  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Father of K-pop": Fans hail as Rolling Stone names RM's Seoul the best BTS solo song

"Father of K-pop": Fans hail as Rolling Stone names RM's Seoul the best BTS solo song

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 09, 2025 10:27 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM (Image via Weverse/BTS)

On August 8, 2025, American magazine Rolling Stone released an article titled Every BTS Solo Song Ranked, placing BTS leader RM, aka Kim Nam-joon’s Seoul at the top of the list. The "relaxed, lo-fi song" reflects the BTS member’s thoughts on Seoul, as the magazine noted. The track portrayed the South Korean capital as both vibrant and increasingly unaffordable for many residents.

Ad

Seoul is a track by RM released on October 23, 2018. It was produced by the English music duo HONNE and served as the second song on the BTS leader's second mixtape, Mono. Rolling Stone highlighted BTS' RM’s use of wordplay in the lyrics, pointing to his reference to the Han River “bearing too much han”. This was a Korean term associated with deep-rooted generational sorrow, grief, and anger.

The publication also connected Seoul to another track on RM’s Mono mixtape, Tokyo. In Tokyo, RM questioned why love and hate can feel so similar, while in Seoul, he accepted this duality. The rapper expressed both affection and resentment toward the capital city of South Korea.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans flooded social media with praise following the announcement, celebrating the news with enthusiastic praise for the BTS' rapper and his work. They lauded his artistry, influence, and the impact of his music. One fan commented,

"Father of K-pop"
Ad

Many highlighted Seoul and his mixtape Mono as standout works, while others commended his ability to consistently earn critical acclaim and defy expectations.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans praised the emotional depth of Seoul, noting RM’s wordplay and his ability to capture complex feelings about one’s hometown. Many highlighted the song’s beauty and relatability, calling it a masterpiece that perfectly conveys the bittersweet mix of love and hate.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Rolling Stone ranks 200+ BTS solo tracks: From mixtape deep cuts to global hits

Ad

The list included tracks where a BTS member was credited or co-credited as the main artist, covering collaborations with equal billing, such as Stop the Rain by Tablo and RM. However, features like That That by PSY, credited as “prod. & feat. Suga of BTS,” were also excluded.

The publication clarified that the ranking considered only songs released by BTS members after the group’s debut in June 2013. Pre-debut tracks, such as RM’s 14-year-old releases Collabo and Fuck Cockroachez, were not eligible. Rolling Stone also excluded solo versions of BTS group tracks but included all songs from members’ mixtapes and solo albums in the list.

Ad

Here’s the entire list of BTS members' solo songs ranked by Rolling Stone:

