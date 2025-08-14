"HE DIED?"- Fans react in disbelief to unexpected plot twist in BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'DREAM' short film featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled the short film for Dream, the last track on her debut solo album Alter Ego, at 11 pm on August 13. Directed by Ojun Kwon, it features Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, known for K-drama What Comes After Love. On Instagram, while sharing the short film, the Thai rapper captioned the teaser,

Ad

“Let's enjoy this beautiful story together. Dream is finally out now.”

The film reframes the track’s emotional distance as a permanent farewell. It opens at a funeral, where Lisa's character spots Kentaro's. They leave together, driving through tree-lined streets, echoing the lyric,

“We can catch up, drive down our old street.”

Ad

Trending

Flashbacks revisit their relationship, including a kitchen scene where Lisa says she’d be a tree in another life. To this, Kentaro answers that he’d be a lake to reflect the trees and watch her forever.

The twist arrives when she is revealed to be alone in the car, an urn with her husband’s ashes beside her. The final scene shows her scattering them into a lake surrounded by trees, tying back to their earlier exchange. Fans are reacting to the unexpected twist, with one fan questioning,

Ad

"HE DIED??"

ra ra girl³²⁷ @lalisamgger HE DIED??

Ad

Many have come up with several theories about the meaning behind the scene, with many believing he's actually dead.

Dland2021 @dland2021 He died. When they were at the gas station, his appearance changed drastically. He was very pale and his perfect white T-shirt from before had holes in it.

Ad

RED @_bitchgtfo nobody expected that omg the plot twist. we all thought Lisa just reminiscing her ex because they broken up she couldn't move on and let go but Kentaro in short film actually died that's why Lisa is still in sorrow dreaming about him being together that hurts hello 😭🤧

Ad

rach @glitcdry They never actually broke up, guys. Kentaro’s line, “All I could do was quietly watch you for the last time,” is because he could only watch Lisa grieving his death and couldn’t do anything about it.

Ad

Meanwhile, others said that it's a metaphor for his death and that she is mourning their relationship.

pokpak defender @mezoduhss I think it's a metaphor of him disappearing from her life or her erasing their memories to the point that he's "dead" to her. Girlie is mourning their relationship 😭

Ad

ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴄᴏᴍᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴠɪʀɢᴏᴇss :-)🌊 @iblamewolfy This is only my understanding but he didn't die it was the love they had died and lisa was stuck reliving those days

Ad

di✨ @lalisanpinks I think it's metaphorical, she lost him and it's mourning their love/relationship

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa sparks rumors with Kentaro Sakaguchi and former YG idol One ahead of the Dream MV release

BLACKPINK Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi in Dream (Image via YouTube/LLOUD Official, Instagram/_onedayonething_)

Ahead of the Dream's release, attention moved to her co-star Kentaro Sakaguchi. On August 1, Lisa shared a scenic photo on her Instagram Stories with Dream playing in the background. Just days later, Kentaro posted a similar image, also featuring the same song. This was eventually verified, featuring Kentaro starring alongside Lisa. Teaser images showcased the pair sporting coordinated rings.

Ad

Not long after, hip-hop artist and performer One (birth name Jung Jae-won) was similarly associated with Dream. Following the launch of his solo project in 2019, he withdrew from the spotlight. That year, speculation about a romantic link between him and Lisa began circulating.

According to fans, the song is about him, with them pointing to a 2019 lyric nod where she sings,

"Whenever I close my eyes. It's taking me back in time. Been drowning in dreams lately. Like it's 2019, baby."

Ad

BOSS327 @dollisa327 And if say her ex has blonde hair too around that moment in 2019 thats why Kentaro dyed his hair blonde. Lisa going all out and so detailed😭

Ad

Fans also highlight visual parallels in the video, like Kentaro's blonde hair, which many say mimics One's 2019 look.

The Dream short film is Lisa’s first acting role since The White Lotus. It replaces stage visuals with a scripted story set entirely to her music. The release comes during BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More