“Disrespectful and insensitive”- Fans outraged as netizen speculate about BTS’ j‑hope’s sister’s pregnancy, Jung Ji-woo slams intrusive rumors

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 06, 2025 21:48 GMT
Jung Ji-woo (Image via Instagram/@mejiwoo103)
Jung Ji-woo is j-hope's elder sister and an entrepreneur. (Image via Instagram/@mejiwoo103)

On Monday, August 4, businesswoman and BTS's j-hope's sister Jung Ji-wo posted on Instagram, highlighting a comment that she had received in one of her recent posts. While she didn't share who the comment was from, the Instagram user had asked her whether she was pregnant or not, and continued to raise a few speculations too in the comment. Here's what the user said,

“Aren’t you pregnant? Or you lost the baby? There is no bump and you are wearing tight clothes and doing exercise.”

As a response to the same, the fashion company CEO stated that she and her partner have been trying for a baby, but so far, there's no news to share. However, she also continued to add that it was an intrusive and disrespectful comment to make towards another individual. Moreover, fans and other netizens were also angered by the incident and criticized the user who made the comment.

The comment has since been deleted, but fans continued to raise concerns about the issue. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"disrespectful and insensitive"
"This is so rude and disrespectful," said a fan on X
"brah why do "fans" think theyre entitled to ask extremely personal questions to celebrities. parasocial ahh behavior," added another BTS fan
"This is beyond rude and disrespectful!!!!!!!! also second hand embarrassment because who the f*ck do you think you are to be asking this stuff??" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens expressed their concerns over the issue.

"OMG some people need to learn some manners and proper etiquette.. what kinda question is this? Even for a friend or family member, this is highly inappropriate," stated a BTS fan
"NEVER. ASK. A. WOMAN. IF. SHE. IS. PREGNANT. just mind your business," added an X user
"Guys… this is SO INAPPROPRIATE!!! Not only bc she’s Hobi’s sister but bc trying for a baby is so personal and so private and everyone’s journey is diff!!! Whoever posted this is so rude," commented a BTS fan.
"The Internet has made people so bold because they would never say this to her face," said another X user
Jung Ji-woo, claps back following pregnancy rumours

On August 4, the businesswoman and influencer released a statement through her Instagram story responding to a particular comment and several other queries about her pregnancy. Here's what Jung Ji-woo stated,

"Was about to reply, but the comment disappeared. We’re trying for a baby, but there’s nothing to share yet. Still, I’m honestly shocked that someone I don’t even know could ask such a personal and inappropriate question about our private life. Even my close friends wouldn’t go there."
She continued,

"When did I ever say ‘I’m pregnant’? I’ve said nothing, but some people here are making up stories like they’re confirmed facts. Now it’s gone from ‘she’s pregnant’ to ’she had a miscarriage’ to ‘she’s out drinking’? Seriously? I’ve been ignoring it because it’s so far from the truth, but it’s getting out of hand. Show some respect, please."
Jung Ji-woo, who runs multiple business ventures, talked about this issue once before on June 23. She posted a story calling out several intrusive comments and rumours about her pregnancy. Since then, BTS fans and netizens have been highlighting the seriousness of the privacy invasion of BTS's family members and the general lack of sensitivity online.