  1. RM – Seoul
  2. Suga – Haegeum
  3. J-Hope – More
  4. Jin – I’ll Be There
  5. V – Slow Dancing
  6. Jung Kook – My You
  7. Jimin and Ha Sung-woon – With You
  8. Suga feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung – Snooze
  9. JinThe Astronaut
  10. RM – Groin
  11. Jimin – Be Mine
  12. Jung Kook feat. Fahad Al Kubaisi – Dreamers
  13. V – Christmas Tree
  14. J-Hope – Base Line
  15. RM feat. Moses Sumney – Around the World in a Day
  16. Jung Kook – Standing Next to You
  17. Suga feat. J-Hope – HUH?!
  18. Jimin – Face-Off
  19. V – Winter Bear
  20. J-Hope – Arson
  21. Jin – Abyss
  22. RM – Heaven
  23. Jin – Close to You
  24. Jimin – Who
  25. Suga – D-Day
  26. RM – Come Back to Me
  27. J-Hope feat. GloRilla – Killin’ It Girl
  28. Jung Kook – Falling
  29. RM feat. Wale – Change
  30. Suga – Daechwita
  31. RM feat. Nell – Everythingoes
  32. V and Park Hyo-Shin – Winter Ahead
  33. J-Hope – Mona Lisa
  34. Suga – Amygdala
  35. RM feat. Tablo – All Day
  36. J-Hope feat. Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers – Lock/Unlock
  37. V – Someone Like You
  38. Jin feat. Yena – Loser
  39. Suga – Polar Night
  40. Jin – Yours
  41. Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow – 3D
  42. Jin – Nothing Without Your Love
  43. J-Hope feat. Gaeko and Yoon Mi-rae – Neuron
  44. Jin – Don’t Say You Love Me
  45. Jimin – Alone
  46. J-Hope – What If …
  47. Tablo and RM – Stop the Rain
  48. Halsey and Suga – SUGA’s Interlude
  49. J-Hope – Future
  50. Jimin – Like Crazy
  51. J-Hope feat. Becky G – Chicken Noodle Soup
  52. Jimin – Dear ARMY
  53. RM feat. eAeon – Badbye
  54. Jimin – Closer Than This
  55. Jung Kook – Hate You
  56. J-Hope – Stop
  57. Jin – Super Tuna
  58. Jung Kook – Yes or No
  59. RM – Nuts
  60. Jin – Tonight
  61. Halsey and Suga – Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)
  62. RM feat. Park Ji-yoon – No. 2
  63. V feat. Peakboy – Snow Flower
  64. RM – Out of Love
  65. Jin – Running Wild
  66. Jimin feat. Loco – Smeraldo Garden Marching Band
  67. V – FRI(END)S
  68. Suga feat. IU – People Pt. 2
  69. J-Hope feat. J. Cole – On the Street
  70. RM – Lost!
  71. J-Hope feat. Miguel – Sweet Dreams
  72. RM feat. Youjeen – Wildflower
  73. RM feat. Colde – Hectic
  74. RM – Tokyo
  75. Suga – Life Goes On
  76. RM – Throw Away
  77. V – Love Me Again
  78. RM – Joke (농담)
  79. Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
  80. RM – Lonely
  81. V – Rainy Days
  82. RM feat. Paul Blanco & Mahalia – Closer
  83. J-Hope – Hope World
  84. RM – Awakening
  85. J-Hope feat. Jung Kook – I Wonder
  86. RM – I Believe
  87. V – For Us
  88. Jin – Another Level
  89. RM feat. Erykah Badu – Yun
  90. Jimin – Set Me Free Pt. 2
  91. RM – Do You
  92. Suga – SDL
  93. RM – Monster
  94. Jimin – Promise
  95. RM & Warren G – P.D.D.
  96. Jimin – Christmas Love
  97. J-Hope – Pandora’s Box
  98. RM – ? (Interlude)
  99. Jin feat. Taka – Falling
  100. J-Hope feat. Huh Yunjin – I Don’t Know
  101. Jung Kook – Shot Glass of Tears
  102. J-Hope – P.O.P. (Piece of Peace), Pt. 1
  103. Jin – To Me, Today
  104. Jung Kook – Stay Alive
  105. J-Hope – = Equal Sign
  106. Suga – Moonlight
  107. J-Hope – Safety Zone
  108. Suga – Give It to Me
  109. V & Bing Crosby – White Christmas
  110. Suga – The Last
  111. Jimin feat. Sofia Carson – Slow Dance
  112. RM feat. Little Simz – Domodachi
  113. Jin feat. Wendy – Heart on the Window
  114. V – Scenery
  115. Suga – What Do You Think
  116. Jung Kook feat. DJ Snake – Please Don’t Change
  117. RM – Moonchild
  118. Suga – Agust D
  119. J-Hope feat. Supreme Boi – Hangsang
  120. RM – Change Pt.2
  121. RM – Forever Rain
  122. Jin – Rope It
  123. Suga feat. RM – Strange
  124. RM feat. Kim Sa-wol – Forg_tful
  125. Suga – 724148
  126. RM feat. Anderson .Paak – Still Life
  127. J-Hope – Airplane
  128. Suga – Interlude: Set Me Free
  129. Jin – I Will Come to You
  130. Suga – Interlude: Dawn
  131. Jung Kook – Too Sad to Dance
  132. RM feat. Mandy Ventrice – Fantastic
  133. Suga – It Doesn’t Matter
  134. RM – Always
  135. V – Sweet Night
  136. RM – Uhgood
  137. J-Hope – 1Verse
  138. Suga – Intro: DT sugA
  139. RM – RM Cypher Ruff
  140. J-Hope – Daydream
  141. RM – Life
  142. Suga feat. Kim Jong-wan (of Nell) – Dear My Friend
  143. RM – Voice
  144. Suga – People
  145. RM – Bicycle
  146. RM – God Rap
  147. Jung Kook – Never Let Go
  148. Suga feat. Suran – So Far Away
  149. Suga feat. Yankie – Tony Montana
  150. RM feat. Krizz Kaliko – Rush
  151. Suga feat. Max – Burn It
  152. Jung Kook – Let There Be Love
  153. RM – Right People, Wrong Place
  154. Suga feat. NiiHWA – 28
  155. J-Hope – Blue Side / Blue Side (Outro)
  156. Suga – Honsool
  157. RM – Adrift
  158. RM & DJ Soulscape – Unpack Your Bags
  159. Suga – 140503 at Dawn
  160. Jimin – Rebirth (Intro)
  161. RM – Too Much
  162. Suga – Interlude: Dream, Reality
  163. Jung Kook – Closer to You
  164. V – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
  165. J-Hope – Music Box: Reflection
  166. Jin – With the Clouds
  167. Suga – Our Island
  168. Suga – Over the Horizon
  169. Jimin – Interlude: Showtime
  170. RM – Something
  171. V – Blue
  172. Jung Kook – Somebody
  173. Jin – Background
  174. RM – ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)
  175. Jimin – Interlude: Dive
  176. J-Hope – Intro
  177. Suga – Ski
Ad

Meanwhile, reports suggest BTS members are preparing for their next group comeback, with the new album in the works and expected to drop in spring 2026.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications