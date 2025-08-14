"HE DIED?"- Fans react in disbelief to unexpected plot twist in BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'DREAM' short film featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled the short film for Dream, the last track on her debut solo album Alter Ego, at 11 pm on August 13. Directed by Ojun Kwon, it features Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, known for K-drama What Comes After Love. On Instagram, while sharing the short film, the Thai rapper captioned the teaser,
“Let's enjoy this beautiful story together. Dream is finally out now.”
The film reframes the track’s emotional distance as a permanent farewell. It opens at a funeral, where Lisa's character spots Kentaro's. They leave together, driving through tree-lined streets, echoing the lyric,
“We can catch up, drive down our old street.”
Flashbacks revisit their relationship, including a kitchen scene where Lisa says she’d be a tree in another life. To this, Kentaro answers that he’d be a lake to reflect the trees and watch her forever.
The twist arrives when she is revealed to be alone in the car, an urn with her husband’s ashes beside her. The final scene shows her scattering them into a lake surrounded by trees, tying back to their earlier exchange. Fans are reacting to the unexpected twist, with one fan questioning,
"HE DIED??"
Many have come up with several theories about the meaning behind the scene, with many believing he's actually dead.
Meanwhile, others said that it's a metaphor for his death and that she is mourning their relationship.
BLACKPINK's Lisa sparks rumors with Kentaro Sakaguchi and former YG idol One ahead of the Dream MV release
Ahead of the Dream's release, attention moved to her co-star Kentaro Sakaguchi. On August 1, Lisa shared a scenic photo on her Instagram Stories with Dream playing in the background. Just days later, Kentaro posted a similar image, also featuring the same song. This was eventually verified, featuring Kentaro starring alongside Lisa. Teaser images showcased the pair sporting coordinated rings.
Not long after, hip-hop artist and performer One (birth name Jung Jae-won) was similarly associated with Dream. Following the launch of his solo project in 2019, he withdrew from the spotlight. That year, speculation about a romantic link between him and Lisa began circulating.
According to fans, the song is about him, with them pointing to a 2019 lyric nod where she sings,
"Whenever I close my eyes. It's taking me back in time. Been drowning in dreams lately. Like it's 2019, baby."
Fans also highlight visual parallels in the video, like Kentaro's blonde hair, which many say mimics One's 2019 look.
The Dream short film is Lisa’s first acting role since The White Lotus. It replaces stage visuals with a scripted story set entirely to her music. The release comes during BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour.