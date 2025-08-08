"My Gomez Addams" - Fans gush as Taehyung X Wednesday comparisons go viral after W Korea photos drop

On August 6, 2025, W Korea released six images of BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung as the cover star for its upcoming September issue. The pictorial, part of the magazine’s Art + Asia special edition, quickly gained attention across social media.Two images in particular have drawn a notable reaction from fans. The first features a vintage dramatic black-and-white composition. The picture has the idol in a formal black suit. He is also seen accessorizing with a golden chain necklace, along with a gold bracelet draped across his wrist and a pair of gold earrings.The other image showcases a cooler-toned look, with the singer wearing a high-neck teal outfit beneath a black overcoat. These visuals have prompted comparisons between the BTS member and characters from the Wednesday series. One fan commented:&quot;My Gomez Addams.&quot;Fans soon flooded social media with creative and humorous takes on V’s latest W Korea photos, drawing playful parallels to the Addams family and Wednesday aesthetic.Borahae forever 💜 @OnlyTaehyung3LINKI don't like &quot;Wednesday&quot; serie, but I love the original Addams Family (from the 60s).Taehyung would make a sexy, aristocratic nephew for Morticia and Gomez.belle @jeonscribeLINKtaehyung looks like wednesday addams’ brother but make it fashion… like he only wears custom haunted couture and gets compliments from ghostsKTH_APPLEMUSIC 🍎 @KTH_APPLEMUSICLINKTaehyung didn’t just understand the WEDNESDAY vibe - He IS the vibe! Tim Burton saw that pic and whispered ‘my muse.’ ✨ TAEHYUNG FOR W KOREA OUT NOW V x W KOREA OUT NOW TAEHYUNG FOR CELINE V x CELINE #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CelineBoyVSocial media platforms buzzed with excitement as fans shared enthusiastic and witty remarks about BTS' V’s striking W Korea visuals. Many kept linking his look to the Wednesday universe, manifesting the idol to be cast in the series and more.Sil @vmnitboysLINKI NEED TAEHYUNG IN WEDNESDAY SEASON 3zee7e @pjmsilogcartLINKcoming back online to see namjoon serving &quot;hollywood heartthrob&quot; and taehyung serving &quot;c*nty wednesday addams&quot; ??????? IVE BEEN BLESSED—wait and pretend @between33LINKHe looks really cool in a fantasy or old-school/fantasy themed suit. Going in a creative or gentlemanly direction suits him well.btsxedits @gangaawasthi027LINK@netflix “The wait is over... meet Wednesday Kim Taehyung 🖤🕷️ Would you watch this Tim Burton masterpiece?”W Korea unveils September issue starring Taehyung ahead of Frieze SeoulThroughout the collection of photos released by W Korea, Taehyung appears in a diverse range of stylized attires. One of the photos shows the idol in a layered ensemble, pairing a powder blue shirt with a salmon pink outer layer, finished with striking rings.In another, more relaxed look, he appears in a white CELINE T-shirt tucked into pleated beige trousers, holding a masquerade-style mask, his vivid turquoise hair standing out. Outdoors in one photo, he is styled in a brown leather top with a textured metallic-accented sleeve and high-waisted trousers, completed with a silk scarf for a vintage touch.W Korea has announced details of the upcoming September issue through a social media post. The release of the issue is timed to coincide with the lead-up to Frieze Seoul, the international art fair. The publication states that the edition will capture the city’s vibrant contemporary art atmosphere. The issue's Art + Asia theme offers an accessible look into Asia’s evolving creative landscape.Bangtanᴇᴀꜱ💜⁷⁼¹💜²⁰²⁵⟭⟬ᴇ ᴀʀᴇ ʙ⟬⟭ᴄᴋ 🏃🏻달려라 🐹 @bangtaneasLINKWinter Soldier and Wednesday Addams, Taehyung slay editionThe BTS’ Taehyung takes center stage as the cover star. The magazine notes that his presence “commands attention” and symbolizes the meeting point of art and star power. The issue will showcase artistic expression through fashion and form, placing the BTS' vocalist at the heart of its visual narrative. Pre-orders for the W Korea September issue are scheduled to open on August 7 at 10 am KST through W Korea’s official online store.The BTS' Kim Taehyung is also the cover star of Sure Magazine’s August 2025 issue, as the copies are to be released in digital format.