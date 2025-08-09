"Father of K-pop": Fans hail as Rolling Stone names RM's Seoul the best BTS solo song

On August 8, 2025, American magazine Rolling Stone released an article titled Every BTS Solo Song Ranked, placing BTS leader RM, aka Kim Nam-joon’s Seoul at the top of the list. The &quot;relaxed, lo-fi song&quot; reflects the BTS member’s thoughts on Seoul, as the magazine noted. The track portrayed the South Korean capital as both vibrant and increasingly unaffordable for many residents.Seoul is a track by RM released on October 23, 2018. It was produced by the English music duo HONNE and served as the second song on the BTS leader's second mixtape, Mono. Rolling Stone highlighted BTS' RM’s use of wordplay in the lyrics, pointing to his reference to the Han River “bearing too much han”. This was a Korean term associated with deep-rooted generational sorrow, grief, and anger.The publication also connected Seoul to another track on RM’s Mono mixtape, Tokyo. In Tokyo, RM questioned why love and hate can feel so similar, while in Seoul, he accepted this duality. The rapper expressed both affection and resentment toward the capital city of South Korea.Fans flooded social media with praise following the announcement, celebrating the news with enthusiastic praise for the BTS' rapper and his work. They lauded his artistry, influence, and the impact of his music. One fan commented,&quot;Father of K-pop&quot;Many highlighted Seoul and his mixtape Mono as standout works, while others commended his ability to consistently earn critical acclaim and defy expectations.vini💫 @wolfandiceLINKDiscography so goated that it never fails to top critics lists. Happens when you make art from your heart.Sandy²⁰²⁵ ᴮᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ 💜 ⁷⁼¹ @sandarmy23LINKThe gag of naming a song in which namjoon sings, the member that even so many ARMY drags (jokingly or not) for not being a good singer, as THE best BTS solo song....oh namjoon, the talented king you areNamjoon's ²³¹ @vincanindyaLINKmono. quietly leads again… as always. RPWP might be his best solo album, but mono. is the ultimate. 🤍Fans praised the emotional depth of Seoul, noting RM’s wordplay and his ability to capture complex feelings about one’s hometown. Many highlighted the song’s beauty and relatability, calling it a masterpiece that perfectly conveys the bittersweet mix of love and hate.Rkive Owner⁷~kitty🎀⛓️ @kooksgliterycumLINKThis masterpiece deserves all the recognition. The love, hate feeling towards something is what we all feel and is hard to express but this song does exactly thatanamjinx @anamjinxLINKIt's just that mono is THE masterpiece. Honestly my fave song of that album is everythingoes and what its lyrics represents but Seoul....is just wonderful. There's a yt video explaining Seoul, and it's just great to fully understand it. #bts #namjoon #rm #seoulśáӳéd íqŕá💜› @moonminie_875LINKSeoul a song for those who have a vivid love/hate relationship with their hometown. He used wordplay of Seoul and 'soul' to expresses his bittersweet relationship with the city𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬ʳᵏⁱᵛᵉ @butterfly_merLINKThis is so real. Seoul is a beautiful song, Namjoon made it beautiful..Rolling Stone ranks 200+ BTS solo tracks: From mixtape deep cuts to global hitsThe list included tracks where a BTS member was credited or co-credited as the main artist, covering collaborations with equal billing, such as Stop the Rain by Tablo and RM. However, features like That That by PSY, credited as “prod. &amp; feat. Suga of BTS,” were also excluded.The publication clarified that the ranking considered only songs released by BTS members after the group’s debut in June 2013. Pre-debut tracks, such as RM’s 14-year-old releases Collabo and Fuck Cockroachez, were not eligible. Rolling Stone also excluded solo versions of BTS group tracks but included all songs from members’ mixtapes and solo albums in the list.Here’s the entire list of BTS members' solo songs ranked by Rolling Stone:RM – SeoulSuga – HaegeumJ-Hope – MoreJin – I’ll Be ThereV – Slow