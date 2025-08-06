“Want another statement from bighit”- ARMY react as j-hope’s TikTok sparks BTS X Justin Bieber collab talks after Michael Jackson tribute rumor bust

BTS' j-hope shared a TikTok video on August 6, 2025, where he joyfully danced to Justin Bieber’s latest track Daisies. Dressed in a full denim outfit, a bucket hat, and carrying a shopping bag and a cup, he was seen imitating Justin Bieber’s notable fun walk from one of his concerts. This playful clip quickly sparked fresh speculation about a potential BTS x Justin Bieber collaboration. Fans were quick to connect it to the recently debunked Michael Jackson collaboration rumor. That rumor gained so much traction that BigHit Entertainment had to step in with an official denial. Taking a note from the previous instance, one fan hilariously summed up the situation:“You want another statement from BigHit.”j-hope captioned this TikTok video as “such a viiiibe,” and seemed to be really enjoying himself. He even happened to like one of Justin's recent Instagram posts featuring him and his wife, Hailey. The speculation has been further fueled by the fact that multiple BTS members have used Justin's songs on their Instagram posts. However, rather than taking it too seriously, many fans took to the internet to joke about it, teasing each other for getting their hopes up again after a recent letdown.&quot;IS THIS A SPOILER??&quot; A fan wondered.&quot;So yall moved on from Jin doing Michael Jackson moonwalk is a spoiler, to this. Yall crazy got the world laughing at yall.&quot; A fan stated.“Why are we next level delusional.” A netizen jokingly said.Some other fans commented that they won't believe any rumor unless they receive official confirmation,&quot;The way I was so happy seeing that edit of hobi and Justin then I remember man it’s too good to be true.&quot; A fan wrote.&quot;NEVER BELIEVING ANYONE ELSE TILL I SEE AN OFFICAL STATEMENT.&quot; Another fan stated.&quot;HOBI KNOWS THE VIBES..As a said a couple of days ago, I’ve been pretty much obsessed with that album.&quot; A fan praised.More about the BTS X Michael Jackson collaboration rumorOn August 3, rumors had gone viral claiming BTS had recorded an unreleased song by Michael Jackson. According to Irish outlet &quot;The Irish Sun,&quot; Grouse Lodge studio head Paddy Dunning had revealed that the K-pop group had allegedly finished recording for a past MJ track. This track was recorded sometime around 2006 in Ireland.The track was one of several unfinished works Jackson composed during his time there, collaborating with producers like Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew. Dunning revealed that recording sessions had resumed in 2024 and stated:“The sessions started last year, and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs.”Given the K-pop band's global status, their current presence in the U.S., and the group’s anticipated 2026 comeback, made fans believe the news. However, both BigHit Music and Michael Jackson’s team firmly denied the claims.BigHit stated,“BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project. The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity,”Fans who had been thrilled about the legendary collaboration were understandably disappointed. Still, the excitement around BTS’ upcoming Spring 2026 comeback continues to keep the ARMY buzzing.