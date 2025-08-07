"WELL DESERVED" - Fans celebrate as BTS' j-hope becomes the highest-ranking Asian and the only Korean soloist on Bloomberg's Pop Star Power Ranking

BTS’ j-hope has secured a spot on Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Ranking for August 2025. The rapper stands at rank 18 as both the highest-ranking Asian soloist and the only Korean soloist on the list. Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Ranking evaluates global pop stars based on multiple performance indicators, including revenue from live shows, music sales and streams, and social media growth. According to Bloomberg's metrics, the BTS member ranks 10th in three-month live show gross, 70th in Spotify streams, and 60th in YouTube views. He also has shown strong digital influence, ranking 6th in Instagram followers added and 9th in TikTok followers gained over the past month. Although he has not charted in 30-day ticket sales or album sales this month, his overall performance across streaming and social platforms has secured his position on the list.Fans took to social media to express their excitement and pride over the Mona Lisa rapper’s achievement. They celebrated the milestone, praising his influence as a solo artist and calling the recognition &quot;well-deserved.&quot;&quot;WELL DESERVED!!! Love you Hobi,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Annie @Annie798223LINK@hoseokiepedia WELL DESERVED!!! Love you Hobi🙏💜Fans celebrated the rapper's global recognition beyond the boundaries of K-pop. Many highlighted not just his popularity, but his undeniable influence in the global music scene.&quot;Yassss king! Proud of our j-hope!&quot; postedan X user.&quot;'You can fake streaming but you can't fake influence,'&quot; wrote this netizen.&quot;J-hope on the list of world's most influential POP STARs, not KPOP STARs. I just love how they classified him because that's where he belongs!&quot; said one fan.Fans flooded social media with messages mentioning the BTS member’s impact and celebrating his recognition. Many emphasized that his success speaks for itself, backed by achievements, not hype praising his influence.&quot;We don’t have to lie, exaggerate, or rely on noise to prove his worth. j-hope’s influence is undeniable. His success is backed by FACTS. Recognized by CREDIBLE industry leaders, now ranked among global pop powerhouses-he’s setting the bar, not chasing it. He’s the blueprint&quot; mentioned a fan.&quot;We never had to exaggerate or lie anything when it comes to him. His talent, work ethic &amp; legacy speak louder. The truth always finds its way, &amp; j-hope continues to be acknowledged not just by fans, but by respected global platforms. He is the standard. Nothing fishy at all!&quot; wrote this individual on X.&quot;They tried to rig the game, but God has a different way to show hobi's impact!&quot; read a comment on X.&quot;J-hope is the karma of those who don't value and respect him in his fandom, where they don't recognize his achievements and record. Where some awards underestimate the impact his music has had. J-hope deserves it, because he's everything an artist should be. Congratulations, Jung Hoseok,&quot; added this fan.Daiz @daiz_lyeLINKI love when he sits among peers like thisj-hope ranks on Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power List as BTS teases 2026 comeback with new photos from LA studioOther than j-hope, KATSEYE ranks at No. 12 on Bloomberg's August 2025 Pop Star Power Ranking. As BTS' j-hope claims the No. 18 position, he is followed by Coldplay, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish. Post Malone leads the list this month at No. 1, followed by Colombian singer Beéle and American pop icon Bruno Mars in second and third place, respectively. Beyoncé ranks fourth, while Sabrina Carpenter rounds out the top five. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, BTS, currently in Los Angeles, is reportedly gearing up for a group comeback. Their new album is said to be in the early stages of production, and a release is planned for spring 2026. Adding fuel to the anticipation, the BTS rapper shared 20 photos on Instagram on August 5, 2025, offering fans a rare look at the group’s current activities in Los Angeles.Hoseokiepedia @hoseokiepediaLINKThe ranking speaks for itself—especially in a space where the stories don't always match the numbers. j-hope ranks #18 on Bloomberg's list of the most influential pop stars, despite no full album release or ticket sales within the past 30 days. He pulled in $30.1M from live showsAlthough group members Jin and V were missing, the array of photos captured candid moments from the rest of the five members' time together. RM appeared to be recording vocals in the studio, Suga was spotted playing guitar, and Jimin was seen lounging with his phone. A light-hearted interaction between Jungkook and American artist Charlie Puth also drew attention, sparking excitement among fans about potential collaborations in the works.