DancingJung Kook – My YouJimin and Ha Sung-woon – With YouSuga feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung – SnoozeJin – The AstronautRM – GroinJimin – Be MineJung Kook feat. Fahad Al Kubaisi – DreamersV – Christmas TreeJ-Hope – Base LineRM feat. Moses Sumney – Around the World in a DayJung Kook – Standing Next to YouSuga feat. J-Hope – HUH?!Jimin – Face-OffV – Winter BearJ-Hope – ArsonJin – AbyssRM – HeavenJin – Close to YouJimin – WhoSuga – D-DayRM – Come Back to MeJ-Hope feat. GloRilla – Killin’ It GirlJung Kook – FallingRM feat. Wale – ChangeSuga – DaechwitaRM feat. Nell – EverythingoesV and Park Hyo-Shin – Winter AheadJ-Hope – Mona LisaSuga – AmygdalaRM feat. Tablo – All DayJ-Hope feat. Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers – Lock/UnlockV – Someone Like YouJin feat. Yena – LoserSuga – Polar NightJin – YoursJung Kook feat. Jack Harlow – 3DJin – Nothing Without Your LoveJ-Hope feat. Gaeko and Yoon Mi-rae – NeuronJin – Don’t Say You Love MeJimin – AloneJ-Hope – What If …Tablo and RM – Stop the RainHalsey and Suga – SUGA’s InterludeJ-Hope – FutureJimin – Like CrazyJ-Hope feat. Becky G – Chicken Noodle SoupJimin – Dear ARMYRM feat. eAeon – BadbyeJimin – Closer Than ThisJung Kook – Hate YouJ-Hope – StopJin – Super TunaJung Kook – Yes or NoRM – NutsJin – TonightHalsey and Suga – Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)RM feat. Park Ji-yoon – No. 2V feat. Peakboy – Snow FlowerRM – Out of LoveJin – Running WildJimin feat. Loco – Smeraldo Garden Marching BandV – FRI(END)SSuga feat. IU – People Pt. 2J-Hope feat. J. Cole – On the StreetRM – Lost!J-Hope feat. Miguel – Sweet DreamsRM feat. Youjeen – WildflowerRM feat. Colde – HecticRM – TokyoSuga – Life Goes OnRM – Throw AwayV – Love Me AgainRM – Joke (농담)Jung Kook feat. Latto – SevenRM – LonelyV – Rainy DaysRM feat. Paul Blanco &amp; Mahalia – CloserJ-Hope – Hope WorldRM – AwakeningJ-Hope feat. Jung Kook – I WonderRM – I BelieveV – For UsJin – Another LevelRM feat. Erykah Badu – YunJimin – Set Me Free Pt. 2RM – Do YouSuga – SDLRM – MonsterJimin – PromiseRM &amp; Warren G – P.D.D.Jimin – Christmas LoveJ-Hope – Pandora’s BoxRM – ? (Interlude)Jin feat. Taka – FallingJ-Hope feat. Huh Yunjin – I Don’t KnowJung Kook – Shot Glass of TearsJ-Hope – P.O.P. (Piece of Peace), Pt. 1Jin – To Me, TodayJung Kook – Stay AliveJ-Hope – = Equal SignSuga – MoonlightJ-Hope – Safety ZoneSuga – Give It to MeV &amp; Bing Crosby – White ChristmasSuga – The LastJimin feat. Sofia Carson – Slow DanceRM feat. Little Simz – DomodachiJin feat. Wendy – Heart on the WindowV – ScenerySuga – What Do You ThinkJung Kook feat. DJ Snake – Please Don’t ChangeRM – MoonchildSuga – Agust DJ-Hope feat. Supreme Boi – HangsangRM – Change Pt.2RM – Forever RainJin – Rope ItSuga feat. RM – StrangeRM feat. Kim Sa-wol – Forg_tfulSuga – 724148RM feat. Anderson .Paak – Still LifeJ-Hope – AirplaneSuga – Interlude: Set Me FreeJin – I Will Come to YouSuga – Interlude: DawnJung Kook – Too Sad to DanceRM feat. Mandy Ventrice – FantasticSuga – It Doesn’t MatterRM – AlwaysV – Sweet NightRM – UhgoodJ-Hope – 1VerseSuga – Intro: DT sugARM – RM Cypher RuffJ-Hope – DaydreamRM – LifeSuga feat. Kim Jong-wan (of Nell) – Dear My FriendRM – VoiceSuga – PeopleRM – BicycleRM – God RapJung Kook – Never Let GoSuga feat. Suran – So Far AwaySuga feat. Yankie – Tony MontanaRM feat. Krizz Kaliko – RushSuga feat. Max – Burn ItJung Kook – Let There Be LoveRM – Right People, Wrong PlaceSuga feat. NiiHWA – 28J-Hope – Blue Side / Blue Side (Outro)Suga – HonsoolRM – AdriftRM &amp; DJ Soulscape – Unpack Your BagsSuga – 140503 at DawnJimin – Rebirth (Intro)RM – Too MuchSuga – Interlude: Dream, RealityJung Kook – Closer to YouV – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like ChristmasJ-Hope – Music Box: ReflectionJin – With the CloudsSuga – Our IslandSuga – Over the HorizonJimin – Interlude: ShowtimeRM – SomethingV – BlueJung Kook – SomebodyJin – BackgroundRM – ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)Jimin – Interlude: DiveJ-Hope – IntroSuga – SkiMeanwhile, reports suggest BTS members are preparing for their next group comeback, with the new album in the works and expected to drop in spring 2026.