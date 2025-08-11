“Stop working with problematic people”: RM’s Diplo post following Charlie Puth studio updates sparks fan disappointment amidst BTS’ comeback preps

On August 11, 2024, BTS leader RM shared a brief Instagram story on his @rkive account, tagging American DJ and producer Diplo with the message,“@diplo we’re open for business.”This came soon after the K-pop idol received a signed Labubu collectible doll from the American artist. The gesture hinted at a potential collaboration between the two artists. However, fans chimed in to express concern over Diplo’s past controversies. They noted that his history might conflict with RM's values and BTS’ public image.&quot;Can they please stop working with problematic people,&quot; an X user commented.r⁷ 🍊🫐 loves ot7 @bluishsmeraldoLINKcan they please stop working with problematic peopleThe next steps in this potential partnership remain unclear. RM’s message indicates a willingness to explore new creative opportunities with Diplo; however, many are not on board.… @jeunefilledefeuLINKperfect timing to add a s*x offender to the list of your problematic associations lolyunwoosan yaoi expert @vantewooyoLINKppl only seeing the issue with the labubu and not the absolute heinous abusive troglodyte that he’s taggedSree @restaanmLINKThis man is problematic as fvck always seen with the most disgusting people in the industryOthers are voicing frustration over RM and Diplo's recent interaction, stating that BTS should be fully aware of who they are partnering with. Some feel that this collaboration crosses a line, especially coming after Charlie Puth’s recent update, which they already saw as pushing boundaries.ash 🍉 @ggumgielgeongLINKcan somebody give bts a list of names to stay away from and why they should stay away im TIRED⟭⟬ vee⁷ @ChuuyaxLINKI hope joon sees, and i hope he listens and understands cus this aint it. And it pisses me off that this is what bang pd has done bc these are the &quot;connections&quot; that stupid greedy bastard is trying to associate bts with. And i just seriously hope they speak up &amp; not associateAri ❤💕 @DuchessAri_LINKI might get hate for saying this. But I'ma say it anyways. I really hope that RM does not collaborate with diplo. Diplo is constantly in legal trouble for SA. I hope BTS does research on artists and producers more. Because having Charlie around is already pushing it.BTS fans disapprove of collaborations with controversial artistsDiplo has faced multiple allegations of misconduct in recent years. A woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of distributing explicit images and videos of their alleged relationship (2016–2023) without her consent, prompting an NYPD investigation and an arrest warrant (Billboard reported).Separately, since 2020, Shelly Auguste has accused him of s*xual battery, defamation, and sharing nude images without permission, with her case submitted to the LA City Attorney’s Office (Rolling Stone reported). In mid-2025, the Jane Doe case was voluntarily dismissed after a judge ruled she could no longer remain anonymous, with her legal team citing concerns for her safety. This controversy has impacted his public standing.Head Blink🖤🩷 @HankChinaBarLINKDiplo has faced multiple serious allegations, including-S*xual assault (r*pe)-Grooming of underage individuals-Domestic abuse-Distribution of revenge porn-Gender based violence-Defamation-Infliction of emotional distress and morethat fandom is mentally illThat may be why fans oppose a collaboration with Diplo, as it could affect RM’s reputation, given BTS’ emphasis on positive values. This comes shortly after Bangtan Boys shared an update involving Charlie Puth. On August 5th, j-hope shared a 20-slide Instagram carousel from a studio in LA, featuring RM recording, SUGA on guitar, Jungkook with Charlie Puth, and Jimin on his phone.Taehyung confirmed his presence via Instagram Stories, while Jin was in London for his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR show at The O2 that day. The group is reportedly working on their 2026 comeback, with fans speculating a new Jungkook–Charlie Puth collab. Following the update, fans voiced disapproval of Puth’s collaboration, citing his recent controversies.bernice 🤎ྀིྀི @livbrinajoonLINKin all seriousness why is bts with charlie puth he is so problematic in so many different levels 😭😭Actress Bella Thorne accused him of lying and fueling public backlash against her after she rejected his s*xual advances, following a brief and contentious relationship in 2016 (via PEOPLE). On the other front, Puth received significant criticism for his outspoken support of Israel. This led to the deactivation of his X account and affected his role on China’s The Singer 2024.In other news, BTS’ RM has surpassed 3 billion music streams, marking a significant milestone in his solo career.