and sharing lighthearted conversations. In one intimate exchange, Lisa says she would want to be a tree in her next life. To this, Kentaro answers that he would be a lake so he could reflect her beauty forever.

The drive progresses, and the tone starts to change. The flashbacks are displayed in warm, nostalgic hues. Then, the muted cooler colors the present. The twist occurs when it is revealed that Lisa has been completely alone. In the passenger seat is an urn for her lover’s ashes.

In the final scene, she rows to the middle of a quiet lake surrounded by trees and scatters the ashes. This scene brings their earlier conversation full circle. The video closes on her in silence, surrounded by the water and trees. It leaves the viewer with an image of both closure and lingering grief.

Decoding the meaning of Lisa’s Dream short film

At its core, Dream takes the longing expressed in the song’s lyrics and reframes it through the lens of finality. On the album, the track is co-written with Ali Tamposi, Feli Ferraro, Shintaro Yasuda, and her0ism. It recalls a romance connected to 2019 and a night in Tokyo. Lyrics suggest a relationship that ended but still lingers in memory.

Lyrics read,

“Whenever I close my eyes / It’s taking me back in time / Been drowning in dreams lately / Like it’s 2019, baby.”

lisa data @lalaluvlalisa Whenever I close my eyes It's taking me back in time Been drowning in dreams lately Like it's 2019, baby… DREAM SHORT FILM #LISAxDREAM

The short film turns the couple’s emotional distance into a permanent separation, suggesting they can now only be together in dreams.

The tree and lake symbolize their bond — the tree is steady and lasting, while the lake reflects and preserves. Kentaro’s promise to stay by the lake shows his commitment to keeping her memory. When Lisa scatters his ashes there, she honors that promise, keeping their connection alive even after death.

The shift between warm-toned flashbacks and the cold, muted present visually reinforces the idea that happy memories live on in the mind, while reality feels emptier without the person.

Some interpretations suggest that the “death” in the film may not be literal. It could represent the disappearance of someone from her life. It could be through a breakup, a career change, or simply losing touch. In that reading, the lake scene becomes a symbolic act of letting go. It acknowledges that while the past cannot return, it can still be honored.

Lisa scatters the lover's ashes into the lake (Image via YouTube/@wearelloud)

The short film also showcases the rapper's artistry beyond performance. It combines the understated ballad style of Dream with layered visual storytelling. She bridges her music with her acting.

Currently, Lisa remains active on the DEADLINE World Tour with BLACKPINK while continuing her solo projects. She recently earned her third MTV VMA nomination for Born Again.

Earlier this year, Alter Ego topped the Top Album Sales chart and debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, cementing her position as both a musical and visual storyteller.

